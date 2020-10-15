2.3 out of 5 stars service Rating

Hello: Be very careful here. First and only time I will ever do busines with Krieger Ford. I took my car in to check and then ordered new brakes on all four tires. the place was deserted so I was helped immediately. They were also going to check and service the rotors as needed. As I drive away, less than a mile down the road, the front tire rotates off the car and flies across four lanes of highway (Sawmill Parkway, a very busy street) hits the curb on the other side of the road and lands in the grass. Traffic stops, some cars swerve, no one hurt, my car of course has come to a screeching halt as I slide into the next lane of traffic on the axle. I look in the back seat, two year old grandson is ok, and then drive the car over to the nearest driveway to get off the road and stop. What happened? The master mechanic (found out by talking to an employee) forgot to put the lug nuts back on the wheel. Didn't forget one. He forgot to put ALL the lug nuts back on the wheel. It is 90 degrees, I am holding a two year old in my arms, calling Krieger for a tow and a redo. Without any tone of surprise or apology Krieger sends out a tow truck. Long story short, Kreiger loans me a vehicle, they repair my vehicle and for the INCONVENIENCE they offer me a free oil change, "no expiration date." I am actually going to let them touch my car again-not! After calming down and thinking about this entire experience I decided to call the owner to ask him what changes might take place so this possibly fatal accident won't happen again. The owner is on-site, "sometimes." His response, "Oh, I didn't know this (scenario) occurred. Did the store manager resolve the issue, ok then, got to go, good day." A real concern for the customer in this one-not! Now I know why the place was empty. Read more