Customer Reviews of Hugh White Honda
Hugh White Experience
by 04/29/2022on
We have purchased many cars from Jim Jeffers and he and all other Associates are Fantastic Highly Recommend
CRV
by 05/11/2022on
Good job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service always!
by 05/05/2022on
I have been bringing my Honda to High White Honda for 13 years for oil changes and minor updates. I am loyal to them because they are honest and only do what is necessary. Jason is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular maintenance
by 04/30/2022on
I was just there to get regular maintenance done on my car oil change tire rotation they done a great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The only dealership I truly trust!
by 04/22/2022on
I have been an ongoing customer since 1986. Jim Jeffers has sold me all but my first two cars. A total of 15 as I remember! Only one was purchased at another dealership! Trust brought me back every time!!! The only dealership I bought from that was different tried to take advantage of me in the service department! Once you can’t trust your service department…that’s the end of any business!!! Stupid to allow a service employee to ruin the reputation of the entire dealership! Personally I think that’s where most of the business losses are for certain!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease conversion
by 04/07/2022on
Very easily changed my leased vehicle to a regular purchase - no hassle, with great staff support!
2019 Odyssey Trouble Report
by 03/27/2022on
Stopped into Hugh White on 3/15/22 to inquire about a rear window trim piece that had its rubber seal portion failing. Request was to have it replaced and look at adjusting the LF front wiper blade hitting the front A-Pillar. The trim part needed ordered and I was told it would be 1-2 days before that part would come in. We waited till the following Monday 3/21/22 and finally called to see if the part had arrived. Seemed it had and we scheduled service for 3:30 pm on 3/24/22. On 3/24/22 I took the vehicle to Hugh White for its service appointment. That is where I encountered Steve Skaggs Service Advisor. He proceeds to jump in the car to look at my oil % for some reason? That's not why I was there. If he would have asked if he could help me, I would have explained the situation. Steve proceeded to pull up my information regarding the service on my vehicle. Once the screen pulled up, he looked me dead in the eye and said you know these guy's pay depends on how you fill out your survey. I said O.K. thinking why is he trying to dictate ahead of time my opinion of the service I received. That's when things took a turn for the worse. I explained to Steve I understand the survey. I fully understand the surveys, what they are about, how to fill one out as it relates to my service provided. At that point he seemed to want to argue that I must have provided a failing survey at some point. I ask him if he wanted me to take the car somewhere else for service. He then continued on about the survey. I ask him again did he want me to take the car elsewhere for service? At this point I was pretty agitated as all I wanted was for the service to be performed, I was there for. I'll tell you I'm for the most part a pretty mellow fella but Steve's demeaner in this interaction really soured my day and mood. In closing the service done on my vehicle was fine. It was my interaction with the service advisor that need some improvement. I would have never experienced an interaction like that at Honda Marysville in Ohio.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Service
by 03/25/2022on
Easy to schedule appointment. Was kept informed through process. Everyone was courteous and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/22/2022on
These folks are great, quick, and professional. I scheduled online in minutes, showed up early, and they had me out early. I purchased my vehicle at this location and I choose to travel 2 hours for service, rather than deal with someone that is more "local" because of the way this team treats me. Just a great organization and exactly what I expect from customer service. Clearly a cut above their competition and I am a Raving Fan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!
by 02/28/2022on
Wonderful and seamless !
FANTASTIC SERVICE!
by 02/27/2022on
I am so thankful for the service I received at your shop. Mike handled my appointment and I had some questions about possibly needing an alignment. He explained in non-car-person jargon what was going on and reassured me about my car’s performance. He could have tried to perform an unnecessary service but instead he saved me money. My appointment started on time and finished early. The waiting area was comfy and clean and my kids played nearby in the cute play area. I love my car (I bought it at your dealership!) and I love your service department. Oh! I almost forgot to say that I called the day before and got an appointment at a time that was convenient for me right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience! Highly Recommend!
by 02/22/2022on
This is my second straight purchase of a new car from Hugh White Honda. I purchased a brand new 2021 Civic in September 2020. I was so pleased with sales and purchase process. I maintained my car at the dealership as well. I was fortunate to pay off my car this past summer. Unfortunately, on January 21st an elderly gentleman ran a stop sign and hit me head on, both of us going 50mph. First of all, the safety features of my Civic protected me as well as my German Shepherd perfectly: despite being severely shaken and bruised, neither of us even broke a bone! When it came time to think about a new car, I didn't hesitate, and called Hugh White! From the first contact, they were completely accommodating, finding the model in the color that I wanted in production. I placed a deposit and waited the delivery date, while I navigated the insurance process. I was promised my new car would new delivered to the dealership by the end of February, but the salesman, Brock Pletcher, never complained no matter how many times I bothered him about an exact date. Lo and behold, my car was delivered on 2/16. Despite Brock being on vacation, he had asked another salesman, Dave Cuomo, to reach out to let me know when the car arrived. I can't say enough about the Hugh White team, especially Jeff Robinson in finance who assisted in navigating the warranty prorate refund and getting the new car customized prior to my pickup. Picking up my car was such a pleasurable experience! and I LOVE IT SO MUCH! Thank you Hugh White Honda Team! You have helped create a customer for life!
2022 CRV
by 02/22/2022on
Fantastic service! This was my second car I purchased from Hugh White Honda. Both times I was able to walk in, sit down, and order a car exactly to my specifications.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/03/2022on
Perfect Service experience. Got right in and all needs met on my Ridgeline. Service writer and mechanics friendly and knowledgeable and accommodative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/29/2022on
My car was in for oil change service. Service technician(s) found oil leaks and other issues. Steve S explained to me what all had to be done in detail including the cost of the repair. He made sure it was completed as promised. Really appreciate Steve S
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/09/2022on
Overall, I was pleased with my experience at Hugh White Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 01/05/2022on
The service specialist(Don) was courteous and got me out in record time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 01/03/2022on
I dealt with Eric who helped me in every way he could. Super friendly and very helpful staff!
Great service
by 12/30/2021on
Kevin was awesome. He was very easy, friendly & promised that I would be out of there, within an hour, which I was. Super plus, on a promise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great service
by 12/30/2021on
The service team at Hugh White Honda is always friendly and helpful. The service is fast, and I’m always confident in the job they do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes