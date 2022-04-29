4 out of 5 stars service Rating

Stopped into Hugh White on 3/15/22 to inquire about a rear window trim piece that had its rubber seal portion failing. Request was to have it replaced and look at adjusting the LF front wiper blade hitting the front A-Pillar. The trim part needed ordered and I was told it would be 1-2 days before that part would come in. We waited till the following Monday 3/21/22 and finally called to see if the part had arrived. Seemed it had and we scheduled service for 3:30 pm on 3/24/22. On 3/24/22 I took the vehicle to Hugh White for its service appointment. That is where I encountered Steve Skaggs Service Advisor. He proceeds to jump in the car to look at my oil % for some reason? That's not why I was there. If he would have asked if he could help me, I would have explained the situation. Steve proceeded to pull up my information regarding the service on my vehicle. Once the screen pulled up, he looked me dead in the eye and said you know these guy's pay depends on how you fill out your survey. I said O.K. thinking why is he trying to dictate ahead of time my opinion of the service I received. That's when things took a turn for the worse. I explained to Steve I understand the survey. I fully understand the surveys, what they are about, how to fill one out as it relates to my service provided. At that point he seemed to want to argue that I must have provided a failing survey at some point. I ask him if he wanted me to take the car somewhere else for service. He then continued on about the survey. I ask him again did he want me to take the car elsewhere for service? At this point I was pretty agitated as all I wanted was for the service to be performed, I was there for. I'll tell you I'm for the most part a pretty mellow fella but Steve's demeaner in this interaction really soured my day and mood. In closing the service done on my vehicle was fine. It was my interaction with the service advisor that need some improvement. I would have never experienced an interaction like that at Honda Marysville in Ohio. Read more