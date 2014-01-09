1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a used van from this dealership and I do not feel they disclosed the information honestly. They presented a clean carfax when in truth it turns out the van had been in a wreck where the fender, radiator and AC compressor had to be repaired alsong with 5 other body panel requiring panit. Since buying it, two different dealerships indentified the previous damage within 15 minutes and Germain did not even mention it. Quite the opposite, by presenting a clean car-fax they did nothing wrong but hide the truth. They showed me a clean car-fax when it was obviously not accurate. The car was also in the shop for 3 weeks having a loss of compression in the engine fixed. If you are going to but a car from them, do not take their word for it about anything, have an independant mechanic look at it. The did offer to buy the van back..but at what would have been a $4,000 loss over the 3 month and 2,000 miles I owned it. They did nothing illegal, just not good honest business. Read more