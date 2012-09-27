5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Terry T. = Made me a wonderful deal that was more than fair. I shopped many, many other dealers in a 25 mile radius. Very FAIR trade in value for my 2008 Dodge, no fast talk and very respectful of my needs and wants. Love my Sterling Gray 2013 Mustang. Will be back For a 2014 and one half Mustang. Thanks Terry = Trust worthy human caring person!!! NOTE, I am hard to deal with and will walk out in a second if not treated fairly. Parts personal and trade in manager = Fantastic! Thank You all! Read more