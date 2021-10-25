Customer Reviews of Dave Gill Chevrolet
Profits over people
by 10/25/2021on
I purchased two vehicles from Dave Gill on the same day, within weeks the truck started to drive and sound terrible. So I immediately called and took it back to the dealership for them to assess the situation and was assured the vehicle was safe to drive. I was told that there was nothing wrong and the noises were the result of how the truck was manufactured. Although I felt they may have been mistaken in their diagnoses, I continued to drive the vehicle until one day I almost caused major detriment to myself and others. Shortly after I was told there was nothing wrong, I was driving on the highway and the check engine light came on and the truck would not accelerate, I could not break without the fear of it shutting off, and major jerking and shaking was happening while I was driving. I was able to make it to the dealership, upon dropping off my truck I was told I would have to pay for a diagnostic test. It was 4 days before I received a return call or heard back from the dealership. They informed me that they did not have any idea when they would have the truck fixed or a resolution to the situation. I did explain that I had not even had my first oil change, I was told a few weeks ago nothing was wrong with the vehicle, and I bought two cars on the same day. I was not offered a courtesy vehicle to drive to get to work or just a simple apology for being sold a car that was obviously defective and faulty. It costs nothing to be kind to people and provide good customer service to someone regardless of who they are their gender, race, or ethnicity but it can mean everything to someone. People work hard for the little that they have, I am a person with feelings, responsibilities, and obligations. One of the greatest gifts we can give another is kindness, Dave Gill should place people over profits and do what is right and understand that if you sell someone a car (or two) they are likely to come back. My money may not mean much to them but it is hard-earned to me, I am extremely hurt and disappointed in their lack of customer service.
The Dealership Earned A Five Star Rating
by 06/10/2018on
I purchased a Chevrolet Bolt (EV) from Dave Gill Chevrolet this past weekend. I can't begin to tell you how pleased I am. This has been the very best car buying experience I have ever had. In my lifetime, I have purchased five new vehicles. This is my 6th new vehicle purchase. The dealership went out of their way to get me the vehicle I wanted from another state. They did a trade of vehicles with the other dealership. I suppose they could have said, "Sorry, we can't (or won't) do that for you." But they didn't do that. I wanted a certain color and features and it was not a problem in the least. They went the extra mile both literally and figuratively. Every single question I had about the vehicle was answered. And I had a lot of questions because what I was shopping for was an electric vehicle. I was able to take the Bolt for a weekend to really get a sense of how it drove and handled, the range and charging from a three prong outlet and so forth. I brought a Kill-o-Watt meter with me to the dealership and I was able to plug it in to get a sense of how many watts the car would actually draw at an 8 amp and at a 12 amp rate. The finance experience was handled quickly and efficiently. The paperwork was prepared in advance. What I requested was accommodated to the extent that it was in their ability to do. The business manager shopped around for the best rate and that included GMC finance company as well as other banks. I was not offered add on items that they knew I would not be interested in purchasing. That saved their time and my time. There was no pressure to purchase the vehicle. I actually brought the competitor's vehicle (a Nissan Leaf) back to the Chevy dealership and compared the two vehicles literally side by side. That was not a problem in any way. There was a recall on the vehicle I purchased and the situation was beyond the control of Chevrolet. The problem was remedied without question before I took possession of the car. One thing that was a significant help to me is that the dealership gave me a "charge point" info packet so I could explore where charging stations were located in my state. I knew in advance of buying the car that I could easily travel to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Detroit, Louisville and Indianapolis but further range (i.e., driving the car across the country or to Tennessee or Colorado or Maine) would likely not be possible given the present state of charger infrastructure. This is a commuter car. I asked questions of the service department such as cost of the battery and the labor entailed for replacement, I asked 240 Volt charger questions regarding purchase and installation. The dealership has referrals of electricians who are skilled and familiar with charger installation. I asked tire and rim questions. I asked questions and questions and questions. They stuck with me in getting answers. I brought my dog with me to the dealership - a very large yellow lab (friendly and well-behaved). He is part of my family and he had to fit in the car or I wasn't going to make the purchase. This was not a problem. They offered me water or coffee and they offered my dog a fresh bowl of water too. (At another dealership, the dog was a problem and I am sure they are regretting that stance because I was a serious buyer.) I am coming from a "foreign vehicle bias" -- so the transition to a Chevrolet and to an electric vehicle is a significant shift. In some ways this is a leap of faith. The Bolt is a very expensive vehicle. And I really, really like this car! and the dealership where I purchased it! I don't mean to be "sexist" with my comment which follows: As a woman, I would tell other women - you can go to this dealership without being taken advantage of. You don't need to take a man along with you to buy a car. You will be treated with professionalism and respect. If you are a man, you will also be treated with professionalism and respect. I think the price I paid was fair. The vehicle I purchased is not the "typical auto purchase" so a comparison of prices is a little more difficult. Not all dealerships sell the Bolt. I believe only 1% of the vehicles sold in the USA are electric vehicles. I am taking the Federal tax credit into account with the price of the vehicle and I am also taking into account savings in gasoline and savings in maintenance. There is a bigger picture involved in an electric car purchase. Dave Gill has made the investment in a 480 volt fast charger system and they are committed to the electric car market. I can come back to the dealership any time during business hours and use the fast charger. I will have one installed in my home as well. I have peace of mind knowing I have a fast charger located close to home. The sales associate went over the vehicle with me in painstaking detail. (Again I asked a slew of questions.) He made sure I knew the vehicle's features and how to operate everything. I took notes (literally). It isn't and wasn't complicated but it is unfamiliar in comparison to every single other vehicle I have owned in my life has been a gasoline internal combustion engine car. He had the patience of Job. I imagine I wasn't the easiest of clients but perhaps I was training for the next client who comes to the dealership who is transitioning to an electric vehicle. The dealership is located in an area that is not the best of areas. When I left the car I had driven to the dealership so I could do the weekend test drive of the Bolt, they were careful to have me park my own car behind the fence and security gates. My own vehicle was/is a top steal for parts -- so I was very grateful for the extra caution and consideration. I could go on the test drive knowing my own car was safe over the weekend. The staff at Dave Gill are friendly, down to earth and practical people. These are salt of the earth type of folks. There were no airs or pretension on the part of the staff. I was very well treated. I can't say enough about the Dave Gill dealership. I would recommend them without hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In Praise of Your Service
by 05/21/2017on
Three years ago, an environmentally-conscious guy drove into your dealership in his Toyota Prius, attracted by the thought of buying a new 2014 Chevrolet Volt hybrid EV. It was not my first visit to a Columbus area dealership. At other places, however, I was primary greeted by salesmen who knew very little about the Volt and did little to hide their quizzical attitude about my sincere interest in environmentally-friendly vehicles. At Dave Gill Chevrolet I was greeted by a salesman who actually knew more about the Volt than I did through my prior extensive research. I was listened to and treated with great respect, even offered a lease deal better than competitors’. They took the trouble to locate the exact loaded, silver car I wanted. Then, through the skilled assistance of Wisconsin–grad Matt Ringlien, creating my three year lease, I drove off into the sunset. After three very content years driving the Volt, I turned it in May 12th. I never had a single problem with the car. I loved the quietness and powerful torque of its electric engine, its technical sophistication -- it actually sent me monthly e-mails monitoring its condition! I am totally sold on electric cars. I will never buy another noisy, combustion engine car that frequently needs oil changes and trips to the gas station. Recently I have been working with Sales Manager, David Voss. Dave is an impressive ivy-educated MBA executive, who is a bright and simply delightful guy to work with. He listens attentively, and oddly, treats me like a VIP. Since the new Chevy Bolt I want will not be available in Ohio until September, I have decided to wait a couple of months and order a loaded 2018 Premier model in December. I’m excited - waiting will be hard! In the process of owning my Volt and working with Dave Gill Chevrolet for three years, I have come to realize that, by chance, three years ago, I drove into a very special car dealership. Dave Gill’s personnel -- in Management, Sales, Service and Finance -- are skilled and customer-friendly to an extent that should be emulated industry-wide. I recently learned that Billionaire Leslie Wexner (Founder, The Limited) bought three Chevy Volts at Dave Gill Chevrolet. He must have known how special a place it is.
Fantastic experience at Dave Gill Chevrolet
by 05/16/2017on
I handled the negotiations and purchase arrangements on a new 2017 Impala LS for my parents. I live out of state, so we handled everything via email with a few brief phone conversations mixed in. The sales manager, Kevin Hampton, and the rest of his team were wonderful throughout the entire process. They were responsive, thorough, and helpful at every step. Not once did I feel that they were trying to unnecessarily upsell me on something that wouldn't make sense for my parents. When I showed their best price to several other dealers in the area, the other dealers said they couldn't touch the Dave Gill price. Independent data confirmed that my parents did in fact get a very good price on their new vehicle from Dave Gill The sales staff made the purchase process quick and efficient for my parents, who were in & out in less than an hour when they took possession of the vehicle. The sales team undoubtedly put in a lot of effort behind the scenes and in advance of their arrival to make that happen. This car was the 12th car purchase or lease that I have handled for my family from a variety of manufacturers and dealers in several states. Kevin and his staff made the process as pleasant as any other purchase I have ever made. If you are looking for a Chevrolet in central Ohio, definitely get in touch with Kevin at Dave Gill.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Roof Racks
by 05/14/2017on
I have had several oil changes and tire rotations for basic services and all were fast and easy. I also had roof racks placed on my vehicle and it was a great experience. The gentleman in the service department did a lot of research so that I got to best deal and had the parts shipped quickly. They were able to schedule me an appointment around my schedule, and again, it was an easy and fast service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They went above and beyond!
by 05/14/2017on
I leased a vehicle from them 2 years ago and was treated like a queen. When it came time to lease a new vehicle, I had moved to Florida and was beyond frustrated with the dealerships here. I contacted Dave Gill in desperation, not sure if they could work with someone out of state. But they can, and did! Again, they went ABOVE and BEYOND. Stayed in constant contact with me so that I knew everything that was going on, worked out an amazing deal for me, and took care of any complication that may come my way so that all I had to do was sign some papers. It was actually a fun process and I LOVE my vehicle SO much. Kevin and Scott were who I worked with and they're like family now (forgot to mention that this is now 3 generations of my family that has worked with Dave Gill, so they are most definitely family).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad car deal...
by 04/30/2017on
I bought a car from yall guys in feb 23,20017 and it was as is no warranty but the car is having a big problem wit the transmission n the person who sold it to me could have told me that the car is havin a major problem with it but the preson didn't say anything bout the car n i only had the car for 2months n 2 weeks i am very upset that someone would not tell the truth bout a car wit a major problem...sometime i wish people didnt lie bout thing thats important to another people!
Great experience
by 03/28/2017on
I had some issues with the Volt that I bought, but after working through issues, this dealership did the right thing and worked with GM to get me into another car. I was a bit harsh with the dealership at first, but they have really remained professional and kind, even when I was upset! They stayed focused on solving the problem, and in the end they did the right thing and everyone is happy! I would recommend them, they have your back!
Unsatisfied Customer
by 03/11/2017on
If you want the car of your dreams don't go to Dave Gill and I'll tell you way. I inquired about a blue 2015 chevy impala LT 2LT this car had everything I wanted, especially the color blue, leather heated seats, in- dash cd player, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, interior accents lighting along the dash board and driver and passengers door, tinted windows , self starter on the key fob and the price I wanted to pay because I only want to finance around 8 to ten thousand dollars, yes I put down 10,000 Remember this is a 2015 I wanted, I get a call the very next day I've been approved but the car that I wanted had just been sold after I inquired about it. That's ok, they have a better one for me "they said" its newer with less miles, so now great, I ask is it EXACTLY the same as same the one I wanted they answered yes. But when I got there the car was white, no heated seats, no back up camera, no cd player, no tinted windows, no interior accent lights, no blind spot monitoring. You ask why I didn't just walk or run away, well I didn't really check out the car because they said it was the EXACT same car, I didn't notice until after I signed the papers, but I will say that the sales associate tried to accommodate me and put in a back up camera and self starter. and now the color is growing on me, But I don't understand dealerships when you have a great down deposit and you're approved so they know that they are going to get their money why wont they just sale you what you want. It isn't fair and nothing good comes back to people who do others wrong. This will not be my last car I buy or the last 10,000 I have to put down on a car but I know as sure as I'm sitting here typing this review I will never ever buy another car from Dave Gill Chevrolet on Hamilton Rd in Columbus Ohio!!!!!!!!! Just wrong!!!!!
Horrible experience
by 02/17/2017on
I purchased a brand new 2017 Chevy Volt on 2/1/17 from Dave Gill Chevrolet in Columbus Ohio. I was pleased for the first 9 days of owning it. I put almost 200 miles on it, and decided to take it on my first longer trip to my parents house to show them my new car I was about ¾ of the way home and with no warning, no notice while I was driving the accelerator stopped working and it said required action, shift to park. I luckily could pull over to the side of the road, and it was just dead. I mean it had battery power, but wouldnt drive when I put it in D. It just failed and left me stranded in the freezing cold it was about 20 degrees The engine light was on. It wouldn't accelerate at all. Electric or gas. So I turned it off and back on. It had power but wouldn't move. This could have been a really bad situation if I couldn't have pulled over. So this is when it starts to get crazy (this is my customer experience). I called Dave Gill Chevrolet and waited on hold for 30 minutes while I was in the freezing cold. I thought surely I did something wrong and it isnt the car The switchboard operator who finally answered basically complained to me that someone had quit and she was the only one checking people in and they were busy. I said I am sorry but I just paid $40,000+ for a fully loaded new car that has stranded me in the cold and failed during operation with no notice 60 miles from my home in the freezing cold I am sorry for what YOU are going through. So they finally gave me the emergency number to roadside assistance. So I called. Except they gave me the number to Canada roadside service. So now I'm super mad. I call back to this dealership and wait on hold again forever. To ask them to not carelessly give me incorrect numbers they gave me the correct number to roadside service. When I called the guy on the other end tried to find the closest dealership that could fix my stuff. He gave me one and my dad said that isn't chevy that is Chrystler. So I asked my dad to call to see if they gave us the wrong info sure enough as the day had gone they did. So I asked the 24 hour emergency roadside assistance guy can't you just look in some system and verify which dealer can work on my car?!?!? He said, I am. I am googling it. For Gods sake the emergency roadside assistance is googling people while I am freezing for this $40,000 vehicle are you kidding me????? So he gives me the number to a Chevy Dealership in Bucyrus Ohio. It is about 30 minutes away, but the car is now partially working (the engine light is on). But I ask my parents can you follow me so I wont get stranded? So, we get the car to this chevy dealership. We arrive and the service door is boarded up and the dealership is operating out of a trailer (they were remodeling). I took the car around back and sure enough they look at it and say we don't even sell these volts, we dont have parts for them and probably cant do anything with it. He hooked it up to their diagnostic computer and said we can click to clear out these error codes. Sometimes that works. That was my service... they wanted to clear out the codes that I probably needed to get the car fixed. So to recap, my brand new vehicle stranded me 60 miles from my home, your roadside assistance sends me to another dealership that cant work on it 30 minutes from where I was stranded (after giving me a Chrysler dealership). I am stranded 60 miles from my home. OnStar at least told me the drive propulsion system failed when I clicked the button on the way to that dealership. So that is the one thing that worked right in this wretched experience. I can't trust this car now. I gave away my Saturn that was 16 years old that has never left me stranded for an expensive car. Here I was worried that Chevy was too cheap to give me a spare tire. What I really needed is a spare car. So that dealership has had the car now for 5 days (over half the time Ive owned the car). I called the GM customer satisfaction center and put a case in. They tell me that Ron Wolfinger would call back that day of course he doesnt. I get a call today from the dealership and the customer service manager Glen Hise tells me, well we couldnt duplicate the problem, so we cleared out the codes, and have it all washed up and ready for you So in summary, your car which caused a very potentially deadly safety hazard by just stopping on a busy highway quit Had I been on any other road or no place to pull over, I could have been hit or rear ended so THAT car they cant find anything wrong with, and they just want me to take it back and hummm I guess try again?!?!!? I am extremely frustrated with the horrible level of customer service I have received my experience has been the worst car buying experience I have ever encountered. I went to the Sales manager Matthew G. Ringlien and told him to take the car back and he essentially told me, its yours now. I am not afraid to take this story to the media, a simple google search for my name will show that I have never been afraid to stand up for what I believe in, and I have been treated poorly. This is what I want to be satisfied. I am willing to try the 2017 Volt. I am just not willing to take that one that failed on me and they cannot find what is wrong. I have gone through a ton of inconvenience as have my parents, you or they need to make this right scotch guard the car, protect the paint, warranty I dont know what I could be an excited Chevy Volt owner bragging about my experience on my social media followers that number over 40k, but I travel the country speaking all the time, I am in the military as well and need a reliable vehicle to get me to trainings, and I completely do not trust this car to get me around. Period.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Discrimination
by 01/17/2017on
Went to NTB, spoke with the manager for a 2nd opinion, about why I been having issues for 3wks starting my car! My battery IS the reason why I been having to get a jump everyday for 3weeks, morning and night. Ntb tested it at 326v and said it should always be testing at 754v... I then drove to the Chevy dealership... Spoke with a manager. I showed him the paperwork from last Monday, where his dealership charged me $73 and told me it was no issue with my battery and alternator. Next I showed him the paperwork from NTB, which shows facts and numbers that my battery is bad and needs to be replaced. So I asked the Manager at Chevy Dealership.... Was I treated wrong because Im a WOMAN... or is it because Im BLACK... or is it due to me coming BY MYSELF WITHOUT A MAN... or was it because u just wanted FREE $$$ WITHOUT ACTUALLY DOING THE JOB CORRECTLY IN THE 1st PLACE??? Or was it ALL OF THE ABOVE??? Did I have the word "VICTIM" written on my forehead and everyone agreed to go along with this???? My battery cost $200, it's under warranty, and should've been replaced last Monday... Instead Chevy charged me $73 and told me NOTHING WAS WRONG WITH IT! And to have the car towed into the dealership when it happens again! I'm a Single parent with 3 kids. I work just like everyone else. I don't have free $$$ or time to just give away. I have a busy schedule. I called into work that day to have my car fixed and I was treated unprofessionally. The Manager at NTB even offered to come to CHEVY and show the technicians how to test the battery CORRECTLY. Chevy Dealership is now going to run a different type of test on the battery. The same test they WERE SUPPOSED TO DO LAST MONDAY!!! And based on results will replace the battery LIKE THEY SHOULD'VE DONE LAST MONDAY!!! *** Update... Chevy Manager apologized; replaced battery, and Refunded my $$$ from last Monday. The only questions I still have is, "Why, was I treated unfairly to begin with?" ... "What did I do to deserve this type of treatment?" Imagine, the conversation I had with my children, trying to explain the reasoning behind terrible service. The reason I had to go an extra week with the hassle of begging people for a jump, because supposedly the dealer has no answer to why my car needs a jump everyday. Only to find out, they refused to service my car correctly , still charged me for looking at my battery, and sent me home under the impression my battery was still in working condition. In reality I was driving with a bad battery! And it took a different service center to tell me!!!! ***
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Our shocking Volt
by 04/29/2016on
I'm 70 years old and have purchased many many cars and I quite honestly have never been to a dealer ship that was so good at their job.Scott looks like he is 15 and he is a very capable salesman with a lot of knowledge.I will refer Scott for someone looking for a Chevy.
Great first experience
by 04/05/2016on
This was my first car buying experience and Dave Gill Chevrolet did not disappoint. They were helpful and honest from the very start. Once I came in I was helped by Brandon Rowe, who was very knowledgable about all vehicles. He gathered some information from me to understand what I was looking for. He then showed me a few cars that matched what I was looking for, let me pick one out and then let me test drive it. After the test drive was over, he took me through all the options I could add or subtract to help me find the best fit for me. After all of this I still was not ready to buy a car. I told them I would need to think about it and come back during the week if I was ready. After I left, I was contact by Brandon a day or so later to check in with me. He had been working hard for 2 days to find me the best car possible with the best deal. I'm glad he did because he found the perfect car for me. He was even willing to bring in a vehicle from another dealership to make sure I got the car I wanted. He really went above and beyond to help me out. In the end, I got the perfect car for me and couldn't have done it with the help of Brandon and Dave Gill Chevrolet. I know a lot of people have had bad experiences at dealerships and if you have, I would recommend you try Dave Gill Chevrolet. Ask for Brandon Rowe, he'll take care of you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The purchase of a new 2015 SS
by 03/26/2016on
Big thank you to the staff of Dave Gill. It all started with Miranda! She was the only one to return a phone call! Randy Beach and Matt stuck to there words and found what I was looking for! Thank you!
Outstanding Customer Service!
by 03/25/2016on
We had the best experience with our salesperson Brandon Rowe! From the initial phone call to the closing of the deal, Brandon was extremely knowledgeable and professional. He helped to locate a vehicle while we were on vacation, and when we returned, we went to Dave Gill Chevrolet to meet Brandon and look at the vehicle. So many dealerships are pushy and the level of trust in them is sometimes questionable. When we stepped into the Dave Gill Chevrolet dealership, it was very clean and everyone was very friendly. It gave us the impression that it was family owned and operated, and it was clear that servicing their customers was their highest priority. Brandon listened to what we wanted and this was important to us. The majority of our contact was over the phone and via texting, which worked perfect for us. Brandon responded immediately to our questions. When we went to Dave Gill Chevrolet, our thoughts were confirmed that this was a place where we wanted to do business. When we finalized the deal, the process was quick & Brandon was extremely helpful in getting all of the features set up before we left with the car. It was quite refreshing to work with someone who has attention to detail and a strong customer focus! Thanks Brandon!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the best of all Dealers
by 03/17/2016on
friendly, helpful, they will work with you to get you in your budget, all the people at Dave Gill was great, but to say Randy Beach was the best ever sale person I have every work with and believe me I had dealt with many new car dealers over the years
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 03/16/2016on
It was an easy experience to make our purchase at Dave Gill Chevrolet. Shortly after I used the Truecar.com app, I was contacted by Stacy who kindly set me up with a test drive later that same day for the model I was seeking . Within 15-20 minutes, I was contacted by two other dealers who offered to help me. However, they were farther away and Stacy was right on the ball and got to me first. Upon our arrival, we met Brandon who determined what we were looking for and then he got busy finding the one we wanted at another dealer. It was exactly what we were looking for!! Brandon was very pleasant, articulate, knowledgeable, and competent. We felt like we got outstanding customer service.
You are just a number; here's why
by 12/11/2015on
Recently purchased a new Silverado here. Negotiation was typical; they don't want to give you anything for your trade in, or your trade in is not popular, play high low, etc. No big deal; that's expected. Did not expect finance to try and screw me; tried to charge me a higher rate than what I qualified for...when I saw the screen and called them on it, they tried to say "well if you want that rate, then you can't have the incentives and rebates." You have to go thru our lender with their rate to get incentives. BS, couldn't show me in writing where it said that! When I threatened to walk out, they wouldn't give me my old vehicle keys and tried to make excuses. Luckily, I had a second set of keys with me, so I told them to mail the others back to my house. When they realized this, they decided to make the deal on my terms. Recently, my truck came due for service. GM offers 2 years or 20k free maintenance. I tried to schedule and was told there were no appointments until next year, (this was on Dec 5th) Dealer also gave me a card for a store/parts credit of $100... I called the parts department to get a quote for accessories; have yet to hear anything back from them. If you are considering the purchase of a new Chevrolet, go somewhere else. I got same day service on my vehicle at their competitor, Coughlin Chevrolet, in Pataskala, OH. You are just a number at Dave Gill Chevrolet; that's all the sales people care about...getting the numbers. After the purchase, you are on your own.
Outstanding Sales Experience
by 12/06/2015on
I recently owned a 2013 Equinox that I purchased from a dealer in my town, Coughlin Marysville. When I was in for a service appointment, they mentioned that they could likely could get me to trade in my 2013 Equinox for a 2016 Equinox and keep my payment at or lower than what I was currently paying. I decided to take them up on their offer; however, the sales manager there gave me a very low trade offer on my vehicle and showed me a vehicle well above what I asked with a payment over $300 more than I was currently paying. However, my research of vehicles showed that I could purchase a vehicle at or around my current payment based on what I wanted. I next took my vehicle to Coughlin London to take advantage of their True Car pricing. They were very courteous and much more helpful than Coughlin Marysville, but told me they could not locate a vehicle with the specs I wanted (AWD, Navigation System). I then contacted Dave Gill, another dealer with True Car pricing, Their internet Sales Rep, Dayna Parker, helped me follow up on the text messages send by Miranda Wilson to assist me on my purchase. They connected me to Shane Pulley, one of their sales reps. I spoke with him on a Thursday and gave him my specs for a vehicle. I met with him the following day. When I arrived, their was a VIP parking spot with my name on it. My name was on a customer service board telling me who I was to meet with. I was greeted at the door by someone asking me who I could speak with. When I met with Shane, he had already arranged to have a vehicle in their lot ready for me to take a look at. Although it didn't meet my specs, Shane showed me the new features with the 2016. We then went back to his desk where he had 4 selections with what I wanted already selected for me to review. He explained to me the features of each and we ranked these in order of preference. They provided a fair trade in for my vehicle. Shane followed up with me as the process went along. It was challenging finding what I wanted, but after some dialogue and some flexibility on my end in terms of the color, we were able to secure a vehicle with the specs I wanted and I was able to arrive at a payment about $15 less than what I was paying previously. Shane and the sales staff were very cooperative and handled everything with first class service. I was very very pleased with their approach to the customer. The only drawback was the somewhat unorganized nature of the finance manager. When I went to work with her, there was no real attempt to shop out my loan and with my credit score at roughly 813 I knew I could secure a loan in the mid 2% range. When she told me my payment amount, I asked her the rate that was on the loan, and she responded 3.79%, much higher than what I knew I could secure, When I asked to shop it out, she simply said I will just make it 2.79% and work that out. Knowing that the difference between 2.79% and what I likely could secure was only a few dollars/month less and because I was running short of time to pick up my children, I conceded the rate but it concerned me that my rate wasn't shopped out more aggressively. All in all however, I would highly recommend this dealer to anyone and plan to go there again the next time I purchase a vehicle. It is about an hour drive for me but was well worth it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another satisified customer
by 11/23/2015on
What a great experience from the time we pulled into the dealership until the time we left. What a relief it is to work with a dealership that truly treats their customers as customers. I really appreciated Shane Pulley's direct, honest, no sales pressure approach. Normally I take any deal and sleep on it for 24 hrs before making a purchase but I was so confident in the deal and process that I decided we were going to purchase the truck then. Thank you Shane and Dave Gill Chevrolet for your work and your commitment to the process and to us the customer. We will definitely purchase are next vehicle from Dave Gill and recommend them to our family and friends.
Not bad
by 11/04/2015on
All the staff were very friendly and accommodating in the purchase of our new vehicle. The primary rep we dealt with was new and a little green behind the ears, but very pleasant nonetheless. Things just took a little longer with this particular individual. We would recommend Dave Gill to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
With over 35 years of servicing the Columbus community with high-quality vehicles they can depend on, Dave Gill Chevrolet is proud to be your one-stop shop for all your automotive needs. Whether you want to explore your Chevy leasing options or you’d like to sit down with a Chevrolet finance team member, we take pride in providing Ohio drivers with the Dave Gill VIP Experience.
1 Comments