I purchased a brand new 2017 Chevy Volt on 2/1/17 from Dave Gill Chevrolet in Columbus Ohio. I was pleased for the first 9 days of owning it. I put almost 200 miles on it, and decided to take it on my first longer trip to my parents house to show them my new car I was about ¾ of the way home and with no warning, no notice while I was driving the accelerator stopped working and it said required action, shift to park. I luckily could pull over to the side of the road, and it was just dead. I mean it had battery power, but wouldnt drive when I put it in D. It just failed and left me stranded in the freezing cold it was about 20 degrees The engine light was on. It wouldn't accelerate at all. Electric or gas. So I turned it off and back on. It had power but wouldn't move. This could have been a really bad situation if I couldn't have pulled over. So this is when it starts to get crazy (this is my customer experience). I called Dave Gill Chevrolet and waited on hold for 30 minutes while I was in the freezing cold. I thought surely I did something wrong and it isnt the car The switchboard operator who finally answered basically complained to me that someone had quit and she was the only one checking people in and they were busy. I said I am sorry but I just paid $40,000+ for a fully loaded new car that has stranded me in the cold and failed during operation with no notice 60 miles from my home in the freezing cold I am sorry for what YOU are going through. So they finally gave me the emergency number to roadside assistance. So I called. Except they gave me the number to Canada roadside service. So now I'm super mad. I call back to this dealership and wait on hold again forever. To ask them to not carelessly give me incorrect numbers they gave me the correct number to roadside service. When I called the guy on the other end tried to find the closest dealership that could fix my stuff. He gave me one and my dad said that isn't chevy that is Chrystler. So I asked my dad to call to see if they gave us the wrong info sure enough as the day had gone they did. So I asked the 24 hour emergency roadside assistance guy can't you just look in some system and verify which dealer can work on my car?!?!? He said, I am. I am googling it. For Gods sake the emergency roadside assistance is googling people while I am freezing for this $40,000 vehicle are you kidding me????? So he gives me the number to a Chevy Dealership in Bucyrus Ohio. It is about 30 minutes away, but the car is now partially working (the engine light is on). But I ask my parents can you follow me so I wont get stranded? So, we get the car to this chevy dealership. We arrive and the service door is boarded up and the dealership is operating out of a trailer (they were remodeling). I took the car around back and sure enough they look at it and say we don't even sell these volts, we dont have parts for them and probably cant do anything with it. He hooked it up to their diagnostic computer and said we can click to clear out these error codes. Sometimes that works. That was my service... they wanted to clear out the codes that I probably needed to get the car fixed. So to recap, my brand new vehicle stranded me 60 miles from my home, your roadside assistance sends me to another dealership that cant work on it 30 minutes from where I was stranded (after giving me a Chrysler dealership). I am stranded 60 miles from my home. OnStar at least told me the drive propulsion system failed when I clicked the button on the way to that dealership. So that is the one thing that worked right in this wretched experience. I can't trust this car now. I gave away my Saturn that was 16 years old that has never left me stranded for an expensive car. Here I was worried that Chevy was too cheap to give me a spare tire. What I really needed is a spare car. So that dealership has had the car now for 5 days (over half the time Ive owned the car). I called the GM customer satisfaction center and put a case in. They tell me that Ron Wolfinger would call back that day of course he doesnt. I get a call today from the dealership and the customer service manager Glen Hise tells me, well we couldnt duplicate the problem, so we cleared out the codes, and have it all washed up and ready for you So in summary, your car which caused a very potentially deadly safety hazard by just stopping on a busy highway quit Had I been on any other road or no place to pull over, I could have been hit or rear ended so THAT car they cant find anything wrong with, and they just want me to take it back and hummm I guess try again?!?!!? I am extremely frustrated with the horrible level of customer service I have received my experience has been the worst car buying experience I have ever encountered. I went to the Sales manager Matthew G. Ringlien and told him to take the car back and he essentially told me, its yours now. I am not afraid to take this story to the media, a simple google search for my name will show that I have never been afraid to stand up for what I believe in, and I have been treated poorly. This is what I want to be satisfied. I am willing to try the 2017 Volt. I am just not willing to take that one that failed on me and they cannot find what is wrong. I have gone through a ton of inconvenience as have my parents, you or they need to make this right scotch guard the car, protect the paint, warranty I dont know what I could be an excited Chevy Volt owner bragging about my experience on my social media followers that number over 40k, but I travel the country speaking all the time, I am in the military as well and need a reliable vehicle to get me to trainings, and I completely do not trust this car to get me around. Period.