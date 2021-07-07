Customer Reviews of Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Disappointed!
by 07/07/2021on
Yesterday I went to Byers on Hamilton rd, looking for a Grand Cherokee, this is where we purchased our Compass. I was there for an hour, looking at Jeeps on the lot, even looked at the one on the showroom floor. I was never approached by any sales person, no meet and greet, hi, hello nothing, even after looking in windows of several vehicles. I was very disappointed, not the dealership I bought my Compass from. I guess I will find a more friendly dealership to purchase our new Grand Cherokee.
Great service by brandon
by 12/22/2018on
Ha it was a short and sweet experience with the car salesmen named Brandon keep his word no lies great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 09/07/2018on
I have 3 Chrysler vehicles and take them all to Byers and have never had any problems, My questions are answered and the service is performed in a time matter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest and great prices
by 06/25/2018on
Connor Woodford is an honest salesman , I found that as a woman I had dealers raise and change the price once the bank required for it to be lowered. I drove 176 miles roundtrip and it was worth it, trustworthy and honest with good quality cars at a good value,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Parts still missing out of the new jeep
by 04/22/2018on
I nice things (everyone was kind), the Jeep is new. I was given an owners manual after I pointed it out. The things that they could improve on the monthly payments amount, sending me out the door with no owners manual, 2 missing air tire caps, no truck cover for inside or net and other stuff to be discovered. I will be going back in person Monday 04/23/2018. So many more request to make for the parts that should have came with the Jeep. So, if you want to have some fun stop in and purchase a new car, jeep or truck to play a game of naming the missing parts.
Satisfied with the experience, and the purchase
by 04/02/2018on
I had a good experience at Byers. When the car I wanted (in the showroom) was sold before I made up my mind, the salesman, Grant Schick, offered to find me another just like it. And he did. But before I could go see him about it, a family member found another I liked better at a different dealership. I told Grant, and he got me THAT one! And the terms and fees, and all that jazz weren't laid out to trick me. The warranties and whatnot were explained well, and low-pressure. All-in-all, for my first brand-new car purchase (and only third in three decades from a dealer) went very well, with scarcely a complaint. Beyond all that, I love my new Jeep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Car Purchase
by 01/24/2018on
Very nice dealership. Quick. Easy. Painless. Wonderful experience from beginning to end. Phil our salesman was genuine and straightforward. Matthew in finance had the process down pat and had us laughing at his jokes and witty personality. These guys seem to really enjoy working at Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
Lying Salesmen
by 12/27/2015on
Salesman, Matt McNerlin, lied countless times about what offer he would give me based on phone calls and emails. Deceitful about what was offering me and only wanted my money, just way too much. Would recommend taking your business and time elsewhere, you'll be happy you did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer service
by 05/27/2014on
Had problems with my Dodge Dart took in and they did all they could to help me out but they couldn't get the parts to fix the car so they ordered me another one took some time to get my new car but it was not the dealerships fault they did everything they could to make it as easy transaction for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman
by 07/08/2012on
I bought a new dodge about a year ago. I worked with Matt McNerlin on the used side. The car I bough was new. The dealership was under construction and he noticed I was not being helped across the street on the new lot and was very helpful and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is your destination for all Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram needs! A proud member of the Byers Auto Group, Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has been serving Central Ohio since 1897! Customer service is our absolute number one goal, and we want to provide you the best possible experience during every visit.
From our Brand Specialists to our Certified Technicians, we are hear to help!
visit us online at www.byerschryslerjeep.net or come see us in person at 465 South Hamilton Road!
2 Comments