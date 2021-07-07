5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a good experience at Byers. When the car I wanted (in the showroom) was sold before I made up my mind, the salesman, Grant Schick, offered to find me another just like it. And he did. But before I could go see him about it, a family member found another I liked better at a different dealership. I told Grant, and he got me THAT one! And the terms and fees, and all that jazz weren't laid out to trick me. The warranties and whatnot were explained well, and low-pressure. All-in-all, for my first brand-new car purchase (and only third in three decades from a dealer) went very well, with scarcely a complaint. Beyond all that, I love my new Jeep! Read more