1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BEWARE! Bait and switch tactics Went to Toyota direct today to purchase a 2015 Camry XSE. I came in to purchase a specific car that was on the website for 22,999. I walked around the lot for about 10 minutes before finally walking into the showroom to look for a salesman. First guy i see is Cordell. I explain why I was there, the car I was looking for, and the price that was on the site. We walk around the lot for 10 minutes and he said I'll go get the keys. 15 minutes go by before I walk inside and he's sitting on a chair looking at his phone. I said... I thought you were looking for the keys? He said... well I was looking up the car on my phone because our internet is down... I decide at that point to thank him for his time (even though he did nothing... Not to mention never introduced himself) I find another salesman (Frank) who was great. I explained my frustration with Cordell. Explained what I was looking for, the price, and stock number. He gets the keys and we go for a drive. After the test drive I tell him to put some numbers together and get me an OTD price. A short time later Frank walks back with the "Manager" Andrew Andrew introduced himself and says it was a price mistake, and they price is $2000 more. 24,999 I said that's clearly a bait and switch tactic... I've been here for two hours and not once was it brought to my attention that the price was wrong when I clearly stated to both salesmen what the vehicle was listed for. I asked to speak with the manager in which the reply I received was "I am the manager" as he walks away to basically tell me to piss off. I stop him and tell him I want to speak with his manager in which he replies "He's not here" I understand that errors can sometimes occur... however the way it was handled was BEYOND unprofessional. Especially the "Good luck getting that car for that price" under his breath as he walked away. I feel bad for the salesman Frank. He was a great person to talk to and very friendly. With questionable business practices (I'm not the only reviewer to complain about "mistakes") and terrible management... The only people suffering are the Sales Staff. Read more