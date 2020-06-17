bad customer service
by 06/17/2020on
On the 15th of june i went in to lindsay hond for a B1 maintenence. the clerck who greeted me was an abraisave young man who sounded like someone who has not been living among humans for quit sometime. we got past that phase and he took the car inside the shop for maintenance. while waiting i decided to go inside the showroom thru the connecting hallway between the maintenance and new sales area. as soon as i crossed the big glass office on the left side of the hallway with an African American customer a woman jumps out of that office and quickly asks if she could help us. an unusual gesture for an employee who is sitting in an office . when i crossed the hallway and as i entered the new sales showroom a salesman by the name of Mark Collins jumps in front of me ask me for help. i told him that i am looking for another salesman whom i dealt with in the past. he replied that the salesman in question is with a customer and i can wait for him right where i am standing. i asked Mr Collins if i could roam around in the showroom while i am waiting . Mr collins asked me if i am buying a car today i said no he said then you need to leave. I called the general manager's office the next morning to complain to him about this incidence. i got a voice mail in return. i left a message for Stephen lindsay about the incident and i said that i like to tell him about it and give him the chance to respond to it before i file my complaint with Honda corporate. no one got back with me and i suspect that Mr lindsay thinks that he is too busy, too rich and has too many lawyers to respond to a customer who bought and or leased 7 cars in the last 7 years from his dealerships . i also suspect that Mr lindsay would have been on the phone as soon as he could if my last name was Smith or williams . the sales shift manager was sitting 10 feet away when Mark collins asked to leave the store. surely Mr collins act was lost on him.
Very bad service on a certified pre-owned vehicle
by 03/07/2020on
I unfortunately did not have a good experience at this dealership, and would not recommend buying a used car from here. Less than one week after I purchased my Honda Civic EX Hatchback, the check engine light was on for an emissions system problem. Despite having this car for less than a week, I still had to wait 2.5 hours at the service center just for them to tell me a part had to be ordered due to an EVAP system leak. I was promised expedited service upon taking it in, but was then told they had forgotten about my vehicle, hence the 2.5 hour wait. I have contacted the dealer to discuss my problems and despite leaving a message still have not heard back from them. I anticipate another 2.5 hour wait when the part comes in, if they ever call me..... Extremely disappointed in Lindsay Honda! Would recommend trying a different dealership.
Unfair competition with other dealer
by 12/17/2019on
The internet sale man is nice to draw you there, but the sales man I met was not polite to listen and refused to provide the price. Instead he insisted asking the price evidence quoted from other dealers and then he will match or beat that price. I did't have since it is my first stop there to hunting for a car. His way is not fair to other dealers!!! and not right refusing provide price. If you go shopping, but don't know the price, what can you do? It is customers right to know and compare prices. But they don't give you the chance.
Do NOT purchase a used car from Lindsay Honda
by 12/07/2019on
Do NOT purchase a used car from Lindsay Honda. My 18 year old son spent his hard earned money to purchase his first car and it is a lemon and they are doing nothing about it. It cannot even be driven! It had to be towed to the dealership and they said it would cost almost $2,000 to fix it. They won’t do anything to help with the cost or fixing it. He has only had it since the end of October and hasn’t been able to drive it a lot of that time because of all of the problems! I am so disappointed in their lack of customer service and common decency.
Very good experience, but long wait
by 11/30/2019on
I was pleased with my experience buying a CPO Honda Pilot from Lindsay Honda Used Car Sales. The sales team was easy to work with and very friendly and professional. We were able to come to a deal quickly. 2 minor issues: First, the vehicle had plastic rim covers at the dealership, but the online pictures did not. It took a little bit of discussion until the dealer agreed to remove the covers so I could inspect the rims. Second, it took about 3 hours from the time the deal was made to begin the paperwork. In fairness to the dealer, one of the three hours was spent by me going to the bank for a cashier's check, however, 2 hours was a lot of time to wait. Also to the dealer's defense, it was the day after Thanksgiving and a busy day for them. Overall, I was very happy with the experience and would buy from Lindsay Honda and my salesman again. I would rate 4.5/5 if I could and I will recommend to others.
Amazing Dealership
by 09/14/2019on
What an amazing experience! So professional and straight forward. Each department was thorough and welcoming. Will definitely recommend to friends and family. Thank you too!
Disappointing all the way around
by 08/27/2019on
We bought our 2019 Honda Accord and thought we got a good deal, that was on us. Well we didn’t but was hoping their service department would make up for it. We had an issue right away and was told to bring it in. After driving over an hour we were told that there was probably nothing wrong even though the same issue was all over the internet. We took it to a local dealer and they found it right away and was even a fix on the Honda service sight. We recently received an automatic service appointment for an oil change and tire rotation. On the phone they said nothing about a cost and we thought our first one was free. Well, the e-mail started otherwise, they were going to charge us. Needless to say we won’t go back. Not to mention when we bought the salesman was suppose to call us when the got another car like the one we bought in because our daughter was going to buy one. He never called and she went somewhere else. So glad she did.
GREAT experience
by 08/25/2019on
Tony Conti and Andrew Wilson were very helpful. Tony handled my sale with excellence.
Giving accident cars without informing customer and giving fraud car fax
by 07/24/2019on
I recently purchased a HONDA CR-V 2016 LX on 07/06/2019. It was told to us that the car is good and accident free, We even got a auto check from LINDAYSAY HONDA COLUMBUS saying it is accident free, But when we checked the car fax the original document shows that the car has a accident & damage reported, We want you guys to refund the deposit we have made 3000 $ and stop the loan process ASAP. Accordingly to your policy the car can be returned in 20 days we have 3 more days left to return the car. If the advance amount is not refunded we would deal with this legally.
More than exceptional experience
by 05/30/2019on
Today was my first visit to Lindsay Honda. I was greeted at the door with a warm welcome and a friendly smile. Curtiss Paige Jr. was my sales consultant. He took the time to ask what I was looking for in a vehicle, showed me several models in the showroom, and worked with me to come up with the best payment within my budget. I made the decision to lease a Honda. Curtiss took me for a test drive, went over all the features with me, and more. I left there very satisfied and feeling I had been treated with fairness and respect. I highly recommend Lindsay Honda and Curtiss Paige Jr.
Exceeded Our Expectations
by 05/30/2019on
If you are considering the purchase of a new vehicle don't miss out on the Lindsey Honda experience... and specifically salesman, Curtiss Paige. My husband and I have bought a lot of vehicles over the years. I didn't think I was ever going to get him to purchase anything but a Buick. Our experience with Curtiss Paige and Lindsey Honda changed his mind as Curtiss exceeded our expectations. And that is saying a lot!!! We checked other dealerships/salesman before going to Lindsey, and that's not a bad idea for you, but don't buy from the other dealer until you check with Curtiss Paige at Lindsey Honda. The other dealerships/salesman were fine, but they didn't exceed our expectations... and isn't that what you want when buying a vehicle... someone who "exceeds expectations". Lindsey Honda will price match if you find the vehicle you want at a better price. Curtiss Paige is very professional and friendly. But most important, he is very knowledgeable regarding the vehicles he is selling. He asked questions so he clearly understood the features we wanted. Once we decided we wanted the Pilot model, Curtiss made sure we understood the differences between the trim packages... We felt absolutely zero pressure to do anything... I know there is time involved in vehicle shopping, but don't sell yourself short, check with Curtiss Paige at Lindsey Honda, before you buy.
Exceptional Car Buying Experience with Lindsay Honda!
by 01/16/2018on
My family highly recommends Michael Houston to assist you with the purchase of your new Honda. If you want your car buying experience to be professional, informative, smooth with no pressure than please call Michael for assistance. He took the time to thoroughly understand the situational needs of our family and introduced several models displayed on the vast showroom floor. He encouraged us to become familiar with many of the available features with each model and helped us define what was important to us. He had a lot of insight and possesses excellent interpersonal skills which resulted in superior customer service. Thank you, we love our new CRV!
Wonderful experience...
by 08/08/2017on
The facility in itself is very impressive. In addition to a wonderful atmosphere, the staff was great to work with. Scott Becker handled my sale and was respectful, informative, easy going and straight forward. Moving on to finance, Katherine was a wonderful delight to work with making the process very simple. Overall experience was 5 star. It is great seeing a company have some values.
Friendly and hard working
by 08/07/2017on
This is my second car that I have purchased from Lindsay Honda. My first one was a used CR-V with barely any miles on it and I just recently upgraded to this year's CR-V. I have had one great experience, after another. Everyone is very friendly. And this last time, I went in with a range and asked if that was something we could do and they did everything possible to get in that price range for me; that is customer service at it's finest!
Will not shop anywhere else
by 07/11/2017on
This dealership is by far the best to deal with. They have my business for life. We have bought 2 Acuras and a Ford here. Otis Tate is amazing to deal with. I emailed him the things I wanted in a car and a couple of ideas. I made an appointment with him as my schedule is very busy. He had everything ready and let me know when something that was on my "required" list wasn't in something's I requested to see. He makes the buying process super easy and he is always extremely kind and helpful! Bill Lytle always goes above and beyond on the Acura side service is always going above and beyond!
Brand New 2015 Vehicle - Don't Purchase
by 12/29/2015on
I purchased a brand new 2015 Honda Accord and within 90 days, all engine lights are on and Lindsay Honda Service "Doesn't know what is wrong with it". Tell me how a brand new vehicle is having so many issues and Lindsay Honda is not backing up their product? No one is able to help us and it is a little frustrating because now we are stuck trying to figure out how we are going to function without a vehicle while some one figures out what is wrong. Why does it become our problem after we purchase this brand new vehicle from your Dealership?
Go with Lindsay!
by 11/18/2014on
This was my first real experience shopping for a car. Before this car I just had my college car so this was very important to me. I think calling ahead really helps. I got there and it seemed pretty busy, but since I called ahead they already had my car ready and my wonderful sales and leasing specialist Jeff McDonley waiting for me. Jeff took my parents and I out for a test drive. He was great and a lot of fun. He let me know everything I needed to know about my beautiful car and explained me all the steps I would need to do to purchase it. Like I said before, this was my first time buying a car so I had a lot of questions. Jeff was great with answering all my questions. The purchase did take some time, but I think it is something that should take time. I did not come in thinking I would buy a car that day, but the experience I had with the staff at Lindsay Honda (and the perfect car) sold me. I also want to say Jim the manager came out when I had some minor minor concerns and did an amazing job addressing and fixing the concerns I had. Then, I got to meet Sam. He was so informative and had great examples for me to understand all the warranties, my loan, and my monthly payment. In the end, I was very happy with my experience at Lindsay Honda and VERY happy with my new car. I did not come in that day thinking I would buy a car, but the experience I had with the staff at Lindsay Honda (and the perfect car) sold me. I highly recommend calling ahead and asking for Jeff McDonley!
Had an enjoyable experience
by 11/05/2014on
I bought a new Civic last month. I chose Lindsay Honda for two reasons. First, it is a Jesus Christ centered business. Second, Ben Canini had recently started selling new cars at Lindsay. I have known Ben for over ten years. He is a man of integrity. I was impressed with his knowledge of the car. He was also able to give several options about financing. I ended up leasing with a buyout after the lease ends. I know that he will be a valuable asset to Lindsay Honda for years to come.
Worth the Trip
by 09/15/2014on
We found our "dream car" online via AutoTrader, and it happened to be at Lindsay Honda ... which happens to be two states away from where we live ... plus, my husband happens to be working in the Middle East right now. And yet, Clairon H. at Lindsay Honda was able to make our vehicle purchase not only possible, but quite smooth and simple. After initial contact from Amelia at Lindsay Honda (since she does internet sales) in response to our online inquiry, Clairon followed up with us and maintained regular communication throughout the purchase process -- from phone calls, to emails, to texts, and even FaceTime, he made sure we were informed and that he was doing everything he could to make this a good experience for us. We bought our "new" used Toyota Sequoia will full confidence that we were getting a fair deal on price, and an above average bargain on service. We cannot thank Clairon enough for his patience and upbeat approach in coordinating all of the moving parts involved in our complex situation. He and Amelia, along with the other staff members who worked with us, were wonderful. Highly recommend!
Sales Review
by 07/19/2014on
My wife and I just purchased a used Honda Accord and we were very pleased with the entire experience. From the financing to the salesperson, no complaints. Everyone was kind, courteous and patient. We are already looking forward to going back for our next purchase. Aziza the online specialist was my first contact and she was very nice and cooperative, Justin L was my salesperson and he made sure I was please with my choice, without pressure. And finally Chanda was friendly and helpful in completing our financing. A special thank you to the entire team that help us.
Great Service. Highly recommended!
by 06/23/2014on
Best car buying experience I've ever had. I've been on the car hunt for awhile now with many disappointments- cars being advertised as certified not meeting the tags expectation, aggressive sales pitches, and also service that was lacking due to bad time management. It wasn't until we stopped in at Lindsay Honda did things start turning around. As soon as we entered Lindsay Honda and parked our car, I was greeted by your Sales Associate Jeff M. He gave a warm introduction and asked me what I was interested in. I was particular in what I was looking for and I wanted to test drive a certain CRV I had found online. He was very prompt in getting the car ready and soon we were on our way. I enjoyed the car I test-drove but it wasn't exactly in the price range I was looking for and the dealership was about to close. But Jeff said that if I were to come back the next morning, that he could really help me out and find something that fit what I was needing. He scheduled me for the next morning at 9. I was late and when I got there, he was helping another family find a car so I waited patiently knowing that it was my fault but he sped their process along pretty fast so I didn't wait too long. He set me up in a car in my price range and the mileage I was looking for and I took it on a test drive. It was perfect. It was smooth process and even got a lower interest rate then through the financial institution I was going to go through. There was a small hiccup- I thought they would be able to process the amount of money I was going to put down with my credit card only to find out that there was a limit so Jeff raced me to the bank as it was closing in the nick of time. Jeff and his qualities were the reason I came back. He was attentive to my needs without being overbearing, very great guy to talk to, worked with what I needed and is just a really great asset to the Lindsay team. I hope the next time I need a car that I will be able to come see him at Lindsay Honda!