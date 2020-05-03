Pleasant experience. good deal, nice car
03/05/2020
Kreiger Ford had a car we were interested in so I used the online chat to setup an appointment to see the vehicle. Andrea was very responsive and we agreed on a time the next day. When we arrived they were expecting us and had the car ready to examine and drive. Geno was easy to deal with and answered all of our questions. We had not intended to trade in our existing car but Dennis gave us a fair offer for it. In summary we got a good deal, was treated with respect and gladly recommend Kreiger Ford.
"Amazing, Honest, No Hassle Staff!!!"
by 04/04/2018on
Purchased my first Ford ever and I am happy that I went with Krieger Ford over all other dealerships!!! My salesman Scott Mortland was awesome! He was knowledgeable, honest, kind, no pressure, no hassle, patient and down to earth!!! The whole staff was like walking into a family at Thanksgiving dinner!! I have seen a lot of dealerships where the staff is fake, fast talking, crooked and you can tell they just want to sell a car. At Krieger Ford I could tell they actually cared more for the customer than a sale!!! I will never buy a car anywhere else after this great experience and I am a Chevy man, so that is saying a lot!!! Thank you Krieger Ford and THANK YOU Scott Mortland!!! If you are ever looking for a new or used car ask for Scott!!! A+ to this dealership and staff!!!
Satisfied Customer
by 03/28/2018on
Amazing staff who treats you right and Dennis Fritz was the bomb! Not once did he try to haggle and pressure me like most salesmen from those 'other ' places do. Very honest, very patient, very laid back and willing to do what he could for ME...not for himself. He let me have all the time I needed and that right there played a HUGE factor in my decision making. I highly recommend Krieger Ford AND Dennis.
I got what I wanted after all.
by 02/17/2018on
I was looking for a very specific vehicle, and I found it but when I went to Kreiger that one had sold. The salesman Dennis Fritz was very kind & showed me a van in that make and model. It wasn't exactly what I wanted. As I started to leave he asked if I'd like him to keep an eye out and I said yes. A few days later he told me that the initial van I had wanted was again available. Dennis and the Krieger team made it a great experience. Dennis is a GREAT salesman and all around top-notch guy.
Carl Easley is the man...
by 03/17/2017on
I just bought my 3rd F-150 from Carl and once again, it was a great experience. Carl's professional, extremely knowledgable, low pressure and just a good guy in general. I highly recommend that anyone in the market for a new vehicle to sit down with Carl - you won't be disappointed.
Great 4th Experience at Krieger
by 11/16/2016on
I purchased my 4th car from Krieger Ford. Carl Easley was the salesperson. Krieger is a great place to buy new cars. I agree with the other person that bought a 2016 Cmax - Carl was great! He was low key, did not pressure. I knew the car and price I wanted and he helped me get it. The entire process was quick and I left as a very satisfied customer!
New C-Max
by 11/13/2016on
I just bought my 3rd vehicle from Carl E. and will continue to buy from him in the future. Carl is a true professional. He is low pressure, knowledgeable and timely. I strongly recommend him to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
Improving Service
by 06/26/2015on
I Had several issues with this dealer, but after posting some poor reviews I was contacted and they were able to resolve the issue in a great manner and their service greatly improved. I think while there service hasn't been high rated in the past they are trying to improve.
Great Dealership
by 05/16/2015on
I just bought a new 2015 Fusion Hybrid SE which is my second Fusion I have purchased from Krieger. Traded the 2009 Fusion for this new one. I purchased both from Jerry Brown and he is great to deal with. I wouldn't buy a Ford from anyone else. Service Department is very good as well.
Great Experiance
by 12/19/2013on
I found a Chevy Silverado at this Ford dealership with an fair advertised price. I called ahead to confirm it was there and spoke with Dennis. I told him that I had a trade and the ball park I needed for it. When I went in I spoke with Dennis and in less than 30 minutes we had a deal inked out. I came back the next day and completed the process in less than 30 minutes again... to include financing etc. Dennis was great to deal with and the dealership was a breath of fresh air after dealing with Ricart Auto Mall previously.
Great Sales Experience
by 10/24/2012on
I bought a 2013 Ford Explorer from this dealership. Debbie was my salesperson. A great experience. Open, honest, not magic going on behind the curtain. No pressure. The call back checking to see if everything was okay with the car or if I had any questions about the car was a nice touch. If you are planning to buy a Ford, I would stop here first and save yourself some BS from some of the other dealerships.
Sub Par Service
by 07/11/2011on
I brought my Ford in for a simple problem(under warranty). It took 5 visits to finally get it fixed. The major problem with this dealer is they have no courtesy cars. I had to either rent a vehicle or they had their staff drive my car to take me to work. It's a shame because Krieger has a good sales team. I get the impression the owner can care less about the customers.
Krieger Ford: You risk your life
by 09/27/2010on
Hello: Be very careful here. First and only time I will ever do busines with Krieger Ford. I took my car in to check and then ordered new brakes on all four tires. the place was deserted so I was helped immediately. They were also going to check and service the rotors as needed. As I drive away, less than a mile down the road, the front tire rotates off the car and flies across four lanes of highway (Sawmill Parkway, a very busy street) hits the curb on the other side of the road and lands in the grass. Traffic stops, some cars swerve, no one hurt, my car of course has come to a screeching halt as I slide into the next lane of traffic on the axle. I look in the back seat, two year old grandson is ok, and then drive the car over to the nearest driveway to get off the road and stop. What happened? The master mechanic (found out by talking to an employee) forgot to put the lug nuts back on the wheel. Didn't forget one. He forgot to put ALL the lug nuts back on the wheel. It is 90 degrees, I am holding a two year old in my arms, calling Krieger for a tow and a redo. Without any tone of surprise or apology Krieger sends out a tow truck. Long story short, Kreiger loans me a vehicle, they repair my vehicle and for the INCONVENIENCE they offer me a free oil change, "no expiration date." I am actually going to let them touch my car again-not! After calming down and thinking about this entire experience I decided to call the owner to ask him what changes might take place so this possibly fatal accident won't happen again. The owner is on-site, "sometimes." His response, "Oh, I didn't know this (scenario) occurred. Did the store manager resolve the issue, ok then, got to go, good day." A real concern for the customer in this one-not! Now I know why the place was empty.
