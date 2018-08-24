Enterprise Car Sales Columbus
excellent Buy
by 08/24/2018on
Very nice sales person. Brian is good at his job and answered all questions regarding the vehicle promptly. Made sure I was taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Management was horrible!!!!!
by 05/08/2018on
The manager was absolutely unethical and disrespectful. Very arrogant! If I could give a zero I would
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Car Buying experience EVER
by 07/19/2016on
Honest, Straight Fwd, No Hassle or dragging out the buying process for hrs, quick & easy to deal with, great & more then fair pricing....we love our Armada, TY Danae from Columbus Ohio
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, dedicated employees.
by 04/27/2016on
Brian Schneider was my salesman and he did a great job. Answered all my questions, helped me get a car, and made sure I was happy with the purchase. He really goes the extra mile to make sure his customers are happy. Enterprise is a great place to buy a car too. They have 1-3 year old used cars that are in excellent condition and, which are thoroughly inspected, and they come with a 12 month warranty. I would highly recommend getting a car from Enterprise Car Sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful and friendly
by 01/08/2016on
I went to Enterprise Car Sales because my parents bought their last car from there. Enterprise has the opportunity check their fleet nationwide. If you want to test drive a car that is in another location they will deliver it to the location you are in and the delivery cost is included in the cost of the car. Once the car is delivered if you choose not to buy it then you have to pay the delivery charge but if you buy the car they remove the delivery charge. In this case they kept their word. I was in home for the holidays when purchasing the vehicle and they put it in writing that they would take my car knowing it was in bad condition. I worked it out to have it delivered and it bit the dust on the way. We gave them the opportunity to back out of what they promised and they only took 200 of want they originally offered. Still making it worth having my car towed the rest of the way to turn it in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
