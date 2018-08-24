5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Enterprise Car Sales because my parents bought their last car from there. Enterprise has the opportunity check their fleet nationwide. If you want to test drive a car that is in another location they will deliver it to the location you are in and the delivery cost is included in the cost of the car. Once the car is delivered if you choose not to buy it then you have to pay the delivery charge but if you buy the car they remove the delivery charge. In this case they kept their word. I was in home for the holidays when purchasing the vehicle and they put it in writing that they would take my car knowing it was in bad condition. I worked it out to have it delivered and it bit the dust on the way. We gave them the opportunity to back out of what they promised and they only took 200 of want they originally offered. Still making it worth having my car towed the rest of the way to turn it in. Read more