Dave Gill Chevrolet

Dave Gill Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
4700 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213
(855) 787-5133
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Dave Gill Chevrolet

82 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
209 cars in stock
133 new53 used23 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
32 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

With over 35 years of servicing the Columbus community with high-quality vehicles they can depend on, Dave Gill Chevrolet is proud to be your one-stop shop for all your automotive needs. Whether you want to explore your Chevy leasing options or you’d like to sit down with a Chevrolet finance team member, we take pride in providing Ohio drivers with the Dave Gill VIP Experience.

what sets us apart
Edmunds Five-Star Dealer Award - 2015, 2016, 2017
#2 Chevrolet EV Dealer in Ohio
Fast and easy - in the dealership and online
Our focus is on you, not us - this can actually be fun
Join us in supporting organizations helping our community: Childhood League Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, Pets for Vets.
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes