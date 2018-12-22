Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

465 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213
(855) 632-0127
Today 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Great service by brandon

by Biggib78 on 12/22/2018

Ha it was a short and sweet experience with the car salesmen named Brandon keep his word no lies great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service review

by TDBrown on 09/07/2018

I have 3 Chrysler vehicles and take them all to Byers and have never had any problems, My questions are answered and the service is performed in a time matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honest and great prices

by Juliabeta on 06/25/2018

Connor Woodford is an honest salesman , I found that as a woman I had dealers raise and change the price once the bank required for it to be lowered. I drove 176 miles roundtrip and it was worth it, trustworthy and honest with good quality cars at a good value,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Parts still missing out of the new jeep

by Azurequeensugar on 04/22/2018

I nice things (everyone was kind), the Jeep is new. I was given an owners manual after I pointed it out. The things that they could improve on the monthly payments amount, sending me out the door with no owners manual, 2 missing air tire caps, no truck cover for inside or net and other stuff to be discovered. I will be going back in person Monday 04/23/2018. So many more request to make for the parts that should have came with the Jeep. So, if you want to have some fun stop in and purchase a new car, jeep or truck to play a game of naming the missing parts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Satisfied with the experience, and the purchase

by JamesGreenlee on 04/02/2018

I had a good experience at Byers. When the car I wanted (in the showroom) was sold before I made up my mind, the salesman, Grant Schick, offered to find me another just like it. And he did. But before I could go see him about it, a family member found another I liked better at a different dealership. I told Grant, and he got me THAT one! And the terms and fees, and all that jazz weren't laid out to trick me. The warranties and whatnot were explained well, and low-pressure. All-in-all, for my first brand-new car purchase (and only third in three decades from a dealer) went very well, with scarcely a complaint. Beyond all that, I love my new Jeep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase

by jenniferp1992 on 01/24/2018

Very nice dealership. Quick. Easy. Painless. Wonderful experience from beginning to end. Phil our salesman was genuine and straightforward. Matthew in finance had the process down pat and had us laughing at his jokes and witty personality. These guys seem to really enjoy working at Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Lying Salesmen

by CarGuy62633 on 12/27/2015

Salesman, Matt McNerlin, lied countless times about what offer he would give me based on phone calls and emails. Deceitful about what was offering me and only wanted my money, just way too much. Would recommend taking your business and time elsewhere, you'll be happy you did.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Great customer service

by tsilvia on 05/27/2014

Had problems with my Dodge Dart took in and they did all they could to help me out but they couldn't get the parts to fix the car so they ordered me another one took some time to get my new car but it was not the dealerships fault they did everything they could to make it as easy transaction for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Salesman

by never_again9 on 07/08/2012

I bought a new dodge about a year ago. I worked with Matt McNerlin on the used side. The car I bough was new. The dealership was under construction and he noticed I was not being helped across the street on the new lot and was very helpful and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
172 cars in stock
99 new67 used6 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
16 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is your destination for all Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram needs! A proud member of the Byers Auto Group, Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has been serving Central Ohio since 1897! Customer service is our absolute number one goal, and we want to provide you the best possible experience during every visit.

From our Brand Specialists to our Certified Technicians, we are hear to help!

visit us online at www.byerschryslerjeep.net or come see us in person at 465 South Hamilton Road!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

