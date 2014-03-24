Skip to main content
bait & switch

by THEYGOTME on 03/24/2014

I negotiated what I thought was a good deal & when it came time to sign loan papers I seen payments were a few dollars more then I had figured, blaming it on my math, I told the finance manager to give me a copy of all the paper work so I could see where I screwed up when I got home with my new truck, they ended up with the excuse the sales consultant & myself were negotiating a price on one truck & the sales manger had me sign loan papers on a more expense truck, for the sum of 2,500 dollars , they would not make it right even thou I had the hand written paper work from my sales consultant, this is the 1st time I ever had a dealer do something like this to me, Ill never forget it. I know its my fault for not being as quick as these professionals.

