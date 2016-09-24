5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I explained that we were only looking and not planning on buying. Our salesperson, Larry, offered to get the keys for the vehicle we were looking at and let us look at it without pressuring us or giving us a typical sales pitch. He answered all our questions and never made us feel we had to buy anything. When we did decide to purchase, the process was painless and everything was handled professionally. Everyone we encountered in the dealership was friendly and helpful. We were there past closing and no one made us feel rushed or pushed us out the door. Larry stayed and went over the vehicle with us. I appreciate that we were treated respectfully and not pressured. Read more