Great Customer Service
by 09/24/2016on
Sarge worked hard to find a Jeep with the options and in the color I wanted and they were great about fixing the windshield that came with an improper seal. Financing was easy and my additional options were laid out very clearly.
Jeep renegade
by 09/08/2016on
Everybody was very nice and very helpful. They all had great customer service skills. We're very thorough on explaining everything. And helped answer any questions I had.
Jeep Compass
by 09/03/2016on
Josh was very easy to work with on finding the right vehicle on my budget. I have purchased multiple vehicles here and have always had a good experience.
Jeep Renegade
by 08/31/2016on
Prompt response to email request Was given a lot of information without the pushy feeling Tom was a great sales person Will recommend to friends and family
Great Experience at Columbiana Chrysler
by 07/27/2016on
Bob Frederick Sr., Bob Frederick Jr. and Jason Allison were a complete pleasure to work with. Bob Jr.'s attention to detail on the delivery of my 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was fantastic.
Excellant!
by 07/23/2016on
The Deal, The Salesman, The Jeep! No rush, showed multiple vehicles, explained everything! Would recommend this dealership to our friemds!
Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge
by 06/30/2016on
My husband and I explained that we were only looking and not planning on buying. Our salesperson, Larry, offered to get the keys for the vehicle we were looking at and let us look at it without pressuring us or giving us a typical sales pitch. He answered all our questions and never made us feel we had to buy anything. When we did decide to purchase, the process was painless and everything was handled professionally. Everyone we encountered in the dealership was friendly and helpful. We were there past closing and no one made us feel rushed or pushed us out the door. Larry stayed and went over the vehicle with us. I appreciate that we were treated respectfully and not pressured.
Great Experience!
by 05/22/2016on
John was very friendly and honest not pushy. Everyone was helpful and made buying my vehicle quick and easy. I will be back.
Jeep purchase
by 05/20/2016on
No hassle relaxing experience. Dealership is clean and workers are courteous. Wife and I left stress free. Would buy again from them in the future as long as the service department is professional also with the needs of my new Jeep in the future.
Helpful
by 05/19/2016on
Laid back extremely nice helpful people did all they could to get the price where I wanted it to be and offered the most for my trade in
An Enjoyable Experience
by 03/11/2016on
Our sales rep Amanda gave us her time, knowledge and expertise enabling us to purchase the vehicle which served our needs best. She answered any and all questions with sincerity and consideration. Would recommend Amanda and your dealership to all my family and friends.
Love my new Jeep!
by 02/24/2016on
Everyone was friendly and courteous. It made my buying experience more relaxed and easy. I felt comfortable asking questions and taking my time to make a decision.
Charolette
by 02/15/2016on
I liked the service and friendliness of Tom and Jason. The only thing I would say is I told them my absolute highest payment I wanted to pay a month and I think that is where they started. I loved the car so much I had to go a little above what I wanted to pay a month but overall a great experience. That's why I gave a 9 out of 10 instead a 10. Thank you...Roy
