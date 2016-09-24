Skip to main content
Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

100 Commerce Cir, Columbiana, OH 44408
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

13 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by EmilyKP on 09/24/2016

Sarge worked hard to find a Jeep with the options and in the color I wanted and they were great about fixing the windshield that came with an improper seal. Financing was easy and my additional options were laid out very clearly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep renegade

by DanielleRH on 09/08/2016

Everybody was very nice and very helpful. They all had great customer service skills. We're very thorough on explaining everything. And helped answer any questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Compass

by BMDwyer on 09/03/2016

Josh was very easy to work with on finding the right vehicle on my budget. I have purchased multiple vehicles here and have always had a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Renegade

by JamesDoyle on 08/31/2016

Prompt response to email request Was given a lot of information without the pushy feeling Tom was a great sales person Will recommend to friends and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience at Columbiana Chrysler

by bflagstad on 07/27/2016

Bob Frederick Sr., Bob Frederick Jr. and Jason Allison were a complete pleasure to work with. Bob Jr.'s attention to detail on the delivery of my 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellant!

by Butch407 on 07/23/2016

The Deal, The Salesman, The Jeep! No rush, showed multiple vehicles, explained everything! Would recommend this dealership to our friemds!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge

by Susan00 on 06/30/2016

My husband and I explained that we were only looking and not planning on buying. Our salesperson, Larry, offered to get the keys for the vehicle we were looking at and let us look at it without pressuring us or giving us a typical sales pitch. He answered all our questions and never made us feel we had to buy anything. When we did decide to purchase, the process was painless and everything was handled professionally. Everyone we encountered in the dealership was friendly and helpful. We were there past closing and no one made us feel rushed or pushed us out the door. Larry stayed and went over the vehicle with us. I appreciate that we were treated respectfully and not pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by jsgilmore on 05/22/2016

John was very friendly and honest not pushy. Everyone was helpful and made buying my vehicle quick and easy. I will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep purchase

by Ufcmir88 on 05/20/2016

No hassle relaxing experience. Dealership is clean and workers are courteous. Wife and I left stress free. Would buy again from them in the future as long as the service department is professional also with the needs of my new Jeep in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful

by Cummins16 on 05/19/2016

Laid back extremely nice helpful people did all they could to get the price where I wanted it to be and offered the most for my trade in

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An Enjoyable Experience

by Chuck_L on 03/11/2016

Our sales rep Amanda gave us her time, knowledge and expertise enabling us to purchase the vehicle which served our needs best. She answered any and all questions with sincerity and consideration. Would recommend Amanda and your dealership to all my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new Jeep!

by Adrienne502 on 02/24/2016

Everyone was friendly and courteous. It made my buying experience more relaxed and easy. I felt comfortable asking questions and taking my time to make a decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Charolette

by tripleduce75 on 02/15/2016

I liked the service and friendliness of Tom and Jason. The only thing I would say is I told them my absolute highest payment I wanted to pay a month and I think that is where they started. I loved the car so much I had to go a little above what I wanted to pay a month but overall a great experience. That's why I gave a 9 out of 10 instead a 10. Thank you...Roy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

