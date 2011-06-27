5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My salesman was Pat Furlong at Steinle Chevrolet Buick in Clyde,Ohio. Pat was extremely friendly and knowledgeable. Pat was a very professional non-pressure salesman and he was able to give me the best of both worlds-as to give me the best trade-In Value and the best selling price on my new 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXS. He beat all other six local area dealers offers with both trade-In and also selling price on my new LaCrosse. He was able to locate the exact exterior color (white) and Exterior color (Ebony) with all my requested options that i wanted on it. He then sent someone from his Clyde,Ohio dealership to go to the dealership in Indianapolis,Indiana (207 miles away) which was where the closest Buick dealership was that had the exact match for all my options and colors i requested. Steinle will be getting all my repeat business and all my immediate family business. I went back to Steinle Chevrolet Buick a week later to purchase a 2008 Pontiac G6 for my sixteen year-old son. I will more than likely return in December 2011 to purchase either a 2011 or 2012 Buick Regal Turbo or 2012 Buick Regal GS. Again thanks Pat Bruce Barnard Norwalk,Ohio Read more