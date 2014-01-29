Metro Lexus
Second Metro Lexus
by 01/29/2014on
Tom G adds to the already five star Metro Lexus experience. I purchased my second RX from him over the holiday season. He was honest, efficient and made sure I was happy before leaving the dealership. Between Metro's friendly service consultants and sales process, I will be a customer for life.
Great service
by 01/24/2014on
I get my car washed and serviced at Metro Lexus for years. I was lucky enough to strike up a conversation will Meagan while waiting one afternoon. Even though she wasn't my original salesperson, her charm and professionalism will draw me back for my next purchased. She answered all my questions. Metro Lexus should strive to have all employees as polite and patient as her.
Could not feel more welcomed!
by 09/18/2013on
First off, the decor and feel of the dealership is top notch. More importantly, the salesman Mo A. was professional, entertaining, knowledgeable, and welcoming. I bought a used car from him after he helped me narrow down all of the options to exactly what I wanted. I will definitely be back for all of my servicing needs on this car (which I doubt I'll need anytime soon, my new car is a true trooper) and Metro Lexus will be the first and last place I will visit for any future car purchasing decisions. I highly recommend visiting when you're car shopping -- you won't regret it!
Highly recommended!
by 04/28/2011on
Best dealership I have ever been in. Antwain Board (my salesman) is excellent. Nice coffee bar, restrooms.
METRO LEXUS SALES AND SERVICE
by 10/16/2010on
Metro Lexus will tell the buyer at the parts department, that one can not purchase screws needed, but instead, one needs to buy an entire part (obviously quite expensive). I work on my own lexus, so when I call these people regarding parts, the above statement is usually what is given...and it is quite expensive. Then I discovered Classic Lexus in Willoughby, on SOM center road. I am willing to do the drive of 45 mins to Classic lexus where the prices and treatment are much more better than Metro Lexus. The parts department at Metro lexus are just plain rude, and manner-less. That's why I did a credit card chargeback when they messed up last time. There is a night and day difference between metro lexus and classic lexus. I wish classic lexus was more near my house, but oh well... Now, regarding the service dept. I called both, metro and classic lexus regarding the same issue I had. Metro lexus' quote to do an inspection was much more higher than Classic Lexus. So, I went to Classic lexus to do the service, and I am very glad I did. Looks like Classic lexus will be getting my 90K maintenance work on my Lexus GS430 and NOT metro lexus. Consumers, avoid Metro at all costs. Give Classic Lexus a try, and you will be glad you did. Today was my last straw with Metro Lexus. I'm sick of the workers attitude over there...you DON'T have a monopoly in Cleveland, because I will drive to Willoughby to classic lexus for parts and service.
Purchase experience
by 07/25/2008on
I want to reconfirm the experience by Falcon. I, too, received a very low trade in price for my Aurora 2003 trade in, ie $4,000 then $6,000. Edmunds valued it at $8,000. When I said they did know all the features on my car, they never inquired. They upped the value of the trade once I pulled out Edmunds, but did not match Edmunds. They held firm to their price. The reason a 2009 RX was in the pre-owned section was that the individual wanted navigation, and then it was they had difficulty getting into the vehicle. I was not comfortable I was getting the actual facts.
No negotiations and low low trade in values
by 02/28/2008on
I went to the dealership to view a ES330 that was found on internet.. Went through full process, loan approved and then they HIT me with a $6,000 trade-in value for my 2003 Cadillac CTS, that you cant buy for less than $12,000 used anywhere. Sales manager provided me a KBB value estimate that did not reflect the added features of my vehicle and their trade offer was below the lowest number. Was really disappointed. I think they treat you super nice in the beginning to win you over, Then take start to take advantage of you, when you put your guard down. Front man (salesperson) was nice and professional. But I felt worked over by Finance dept and sales manager. BE CAREFUL! I was warned by an associate at my office, but thought he had an axe to grind. Now I know he was just being honest.
High Milage
by 12/16/2007on
I'd rather have teeth pulled than going through the process of buying a new or used car. When I went to Metro Lexus to buy my 2nd car from them I didn't get the usual high pressure treatment at most dealerships. The salesmen at Metro were knowledgeable, but as usual, what I was trading in (ES 300) was "high milage" (105,000) while the LS I was buying would last for "several hundred thousand miles!!" I bought the CPO LS 430 at a fair price and only 38,000 miles on it. The salesmen then praised how clean my ES 300 was for the milage. Overall, they did a good job of pricing and I do not feel I overpaid or received less than expected for my trade. If I had a question they returned my phone calls promptly and follow-up calls to see if I was satisfied became almost over bearing, but was nice to know buying a car at Metro was not like other dealers and they indeed wanted to keep you as a customer. I'll be back when it's time for my 3rd Lexus.
Luxury for Less? Luxury for lots... of money
by 10/18/2007on
Metro's advertising campaign is Luxury for Less. Yeah, right. I spent a lot of time researching ES350 prices. I had the invoice numbers from both Consumer Reportrs and Kelly Blue book before I decided to try a deal. On a ES350 with the Luxury package, the cost came to about $44,150 list. They would only take $100.00 off. After much arguing, they retreated to $200.00 off the list price. I also tried to trade in my 2001 ES300 with 38,000 miles. The offer? $10,000. A similar ES300 with less miliage was even on their lot at $17,000. With my trade and counting, maybe $1000 over invoice, the total profit for the dealer would have been well over $10,000. Aint gonna happen. This was even before I read the great article in Edmonds from their writer who actually got a job and worked for two dealers to expose their practices. After reading the Edmomds expose' I realize that the salesman might not have been the bad guy here, but their greed was so naked and exposed it was funny. Also, the dealer had a real nice fish tank. Read the expose and note what they say about dealer fish tanks.