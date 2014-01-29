1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Metro Lexus will tell the buyer at the parts department, that one can not purchase screws needed, but instead, one needs to buy an entire part (obviously quite expensive). I work on my own lexus, so when I call these people regarding parts, the above statement is usually what is given...and it is quite expensive. Then I discovered Classic Lexus in Willoughby, on SOM center road. I am willing to do the drive of 45 mins to Classic lexus where the prices and treatment are much more better than Metro Lexus. The parts department at Metro lexus are just plain rude, and manner-less. That's why I did a credit card chargeback when they messed up last time. There is a night and day difference between metro lexus and classic lexus. I wish classic lexus was more near my house, but oh well... Now, regarding the service dept. I called both, metro and classic lexus regarding the same issue I had. Metro lexus' quote to do an inspection was much more higher than Classic Lexus. So, I went to Classic lexus to do the service, and I am very glad I did. Looks like Classic lexus will be getting my 90K maintenance work on my Lexus GS430 and NOT metro lexus. Consumers, avoid Metro at all costs. Give Classic Lexus a try, and you will be glad you did. Today was my last straw with Metro Lexus. I'm sick of the workers attitude over there...you DON'T have a monopoly in Cleveland, because I will drive to Willoughby to classic lexus for parts and service. Read more