We purchased a vehicle on December 30, 2017 from Central Cadillac in Cleveland. We were told at the time of purchase by our salesman (Angelo) that our vehicle (2013 Cadillac XTS), was going to be covered under their Certified Pre-Owned "bumper to bumper" warranty. On February 8th (36 days after buying the vehicle), our rear suspension completely went out. Our tires were touching the body of the car and it was unable to be driven or moved. We called the salesman and explained the issue, he advised us to have it towed to our local Cadillac dealership (Medina Cadillac), instead of theirs, and that it would be 100% covered and taken care of, since we had the "bumper to bumper" warranty, in terms of the cost of the repair. After a week of having our car in the repair shop, we receive a phone call from the dealership saying that we owed $2,021 for the repair. We called the salesman and relayed to him what the other Cadillac dealership said, regarding the price and he proceeded to tell us that there was nothing he could do about it. We argued that, at the time of sell AND over the phone when telling us to tow it over to the other dealership, that he told us everything would be 100% covered in terms of cost and was under the bumper to bumper warranty; he then denied ever saying or telling us that. We asked to speak with his manager where over speakerphone, the salesman admitted that he misinformed us, at the time of sale, about the warranty and coverage. We argued, had we known that misinformation, the sale would not have happened and you cant lie to customers to get them to purchase a vehicle. We then asked his manager to cover the cost of the repair and he refused. While on speakerphone, the salesman directly stated to me the car you traded in had a number of issues wrong with it and was sitting on expensive repairs, so its not like you gave us the best deal either. We voiced that his comments were out of line and that we would be escalating things further with GM. He then admitted that he lied to us and just learned about the warranty coverage for our vehicle, that day and they still would not assist or cover the repair of the vehicle. Again, we stated that we were extremely unhappy with his comments, the dealership and the lack of customer service and that we would be handling the issue with the other local Cadillac dealership, while escalating the matter with corporate as well. We filed a complaint with corporate on the selling dealership and received a little assistance from our local Cadillac dealership in terms of paying for the repair. The local dealership also advised us that they believed that there was no way this vehicle should have passed the 172-point inspection and been classified as a certified pre-owned vehicle with the issues that were going on. They went on to explain that these things shouldnt be happening with a car this new if it was properly inspected and certified. Two months later, we experienced even more issues with the vehicle; our side detection module went out (already repaired within year under previous owner), 2 failed calipers, our CUE system had to be troubleshooted twice and our driver rear door stopped opening from the inside and the paneling was falling off. Now, we are currently sitting on ANOTHER repair; the front end is making an extremely loud noise. This prompted us to reach back out to the selling dealership (Central Cadillac) about our concerns and being unhappy with the product that they lied to us about at the time of selling it to us. We asked for them to buy the vehicle back due to the number of repairs and the amount of money we put into something that we were told initially, would all be covered by the bumper to bumper warranty. We explained that weve only had the vehicle for 6 months and have already exceeded the amount of repairs that the average owner experiences in years of ownership. We also explained to the dealership Customer Experience Manager, if we were told properly, we would not have even followed through with the purchase of the vehicle. We were advised to come into the dealership the next day, to meet with the General Manager, Service Manager and Customer Experience Manager. In the meeting, I addressed everything from the beginning (time of sale until now  only 6 months later). I provided ALL documentation, receipts and paperwork of repairs that had been completed to date. I asked the three managers, to purchase the vehicle back. They instantly declined and said that there was nothing they would do. The Service Manager pulled out a pamphlet highlighting their Certified Pre-Owned Warranty and asked me if I received it at the time of purchase. I replied no and asked why not? The General Manager then interrupted saying that they dont always have them on hand. I replied if you dont have them, then its your salesmans job to know the coverage and not lie about it, just to get a sale. The General Manager then dismissed the meeting and said that he needed to speak with his salesman to see if he lied to me or not at the time of purchase. He went on to say, if the salesmen admitted that he lied/misinformed me, that he would then, provide a goodwill to me as the customer. The General Manager called me back the next day to tell me that his salesman denied telling me that he misinformed me at the time of purchase and that there was nothing he would do or extend to me, to make the situation better. He went on to say that he would have purchased the vehicle back after my first suspension repair on Feb 8th but then rescinded that offer, now that the vehicle had 10,000 more miles on it. I brought back up to him my effort to have the vehicle purchased back or the repair covered when this all happened and he ignored it and did nothing about it. After days of getting nowhere and arguing back and forth, the General Manager called and offered to pay a small portion from our first repair and inspect the vehicle free of charge for its current front end noise issue however that he would NOT be covering the repair, in cost. On top of his poor offer, he then attempted to bribe me and place the contingency that he would ONLY even honor that, if we signed a waiver saying that we would not leave a negative review on social media or Better Business Bureau. We were completely appalled and couldnt even believe that there was a form to restrict/threaten a consumer from their freedom of speech and voicing their experience at a dealership. On top of feeling discriminated by my background, race and age; we wouldnt even be in this situation, had we not been lied to about the warranty and coverage in the beginning at the time of the sale. The deal would NOT have happened. Its unfortunate that our salesman, the used car Manager, General Manager, Service Manager and Customer Experience Manager at Central Cadillac have no care in the world about their consumers. Theyre all rude and lie. Ive worked with two other Cadillac dealerships prior to Central Cadillac and Ive NEVER had an experience like this. I will continue to voice my experience at Central Cadillac to my family and colleagues. The way we were mishandled is NOT okay, on ANY level. Read more