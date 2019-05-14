Ganley Ford West

16100 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111
(888) 215-0414
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ganley Ford West

4.3
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (2)
sales Rating

Ford F-150 XLT

by Happy Buyer on 05/14/2019

Great Experience. Pam found me the exact truck I wanted at the right price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service experience!!!

by John N,Parma on 02/09/2019

They were great!! Kept me informed, called as soon as it was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great vehicle

by IsaacNe on 12/18/2018

I worked with Ronald Sommer. He was amazing. I gave him my requests and he met every one of them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ganley Ford West

by Ganleyw on 11/21/2018

Great customer service, up front on negotiations. We changed our vehicle selection last minute and they were more than happy to accommodate.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Over promised under delivered

by Tmisbelle on 10/27/2018

I purchased a vehicle from them. When I got the vehicle they said it was detailed and cleaned. The edge of the carpets still had dirt on it. The steering wheel hads coffee spills on it and the bed of the truck was not cleaned out. Also I am still waiting on a part they said they order. It’s been nearly a month since I purchased it. Poor follow up.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Ganley West

by Explorer Fan on 10/10/2018

I have been taking my 03 Explorer to Ganley since 33,000 miles and I am currently around 164,000. I have not had a terrible experience dealing with them!! Staff has always been very nice and helpful!!! I would recommend and have to family and friends!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks

by Bpolenz1 on 07/28/2018

Quick and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent purchase experience

by Michael_R on 12/19/2017

We went into Ganley Ford West with very specific intentions to test drive and price out an Edge and Fusion. After consulting with our salespeople we were encouraged to take a look at an Escape as well. Our test drive of the Escape was great and Ganley was able to offer significant incentives. Our salespeople, Allen and Angelica, were super informed and extremely helpful in making sure our needs were met. Their friendliness and personalities made what can sometimes be a tense purchase experience enjoyable and successful. When we had to bring our new Escape in for service several days later, they arranged for us to have a new Fusion to use as a loaner vehicle. Nice touch! Couldn't be more pleased with our purchase from Ganley and specifically working with Allen and Angelica.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Rating

by Stevelewicki on 11/17/2017

Bolaji Adeyemi my sales consultant and Matt Stringer the sale manager were very helpful. They found the exact truck I was looking for. Very easy process. I will definitely recommend them to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5,000 mile maintenance

by Wheels2017 on 10/24/2017

Jesse and Nick were both very thorough and professional when I recently had The Works maintenance done on my Ford Escape. They explained everything in detail and were very courteous in doing so. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Deplorable

by Bsheldo on 09/27/2017

Had a 10:00 appointment called me at 3:00 to say they had not yet done anything, why have an appointment? Did not provide estimate and left my steering wheel covered in grease. Not a happy experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Superior Experience

by Paul_Cleveland on 09/23/2017

Starting with Amy, their internet specialist, who was very accommodating and very polite, to Kemmarie, my actual Sales Rep, who was very knowledgeable and pleasant to deal with, then finally Frank, who was also open/direct, which I like - I would have to say my overall experience was excellent. I did not feel pressured, no sales gimmicks, they asked the right questions and seemed willing to please - Kemmarie made me feel very comfortable and has exemplary people skills - a truly nice family-oriented person, to be sure. Scott finished off the transaction on the money side of things and was very courteous, disclosing, and thorough as well. I purchased a Ford Explorer which they gassed up, detailed, and made sure I understood all the bells and whistles before I left the lot - top notch organization, which starts from the top down and Frank's leadership there made that quite evident.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Tire install

by darrenrob1 on 06/13/2017

The service was great and very efficient and I highly recommend this location for service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE

by tanquanda on 01/11/2017

Spoke with Ray....very RUDE and unprofessional. He was to give my information to Frank(new service manager)....he's been there a while just got a promotion....and he(Ray) NEVER did so. I purchased a extended warranty that provides a loaner/rental car WHENEVER my car is being serviced and he ARGUED that he didn't have one. That I should wait 2 weeks later when one is due to arrive. I went on to tell him I work and have children but it wasn't his problem so that's why he NEVER gave the information to manager as I asked. I had brakes done here not even 6 months ago....and already I'm hearing squeaking noises. Taking car back today to see what will be....just tremendously aggravated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Bravo!

by mksheline on 01/11/2012

!00% customer service. Jeff Stacy went above and beyond my expectations to ensure a smooth purchase of the exact vehicle I was seeking.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

AMAZING!

by mssadiev on 12/13/2011

The response I received from the online service was not just quick, but RAPIDLY quick! The staff is knowledgeable, friendly and respectful. I would send my teenage niece to buy a car at Ganley Ford West, alone!!! The new internet system and response is great. Their floor manners are great. And to top it off, I got a great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Worst ever car dealer

by clevelander1 on 08/21/2009

The advertising on The Plain Dealer is really nice. First I called, the guy asked me if I could go there the same day. I told him I couldn't. He hang up even before I finished. The second day I stopped by the shop. The saleswoman told me to sit in the lobby. She checked the price with the manager back and forth couple times. Finally the manager told me to come to his office. He told me the promotion is over. I asked him what's the price now. He said go to the lot to find one car and come back again. I asked him to give me a price range for the current price. He raised his voice to ask me to check the car and then he can tell me. I was getting angry and said I will leave. He said fine. I am really shocked. It's the worst ever dealer experience. Never ever go back. And I will tell my friends don't go to Ganley Cleveland West. If you are reading this and thinking about to go there, I am telling you it's not a good idea.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
