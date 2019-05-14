Ford F-150 XLT
05/14/2019
Great Experience. Pam found me the exact truck I wanted at the right price.
05/14/2019
Great service experience!!!
02/09/2019
They were great!! Kept me informed, called as soon as it was done.
Great vehicle
12/18/2018
I worked with Ronald Sommer. He was amazing. I gave him my requests and he met every one of them
Ganley Ford West
11/21/2018
Great customer service, up front on negotiations. We changed our vehicle selection last minute and they were more than happy to accommodate.
Over promised under delivered
10/27/2018
I purchased a vehicle from them. When I got the vehicle they said it was detailed and cleaned. The edge of the carpets still had dirt on it. The steering wheel hads coffee spills on it and the bed of the truck was not cleaned out. Also I am still waiting on a part they said they order. It’s been nearly a month since I purchased it. Poor follow up.
Ganley West
10/10/2018
I have been taking my 03 Explorer to Ganley since 33,000 miles and I am currently around 164,000. I have not had a terrible experience dealing with them!! Staff has always been very nice and helpful!!! I would recommend and have to family and friends!!
Thanks
07/28/2018
Quick and easy!
Excellent purchase experience
12/19/2017
We went into Ganley Ford West with very specific intentions to test drive and price out an Edge and Fusion. After consulting with our salespeople we were encouraged to take a look at an Escape as well. Our test drive of the Escape was great and Ganley was able to offer significant incentives. Our salespeople, Allen and Angelica, were super informed and extremely helpful in making sure our needs were met. Their friendliness and personalities made what can sometimes be a tense purchase experience enjoyable and successful. When we had to bring our new Escape in for service several days later, they arranged for us to have a new Fusion to use as a loaner vehicle. Nice touch! Couldn't be more pleased with our purchase from Ganley and specifically working with Allen and Angelica.
Rating
11/17/2017
Bolaji Adeyemi my sales consultant and Matt Stringer the sale manager were very helpful. They found the exact truck I was looking for. Very easy process. I will definitely recommend them to others.
5,000 mile maintenance
10/24/2017
Jesse and Nick were both very thorough and professional when I recently had The Works maintenance done on my Ford Escape. They explained everything in detail and were very courteous in doing so. Keep up the great work!
Deplorable
09/27/2017
Had a 10:00 appointment called me at 3:00 to say they had not yet done anything, why have an appointment? Did not provide estimate and left my steering wheel covered in grease. Not a happy experience.
Superior Experience
09/23/2017
Starting with Amy, their internet specialist, who was very accommodating and very polite, to Kemmarie, my actual Sales Rep, who was very knowledgeable and pleasant to deal with, then finally Frank, who was also open/direct, which I like - I would have to say my overall experience was excellent. I did not feel pressured, no sales gimmicks, they asked the right questions and seemed willing to please - Kemmarie made me feel very comfortable and has exemplary people skills - a truly nice family-oriented person, to be sure. Scott finished off the transaction on the money side of things and was very courteous, disclosing, and thorough as well. I purchased a Ford Explorer which they gassed up, detailed, and made sure I understood all the bells and whistles before I left the lot - top notch organization, which starts from the top down and Frank's leadership there made that quite evident.
Tire install
06/13/2017
The service was great and very efficient and I highly recommend this location for service
HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE
01/11/2017
Spoke with Ray....very RUDE and unprofessional. He was to give my information to Frank(new service manager)....he's been there a while just got a promotion....and he(Ray) NEVER did so. I purchased a extended warranty that provides a loaner/rental car WHENEVER my car is being serviced and he ARGUED that he didn't have one. That I should wait 2 weeks later when one is due to arrive. I went on to tell him I work and have children but it wasn't his problem so that's why he NEVER gave the information to manager as I asked. I had brakes done here not even 6 months ago....and already I'm hearing squeaking noises. Taking car back today to see what will be....just tremendously aggravated.
Bravo!
01/11/2012
!00% customer service. Jeff Stacy went above and beyond my expectations to ensure a smooth purchase of the exact vehicle I was seeking.
AMAZING!
12/13/2011
The response I received from the online service was not just quick, but RAPIDLY quick! The staff is knowledgeable, friendly and respectful. I would send my teenage niece to buy a car at Ganley Ford West, alone!!! The new internet system and response is great. Their floor manners are great. And to top it off, I got a great deal!
Worst ever car dealer
08/21/2009
The advertising on The Plain Dealer is really nice. First I called, the guy asked me if I could go there the same day. I told him I couldn't. He hang up even before I finished. The second day I stopped by the shop. The saleswoman told me to sit in the lobby. She checked the price with the manager back and forth couple times. Finally the manager told me to come to his office. He told me the promotion is over. I asked him what's the price now. He said go to the lot to find one car and come back again. I asked him to give me a price range for the current price. He raised his voice to ask me to check the car and then he can tell me. I was getting angry and said I will leave. He said fine. I am really shocked. It's the worst ever dealer experience. Never ever go back. And I will tell my friends don't go to Ganley Cleveland West. If you are reading this and thinking about to go there, I am telling you it's not a good idea.
