sales Rating

The advertising on The Plain Dealer is really nice. First I called, the guy asked me if I could go there the same day. I told him I couldn't. He hang up even before I finished. The second day I stopped by the shop. The saleswoman told me to sit in the lobby. She checked the price with the manager back and forth couple times. Finally the manager told me to come to his office. He told me the promotion is over. I asked him what's the price now. He said go to the lot to find one car and come back again. I asked him to give me a price range for the current price. He raised his voice to ask me to check the car and then he can tell me. I was getting angry and said I will leave. He said fine. I am really shocked. It's the worst ever dealer experience. Never ever go back. And I will tell my friends don't go to Ganley Cleveland West. If you are reading this and thinking about to go there, I am telling you it's not a good idea. Read more