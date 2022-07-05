1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were lied to about the taxes because we sold them our car we were told we would only pay tax on difference. When we told the finance manager about it he yelled at us saying he don't care what we think and we ended up losing 4000 dollars. They didn't go through any options on the car at delivery. Did not offer any assistance so we will be contacting Ford. We will never be a return customer The finance manager was so rude and nasty. Read more