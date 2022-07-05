Customer Reviews of Woody Sander Ford
Terrible experience. Do not buy from Woody Sander
by 05/07/2022on
We were lied to about the taxes because we sold them our car we were told we would only pay tax on difference. When we told the finance manager about it he yelled at us saying he don't care what we think and we ended up losing 4000 dollars. They didn't go through any options on the car at delivery. Did not offer any assistance so we will be contacting Ford. We will never be a return customer The finance manager was so rude and nasty.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service on my Fusion
by 06/21/2021on
I always get excellent service at Woody Sander. We came to Cincinnati in 1965 and bought all of our cars from them. I am now a widow and I feel very comfortable going to the service department and knowing they’re trustworthy!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 12/05/2019on
The service delis excellent. Polite knowledgeable and notify you of any issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 11/20/2019on
I enjoyed my experience for my two recalls I had a nice man take me to my work so I did not have to wait the whole time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Freon leaking out. 2003 Ford Ranger
by 05/02/2019on
Paid $434 in August 2018 for a part to correct the problem. Returned to dealer April 2019 because AC was blowing hot air. Dealer claimed that could not find the problem, recharged the freon and sent me on my way. I have no confidence the freon will not leak out again. You have trained mechanics that you charge me $100/hour for labor and this is all that I get. I talked to Angie, Sales Manager. She never got back with me. Another customer service failure.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
ford fusion
by 10/09/2018on
Left with car same day, easy and hassle free
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Focus service
by 09/07/2018on
I came without an appointment for a small repair, and even though they were busy they fit me in and I was very grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Woody Sander Ford
by 08/19/2018on
Everyone was really friendly and I enjoyed my buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
cruise control inop.....2012 focus se
by 06/01/2018on
tech did a fine job on the diagnosis. had a little problem with the air bag R & R , but in the end got it right !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Woody Sander Ford
by 05/28/2018on
This is the 3rd Mustang I have purchased from Woody Sander. They have always dealt with me in a fair and honest way, to my complete satisfaction. Every repair has always been fixed correctly the 1st time. Never had to go back for something done wrong. I will most likely go back to them for future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 05/25/2018on
Courteous and prompt service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 05/08/2018on
Timely and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Woody Sander Ford Service
by 02/06/2018on
Woody Sander Ford service is the best I have ever experienced from any dealership. They are very fast and efficient. I have never been disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Woody Sanders
by 12/14/2017on
Got a lease and now a financed car. I assume I got good deals but who really knows. Everyone is friendly, though.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
by 11/21/2017on
They did a great job repairing deer collision damage and working with the insurance company, but what stands out is they also fixed a ding not related to the incident, that made my day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Woody Sander Ford rocks
by 10/30/2017on
I absolutely love going to this place. Steve, the service manager answers all my questions, and I ask a lot, with genuine warmth and intelligence and always educates me about my car. He never pushes anything on me. I and my car feel very safe going there. Doesn't hurt to have loaner cars, a great waiting room ( coffee, wifi, spacious) and good wifi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great dealership !!
by 08/22/2017on
Love my new f150 limited . Woody Sander Ford was great to work with. They found the exact truck and had it in one day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
IF YOU WANT A NEW FORD THIS IS THE PLACE
by 05/08/2011on
Great family owned business that will take care of all your automotive needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
