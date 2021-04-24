Walt Sweeney Ford
Customer Reviews of Walt Sweeney Ford
Great Experience
by 04/24/2021on
My husband & I drove over from Indianapolis, IN to see a 2020 Explorer we saw on edmunds.com. Bryson was pleasure to work with. The vehicle was ready for us to test drive when we arrived. Bryson was upfront about reacquired vehicle history of this Explorer. It was a straight forward easy experience & we walked away with our new to us Explorer.
Buyers beware
by 02/22/2021on
Called this dealer. Gave them my information. They advertise on their tv commercial that they work with people with bad credit. They tell me I am approved. I go there to view cars and they gave me only a few of their choices to pick between. I was not allowed to even pick a car. I choose one to come pick up the following week. The sales man Steve, tells me ok. I come the next week to get the car and he tells me they sold the one I wanted to buy and had already picked another car out for me. I told him I wanted to look at the rest of their inventory on line. And for 3 weeks the car I wanted was still on the site as for sale that the dealer lied about selling. So I drove up to the lot. And low and behold the car he lied about was still on the lot. I thought the Sweeny family were about helping people with credit issues, were upfront and not shady, and would not hire shady characters to work with paying customers. Was I wrong. The salesman was trying to charge me $32,000 also for a $16,000 car. I have the paper work to prove it. I would not deal with this conniving business for any auto purchases if I were you. Nothing but shyster tactics from the moment I walked into the place. No star rating
Purchased used truck
by 01/09/2020on
Very helpful and flexible on the deal Esther was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service with Jo
by 11/03/2019on
I came to Walt Sweeney Ford to look at a used vehicle that I found online. I’d looked at this exact same vehicle at another dealer the day before, but wanted to check out the one at Walt Sweeney before making that purchase and I’m SO glad I did. Compared to the other dealer, Jo made this process so easy and way more transparent. She made sure that all our questions got answered and was wary of our time constraint. In the end, Jo’s great customer service was the deciding factor since I was looking at basically the same car/miles/price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 10/11/2019on
I had a great experience. The whole process was fast and easy. Everyone was friendly and extremely helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience!!!!
by 12/22/2018on
I just purchased a 2019 Ford Explorer and Wanted to thank John Sweeney for an outstanding sales experience! John was the consummate professional. He answered all our questions and made the buying experience a pleasure. We have been purchasing from Walt Sweeney ford for 20 years and wouldn’t think of going anywhere else.
quality of sales service
by 12/17/2018on
had a great sales person at the dealer with little or no pressure.He was very nice and answered all of my questions.The sales manager was also very nice as well and worked with me on the price.Very satisfied.PG
Sales
by 12/15/2018on
I came in hoping to get the car I wanted and I did! Thank you so much Don and Jenni for making my car buying experience a great one!
Worst experience ever!!!
by 12/05/2018on
I went to Walt Sweeney Ford 3 different times. Every single time they smiled and talk good to me trying to sound like a friend when all they did was give me the run around sending me to 3 different locations in 2 days. I went to Walt Sweeney Mazda and left with a truck the same day💪.
great ford dealer
by 09/13/2018on
great sale people found the car i was looking for from out of town. everything worked out great.
Mike
by 08/30/2018on
I worked with Lyndse and he was great working with. He did excellent at helping me get into a great car. I’d recommend working with anyone at Walt Sweeney as everyone was super nice and friendly.
Nate
by 10/03/2017on
We felt no pressure throughout the process. We worked with Bob Luchsinger and he did a great job of listening to what we wanted in our vehicle and setting us up with the Explorer that best fits us. We will definitely keep Ford in mind when we need to purchase another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to buy a car!
by 09/28/2017on
My experience with Mike Benz was fantastic.. He worked with me and was able to get me in the exact car that i wanted. He made it happen with less than perfect credit, when no one else was willing to work with me! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff
by 08/24/2017on
Bryson Bell, my sales person was top notch! Professional, Respectful, Patient---made our buying experience fantastic! Our Finance Manager, Keith, also did a great job! Way to represent the West Side of Cincinnati well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 08/12/2017on
Keith has always got my back and always looks fir most cost effective ways to take care of my vehicles. Keith is my main contact but have dealt with your other service advisors also which all have the same attitude of taking care of the customer. I recall a night that was late and closing time. The team stayed late until tires were on my vehicle and I was out the door fir an important business trip in the am I would like to make a note of the inferior quality of the brake rotors ford puts on there cars the ones that were on there could not be turned requiring the purchase if new ones. Keith came to the rescue finding a rebate though A noteworthy game note. It's nice to see the retention in your staff that knows you by name and the same friendly face. Hopefully we can keep the team happy and there fir years to come I'll be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fix one problem, create another.
by 07/12/2017on
Regarding replacement of a brake light switch: The service was excellent; the repair was accomplished relatively quickly. I dropped my car off the night before, and the early afternoon of the service day I got a call indicating the repair was complete. Two things I didn't like: (1) Was quoted a lower price when I first made my in person inquiry; then, when repair was complete, tech quoted a price almost twice the original quote (which I had to wait about 15 minutes while they check parts prices). We finally agreed to a lower price, but even that got jacked up with misc fees and taxes. (2) My brake pedal is much softer now than when I dropped the car off. I can only assume it was not adjusted properly, but will admit I do not know all that is involved with that type of repair. I already have trust issues with taking my car to the dealership for repairs; this experience did nothing to heal that trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Experience
by 07/07/2014on
I have to share! I love the new dealership look. Even though they are mid construction everyone went out of their way to make sure we were comfortable and knew where everything was. We bought a new Explorer and this was our first "NEW" car in a long time. There is a lot of stuff we have never even thought of having on a car, pretty cool stuff! They showed us how it all works and even have free classes for further help. I cannot wait to come back and see the finished look! Thanks Walt Sweeney and EVERYONE who helped me!!! LOVE MY NEW CAR!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My New Ford!
by 06/28/2013on
I had a great experience at Walt Sweeney Ford. We found our Ford on Edmunds after reviewing several makes and one we decided we went to the closest dealer. I have to say the staff was friendly and answered all of my questions. I felt comfortable and I feel great about the deal I received. Walt Sweeney isn't just the closest dealership, now it's our ONLY dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I think they are GREAT!
by 02/13/2013on
My husband and I have just bought our 3rd vehicle from Walt Sweeney Ford. We have had nothing but good experiences there, everyone is friendy and they answer all of your questions, our daughter will be buying her first car next year and we are sending her there, we have no doubt she will be taken care if and we can trust them... by the way we love our new Ford Fusion..:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Poor Dishonest Businessmanship
by 09/07/2011on
After an initial meeting where the dealership would not work at getting the financing and numbers to where I needed, I left. After several annoying calls stating they could do the same thing for me as they did while at the dealership, they finally said they crunched the numbers to where I needed them and I should be very happy. I made the trip a half hr away, made arrangements to have someone come with me in order to drive the car back, and come to find out while I am there that they were wrong about the numbers. BIG shock. They just wanted to get me back to the dealership. They also did not believe me about the numbers since the sales assciate was not there who stated them to me- and I eventually had to make them listen to a voicemail left on my phone from their salesman. So not only was it another complete waste of my time- but they were dishonest in what they were telling me and did nothing to make it right or honor the numbers they told me originally. Pretty much I was just out of luck. I would not recommend anyone to go to this dealership. I worked with several sales people and apparently none of them could find the decency to get their facts straight. Hopefully if you do decide to go there you will have a better experience than I did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nothing but a Fiesta at Walt Sweeney Ford
by 03/15/2011on
I spent many late nights after work trying to find my next car. I wanted something that was good on gas most importantly, but wasnt a boring old Corolla or Civic. Along came the Fiesta and I was sold. I did have some problems submitting my information through Ford, but once it made it through Walt Sweeney contacted me within the hour. They gave me an upfront price and kept in contact over the next month as I made my decision. They did not have the manual transmission I wanted on their lot, but went out and found exactly the vehicle for me. Thanks Justin, Dave and Walt Jr.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
