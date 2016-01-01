The BMW Store has a deep-rooted history in nearly half a century in business. Tom Schwartz, the founder of The BMW Store, started with humble beginnings, doing business as a service store before obtaining his franchise license in 1979. The lessons learned throughout these experiences all revolve around providing an excellent customer experience, which today, is embodied by all of our 125 employees. We have a fantastic selection of new & pre-owned BMW, as well as an exceptionally trained, highly-intelligent staff, to provide an exceptional customer experience. With 28 bays, three-quarters of a million dollars in parts on hand, and a fleet of courtesy vehicles while your car is being repaired, all of which led by master technicians, you are sure to have a seamless service experience. Providing this type of excellence is irrefutably why The BMW Store is where it is today and why thousands of Tri-State drivers choose The BMW Store for their BMW.