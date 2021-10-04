5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I shopped, or tried to, at three dealerships before arriving at this one. I was looking for a base model WRX and had a really difficult time locating one. When I got there I met a salesman named Kyle, who instead of bombarding me with numbers he took the time to talk about his personal experience with the car and the brand. He made every effort to answer every question I asked in the right amount of detail. It was a pleasant buying experience and I didn't feel hassled or rushed to make any decisions. As my friend and I were driving away with the new car we couldn't help but make a serious point, this is the first guy we've ever met at a dealership who was an actual "car guy" and not some salesman being thrown at you. Highly recommend you give the place a try. Read more