1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Brought car in for oil change, they gave us the 60,000 mile service. Fine. Then the brake pads needed replacing. Fine. Then when we left with the car, the brakes were making a low rumbling noise when pressed, something that never happened before. We brought it back and asked them to take care of it, and they said we needed new rotors - something never discussed before, as they told us the rotors were fine. They turned the rotors with the previous service and messed it up, but basically made us pay for it. And in the process they were rude, condescending, slow, and gave us every explanation except the correct one. All we wanted to hear was "we'll take care of it" and we never got that. Zero accountability, from the receptionist to the service department manager. We'll get our next car from another dealership. Read more