Subaru of Beechmont
Customer Reviews of Subaru of Beechmont
Impreza Lease Experience
by 01/19/2022on
Beechmont Subaru is a comfortable location to look at, test drive and negotiate the purchase or lease of a vehicle. I got what I wanted with the safety technology that I was interested in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pam
by 01/19/2022on
Completely satisfied with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service again and again.
by 06/01/2021on
Had my Forester in for body and suspension work due to an accident. Beechmont Subaru worked with me and my insurance company, including giving me a car to use when my insurance rental had expired. This was due to Subaru not having a part. They were professional and kept in touch with me. They inspire confidence in me whenever my car is there for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest Dealership Service Department
by 05/06/2021on
Brought car in for oil change, they gave us the 60,000 mile service. Fine. Then the brake pads needed replacing. Fine. Then when we left with the car, the brakes were making a low rumbling noise when pressed, something that never happened before. We brought it back and asked them to take care of it, and they said we needed new rotors - something never discussed before, as they told us the rotors were fine. They turned the rotors with the previous service and messed it up, but basically made us pay for it. And in the process they were rude, condescending, slow, and gave us every explanation except the correct one. All we wanted to hear was "we'll take care of it" and we never got that. Zero accountability, from the receptionist to the service department manager. We'll get our next car from another dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fast
by 03/01/2021on
Fast, friendly, and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
60,000 mile service
by 01/11/2021on
Work was done quickly, my wife waited for the car, and well. No issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Be Careful when signing paperwork
by 10/15/2011on
As my wife and I were signing the Subaru loan paperwork, the employee stated the loan interest rate and stated that the loan came with Life Insurance that would pay the laon off if we died. The employee pointed out the interest rate, monthly payment, and total interest that I would pay. However at the bottom of the loan paper, we noticed a charge of about $500 . When we asked what this was , the employee stated it was the cost of the Life Insurance. (Which earlier the employee stated came with the loan) We told the employee to take this off the loan. It was obvious the employee was trying to sneak this charge past us. If you use this dealership read all paperwork carefully and check figures very closely.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Low Pressure! Great Price! Respectful!
by 11/08/2010on
In my time I have bought several new cars. Due to my age and bad health my wife was in charge of purchasing the new Subaru Forester that we now have. I was by her side every step of the way and I have absolutely nothing but good things to say about our dealing with Beechmont Subaru. People sometimes dislike working with car salesmen because they are high pressured but the one we had made us feel very comfortable every step of the way. Donnie Combs was very accomodating to us throughout the entire process. He never once made us feel that we had to buy anything. I would highly recommend this dealership and Donnie Combs for your Subaru purchase!