Customer Reviews of Performance Kings Honda
Discouraging non local customers
by 02/02/2022on
Emailed Alison Rowland several times back and forth about a Honda pilot. They were showing roughly six new vehicles on their website and had none in stock, which seems to be the current standard for car dealerships. After several emails I asked what the price was and she told me $45,430. I got on their website and looked at the same vehicle and it was listed for $43,430. I emailed her back and told her I was interested in that one for $43,430. She instructed me that it was the same vehicle and I was being charged $2,000 for market adjustment for being an out of state customer. I live about a half a mile out of Ohio, in Indiana, and have purchased numerous vehicles in the state of Ohio and never been told of such nonsense. I would understand if she told me it was due to low inventory but to tell me it was because I was out of state is totally ridiculous. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. I'm sure Warren county would be glad to know that they're discouraging out of towners from shopping in their county.
Paid them $2,200.00 dollars to do $3,400 worth of damage to my vehicle.
by 11/22/2021on
Paid Performance Kings Honda, $2,200.00 to replace a heater core. They destroyed the interior as well as the wiring harness leading to the heater blower motors. They damaged the radio, dashboard, dashboard bezels, center console, and wiring harnesses. I received the car back with as if nothing was wrong. The heater doesn’t blow air anymore, it worked perfect when I took it into the dealership. Dealership is blaming me for the damages they caused.
Don’t buy here
by 05/20/2021on
During my recent visit with your store, my purchase experience was very frustrating and unorganized. I feel like I got cheated out of my money for a truck that has been causing me problems since I drove it off their lot. Shame on them. I trusted their word that the vehicle was fully serviced by a mechanic and free of any issues! Lies! 4 days after my purchase I was out driving coming down a hill and my car brakes locked up on me!! Thank god my kids wasn’t with me! Overall Just Bad business all around and I will not recommend any of my family or colleagues here because of this horrible experience. I wish I could return this truck, get my money refunded and never look back. They definitely took advantage of this being my first time financing a car but I’ll let karma handle that and pray that nothing else goes wrong with this money guzzler they sold me. What a nightmare !
Very difficult for me to do business with buying a used car
by 04/04/2021on
Good: So far it seems to be a decent vehicle Not so Good: This was a cash deal. The dealer would not hold the car until the end of day. Would not accept a personal check (to hold). Had to get a cashiers check. First they said they needed one person on new title to sign (again,to hold) then said they need both persons to sign. This effectively constituted the sale. As a "nit", early on a fog light was found to be out. Instead of replacing when mentioned, vehicle had to be returned for service after sale which meant two more trips back. Before trying to do business with this dealer, I recommend you thoroughly understand their "rules of engagement". I would not recommend this business. I found them extremely inflexible, and definitely no customer oriented.
Racist comment while buying car
by 03/07/2021on
I recently had a racist incident while purchasing a new car from the Performance Kings Honda dealership. I was financing the car so I filled out all the paperwork for a loan application. Their Finance Director, asked for proof of social security and visa. I am an American-born Asian woman from NY. This white woman had assumed I was a foreigner and was asking for further proof of my identity, even after I had already provided my SSN. I obviously didn’t have a copy of my social security card because…who carries that at all times and…I didn’t think that I needed it to buy a car. But she kept asking for it, saying that Honda needed it because I was a first time buyer. I highly doubt she would have asked a white customer for proof. I’ve since reached out to Honda Financial Services and the dealership over social media and have confirmed that I do NOT need to provide proof of social security, even if I am a first time buyer. I already reported the incident to the General Manager over email and never heard anything back. Such a disappointing experience. What happened is incredibly racist and unacceptable. Do not buy from this dealership.
Worst Retail Experience We Ever Had
by 09/17/2020on
TL;DR: We were given a test drive which left us stranded after it was unable to restart due to a drained battery. Expressing concern about the quality of the maintenance the car received led to a very defensive sales associate getting into our test car and speeding off mid-conversation. After speaking to a manager and receiving an insincere apology, the sales associate walked off mid-conversation again. Needless to say, the deal fell through. The worst retail experience my wife and I ever encountered. We were in the market for a brand new Honda Fit and wanted to test the Sport and EX trim levels. Upon arriving at the showroom, we were greeted by Melissa Bailey who pulled up the only remaining EX trim Fit for us to test. She mentioned to us that a dome light had been left on and that there was an issue with the infotainment system screen, but if we drove around a bit it should load and stop "spinning." At this point, we assumed that there was a computer problem but that it would resolve itself through normal use. When we hopped into the car, all sorts of dashboard indicator lights and sounds were happening as we moved slowly through the parking lot. It quickly became apparent to us that this particular car was not ready to be test driven. I parked at a nearby restaurant and turned off the ignition to see if that would resolve all the issues we were seeing, only for the car to not be able to restart. After walking back to the dealership, Melissa explained to us that the battery needed to be recharged and that we never should have turned off the ignition. Had this been explained to us from the beginning we would have understood, but the issue was described to us as though it was an infotainment system problem rather than a dead battery issue. We tried to explain this, and were met with condescension. We were asked if we'd never had a battery die on us, and when we said we hadn't her response was that we were "very young." She also explained to us that it was "like when you reboot your smartphone and it takes a minute to load everything." It felt a bit like we were ten years old and were being scolded. We're 30 years old and know how batteries work; this just wasn't initially presented to us as though it was a battery problem. Despite the above issues, we proceeded to test drive the Sport trim and spent a few minutes discussing our options. Chief among our concerns was that my wife was set on the EX trim, but the only remaining model had just stranded us at a restaurant. We realized that the dome light mentioned earlier must have drained the battery the entire time it was sitting on the lot. We drove back and explained our concerns to Melissa. If we are planning on spending 19K on a car, we wanted to ensure that it was maintained properly. A simple matter like a dome light being left on could easily be addressed by a quick check after every test drive. This calls into question the level of attention and maintenance that cars would be receiving before being sold. Her response was not sympathetic to our concerns or the experience we had. She asked again if we'd ever had a battery die on us, if we were familiar with smartphone batteries, and if we understood that sometimes kids leave lights on in cars during test drives. She then said "Stuff like this happens all the time. You've never had a problem at work before?" We felt at this point that the interaction had soured and began to tell her as such to which she responded by telling us that we were "so mean," storming off toward the car yelling "I guess I'm a terrible person!" and speeding through the parking lot in the EX model. We were left absolutely baffled at the very sharp turn the interaction had just taken. At no point in that conversation had we raised our voices, insulted her, or done anything except express our concerns about the quality of the car and our recourse should we decide to purchase it. After this experience, we went back to the showroom to talk to the sales manager Glen Standafer. He was understanding of our situation and told us that he would speak to Melissa. She returned to apologize, but it felt hollow and insincere. She excused the condescension as her "being a grandma and not being good at computers." She did not address driving off mid-conversation and we were disappointed that her reaction was to justify her behavior. While we were discussing our dissatisfaction, Melissa walked off again mid-conversation. Glen asked us if we would like to work with another sales associate. My wife responded "We'll take a day to recharge." It is ironic that the ending statement unintentionally ties so closely to the problem at hand. It's unfortunate that a day that should have ended with excitement concluded so horribly.
Damaged while in service
by 02/09/2020on
the a/c condenser was damaged while I was having $500. worth of routine maintenance done. In trying to resolve the issue I made numerous calls to the service department, service manager, and the General Manager only to get voicemail with no returned calls. Had to contact the BBB. Andy French (GM) said he would pay for half of my repair, but would not answer my call when I tried to make arrangements. Had to contact the BBB again to finally get a call from Mr. French. He reneged on his offer, called me a liar, and bullied me on the phone. You call this customer service?
Go see Ryan!
by 07/03/2019on
Ryan was the best! I originally came in on a busy Sunday to look at cars after mine was totaled. I was on a fairly strict budget since it would need to be financed and I have no money to put down. Came in with my husband and both kids and he was very patient with us. Looked at the 2015 Chevy Malibu and loved it but wasn't ready to pull the trigger so I made plans to come back Tuesday and look at more cars. Come Tuesday, Ryan was there again and ready to help. This time it was just me and my 11 month old. Once again, Ryan was extremely patient while I tried to focus and wrangle a VERY mobile baby. We looked at a Mazda and a Focus. I liked the Mazda but couldn't get financed for it. So we looked at the Malibu again and was able to get the financing into my price point. Ryan helped play with my son while I filled out all the paperwork and the rest of the team was great and keeping him entertained as well. I'm so excited to come back on Saturday and pick up my new car. I would highly recommend Ryan and Kings Honda as a great place to buy a used cars. Thanks Ryan!
Good luck
by 06/16/2019on
This is probably one of the worst experiences of my life. I purchased a 2016 Certified Pre-Owned Honda Civic just a couple of months ago and I regret buying it from this dealership. From the jump, the representative (Mark) was not very approachable at all and didn’t give me ANY selling points on any of the cars. I did come in wanting to look at a specific one, but further than that, there was no help whatsoever. When going to test drive the car, I was simply handed the keys and told to “follow me”; leading me to a street with a max speed of 35 (not the best speed to judge all aspects of the car.) When I got out of the car, I mentioned the things I liked about it and then I mentioned the things I didn’t like about it, one of them being a slight knock underneath. He mentioned not to worry about it and that it might just be from sitting for a little bit. This is the part where he didnt try to talk to me about the car at all. (At this point he probably thinks I’m a kid just looking around). I asked a couple of questions about the car but he continued to not really invest thought into his answers. I knew he was shady when after I signed everything, he said, “next time you buy a car, you should look at the car fax”, which I had already done prior to going. Fast forward about two months and the knocking underneath is far louder and there is a slight shake. I went in to get the tires rotated and oil changed (2,000 miles prematurely because the rep failed to inform me of anything, and the service technician took advantage of that as well), and as I was leaving, the noise was even louder. I took it back and had them check it out and it turns out that there are lumps in the tires, probably from sitting for so long and lack of rotation. I’m upset because I spent nearly $20,000 on a certified car and I’m left with a vehicle that I don’t feel comfortable in. I have mentioned this to the representative and the store manager, both of whom don’t care to help me. After telling me that this problem is an “opinion” (gave an example of people wanting monster truck tires to be loud), the store manager offered to cover the installation expense of the new tires, but I feel as though I shouldn’t have to buy new tires. Their reason for not helping me out is because the tread depth meets the requirements and it’s safe, I just don’t FEEL safe at all. Three things that I would recommend: 1: Work with someone who can hold a conversation 2: Don’t be a first time car shopper with these people 3: Buy a Honda from a different Honda dealership
Can't Beat Their Price
by 08/29/2017on
I worked with George T and Dustin J who were very helpful. They were very patient with me and didn't make me feel like I was just a bag filled with money. George was very helpful in making sure I received the EXACT car I wanted. The price that was offered to me was...let me just say: FANTASTIC. Dustin helped me get a lower interest rate and incentives that I was eligible for. Overall, a fantastic experience and I will definitely be referring my friends and family.
Horrible service department
by 01/20/2016on
Do not ever use King's Honda service department! They had my car for three days and then told me there was nothing wrong with my car. We had to argue with them for an hour before they finally figured out what was wrong. Not one person even apologized for treating us the way they did. The service manager even suggested that I should use another dealership!
I had a good experience here
by 03/29/2015on
They were very up front about every thing - didn't play games. Negotiations were not THAT bad - really got a good deal. Only real negative is it to over an hour to sit down with purchasing manager to do final paper work - was really irritating!
Bad time/Good time
by 08/02/2013on
My bottom line is this- I have purchased 2 vechicles from this dealership simply because I wanted that particular model of car both times and only they had it. Our first expierence was horrid, the battery on my van died the day after we purchased it and they had to have known the battery was bad. Bet they were hoping it died outside of the 72 hour lemon law window. They also pushed us into closing on the van the night we looked at it. I felt rushed and after we purchased the van I had instant buyers remorse. Our salesmen was rude. He had no desire to help us with the battery even though the battery died seriously less than 24 hours after we drove the van off the lot. My own father had to bully them into replacing it, reminding them of lemon laws that exsist in our state. Our 2nd time out with this dealership went a lot better, but I feel it was because we had a less pushy, more caring salesperson. So I will say this, we have had a 50/50 expierence with them, hopefully you get the right salesperson and you don't end up with the guy we had the first time around!
I would never go to this dealer again!
by 11/29/2012on
I find this dealership to be lacking in knowledge about available options on their new vehicles, arrogant in their manner (I have heard this from others as well) and basically, they act as if they are doing you a favor by answering questions and one even as much as said we sell 500 cars a month...you need me more than I need you!
