1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

TL;DR: We were given a test drive which left us stranded after it was unable to restart due to a drained battery. Expressing concern about the quality of the maintenance the car received led to a very defensive sales associate getting into our test car and speeding off mid-conversation. After speaking to a manager and receiving an insincere apology, the sales associate walked off mid-conversation again. Needless to say, the deal fell through. The worst retail experience my wife and I ever encountered. We were in the market for a brand new Honda Fit and wanted to test the Sport and EX trim levels. Upon arriving at the showroom, we were greeted by Melissa Bailey who pulled up the only remaining EX trim Fit for us to test. She mentioned to us that a dome light had been left on and that there was an issue with the infotainment system screen, but if we drove around a bit it should load and stop "spinning." At this point, we assumed that there was a computer problem but that it would resolve itself through normal use. When we hopped into the car, all sorts of dashboard indicator lights and sounds were happening as we moved slowly through the parking lot. It quickly became apparent to us that this particular car was not ready to be test driven. I parked at a nearby restaurant and turned off the ignition to see if that would resolve all the issues we were seeing, only for the car to not be able to restart. After walking back to the dealership, Melissa explained to us that the battery needed to be recharged and that we never should have turned off the ignition. Had this been explained to us from the beginning we would have understood, but the issue was described to us as though it was an infotainment system problem rather than a dead battery issue. We tried to explain this, and were met with condescension. We were asked if we'd never had a battery die on us, and when we said we hadn't her response was that we were "very young." She also explained to us that it was "like when you reboot your smartphone and it takes a minute to load everything." It felt a bit like we were ten years old and were being scolded. We're 30 years old and know how batteries work; this just wasn't initially presented to us as though it was a battery problem. Despite the above issues, we proceeded to test drive the Sport trim and spent a few minutes discussing our options. Chief among our concerns was that my wife was set on the EX trim, but the only remaining model had just stranded us at a restaurant. We realized that the dome light mentioned earlier must have drained the battery the entire time it was sitting on the lot. We drove back and explained our concerns to Melissa. If we are planning on spending 19K on a car, we wanted to ensure that it was maintained properly. A simple matter like a dome light being left on could easily be addressed by a quick check after every test drive. This calls into question the level of attention and maintenance that cars would be receiving before being sold. Her response was not sympathetic to our concerns or the experience we had. She asked again if we'd ever had a battery die on us, if we were familiar with smartphone batteries, and if we understood that sometimes kids leave lights on in cars during test drives. She then said "Stuff like this happens all the time. You've never had a problem at work before?" We felt at this point that the interaction had soured and began to tell her as such to which she responded by telling us that we were "so mean," storming off toward the car yelling "I guess I'm a terrible person!" and speeding through the parking lot in the EX model. We were left absolutely baffled at the very sharp turn the interaction had just taken. At no point in that conversation had we raised our voices, insulted her, or done anything except express our concerns about the quality of the car and our recourse should we decide to purchase it. After this experience, we went back to the showroom to talk to the sales manager Glen Standafer. He was understanding of our situation and told us that he would speak to Melissa. She returned to apologize, but it felt hollow and insincere. She excused the condescension as her "being a grandma and not being good at computers." She did not address driving off mid-conversation and we were disappointed that her reaction was to justify her behavior. While we were discussing our dissatisfaction, Melissa walked off again mid-conversation. Glen asked us if we would like to work with another sales associate. My wife responded "We'll take a day to recharge." It is ironic that the ending statement unintentionally ties so closely to the problem at hand. It's unfortunate that a day that should have ended with excitement concluded so horribly. Read more