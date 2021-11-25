Customer Reviews of Northgate Ford
Great folks, great place.
by 11/25/2021on
I bought a used Ford Expedition from Northgate. Andre was a true professional, great experience.
First rate service
by 11/25/2021on
Bought a used Ford Expedition from Northgate which developed a problem a couple days later. They sent a tow truck, repaired the vehicle, and returned it the same day - what more can you ask? Great experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a car, it was un-drivable within 60 days!
by 01/28/2021on
I bought a 2015 Chevy Suburban from Northgate Ford and the transmission went out less than 60 days after purchasing. It’s very disappointing to buy a vehicle from a dealership and have to deal with these kind of mechanical issues IMMEDIATELY after. I literally payed $25,000 for a vehicle only to have to drop another $3,200 into it two months later. If I had bought from a private party, I realize I would be taking a risk. However, buying from a dealership (especially one as “renowned” as Northgate Ford) I thought I could at least be confident the vehicle had been thoroughly inspected. Everything was great overall as far as the buying process from this dealership, but in hindsight I would definitely trade the VIP treatment I got while purchasing the vehicle in for some QUALITY ASSURANCE. I can’t imagine ever considering a vehicle from Northgate Ford again. Not their partners at Borcherding or Springfield GMC either. This has been a very upsetting experience. BUYER BEWARE!
Ford Mustang 2018
by 12/05/2020on
I had a great experience with Andrae buying my used 2018 Ford Mustang last week. He helped me transfer the car from another dealer quickly and trade in my car for a great deal. I have never had a better experience buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Escape
by 09/18/2020on
Service was done on time with wait time. Very pleased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 10/01/2019on
The Service Writer, Norm Lackey, always takes very good care of me. Mr. Lackey is always very Professional, Courteous, and Respectful. I have never had any issues with Northgate Ford. The General Manager, Cheryl Miller, always follows up with me to make sure everything was taken care of to my satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OIL CHANGE
by 08/20/2019on
friendly running on time not a long wait
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reccomend highly!!!!
by 08/06/2019on
After visiting several Ford dealerships I finally came over to Northgate Ford and took a Ranger for a test drive. The other dealerships I visited did not take me seriously as a purchaser because I still had 8 payments left on the lease on my car, despite me telling them I could purchase at any time. I spoke with one of the managers when I first got to the dealership because I wanted a salesperson that wouldn't tick me off as I have several years of experience in car sales and as finance manager and I know how a customer should be treated. Mike Gerreine was my salesman and he was wonderful! He took me seriously as a female looking to purchase a pickup truck. While I decided the Ranger wasn't for me Mike showed me a 3.5 EcoBoost F-150 that I loved and ended up buying. It just so happens the exact vehicle I bought was at one of the other dealerships I had visited before coming to Northgate Ford and Mike was happy to get it for me. The dealership gave me a strong offer on my Honda Civic that I traded in ultimately. The whole process was smooth with no pressure to buy a new vehicle or trade in my car which I appreciated. I highly recommend my salesman Mike Gerrein and Northgate Ford if you are looking for a new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Explorer (December 2018)
by 12/18/2018on
I had been searching for a new 2018 Ford Explorer that had all my required options for a few months. I also, needed to my monthly payments within a certain payment range. I knew starting out that it was going to be tough due to the low inventory and the upside down equity in my current vehicle. After speaking with several with car dealers telling me my requests where impossible, I had given up. I decided to give it 1 more try and reach out to Northgate Ford. I spoke with new car salesman Roderick Stancliff and the rest was history. Not only did he find me the perfect truck, he was able to get my payments where I needed them to be. Everyone at Northgate including Roderick Stancliff, the sales and finance managers all worked together to make my cay buying process a quick smooth experience. If your looking for a honest Dealership that has you in their best interest, call Roderick Stancliff at Northgate Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Northgate Ford has some amazing people
by 12/12/2018on
Always have problems with getting service on the phone. Had tried to call for over a week and with the horrible phone system, no one ever picked up, Went in on Monday and Cheryll Miller handled everything...got me in for an oil change on the spot, even though online it said they had no appointments until January 4th. She took great care, as did everyone in the service department. Brandon and Megan were both amazing as well. The people is the reason I always go back there... just replace that horrid phone system.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Staff
by 12/09/2018on
Went above and beyond to get me the car that I wanted. They definitely earned my business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Communication and questionable ethics
by 12/06/2018on
I will never take my car back to this dealer. Their communications are terrible, from beginning to end. Did not tell me that they were going to charge for diagnosis of my engine light since I believe it was due to the unrelated work done to fix air bad issue. I came to pick up car after air bag repair was completed, engine light was on and my defrost fan was not working. I had to take it back to dealer to see what was the matter. Since it was a Saturday they said they could not check it out before Monday. So I left the car there. The fan motor was working and no engine light was on when I brought the car to have the air bag repaired. The next call I got was from a service tech that told me that they would fix the fan switch for nothing but the cost to repair the engine light would be $200 +. I told them I would take care of the engine light repair myself and reminded them that this was NOT on when I brought the car to them. They said it would cost me $130+ for the diagnosis even if they did not preform the repair. No one told me that I was going to be charged for this diagnosis before it was done. They had already performed the diagnosis so I would be stuck with this expenses and still have to get the work done. I promised myself a few years ago that I would never take my car back to this place again (unless it was a recall) after they tried to pull a quick one on me back then. It appears that I cant trust them even with a recall now either. BTW - They left paper throws that a garage puts down on the floor when they do work on your can crumpled up and thrown on my back seats of the car. Real Class operation. Never NEver NEVER again will I come to this trap.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mark Combs
by 12/04/2018on
I ordered my truck the only problem it took longer than just 6 to 8 weeks it ended up being 12 weeks no worries though I am very happy thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Northgate Ford
by 12/01/2018on
Great experience buying a new truck, not pushy and got me the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service appointments
by 11/13/2018on
Getting appointments is a pain. Have to call 3 to for weeks for appointment to get oil change. Never experienced this at other dealerships. Numerous times I have requested to take an old phone number out, but when I call they can only find me by a number that does not work. Service is supposed to be your business and your hours are not very accommodating. This needs some major improvement
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln
by 10/10/2018on
I recently had my car serviced at Northgate Ford and have been very satisfied with the work performed. Blaker Chapman was the service advisor who helped me schedule an estimatent. He also walked me through what needed to be done and scheduled the work promply. I left my car there late Thursday night and it was ready late Friday night.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy truck owner!
by 10/07/2017on
Bought a new truck (new to me, 2015 Chevy Silverado with 17,227 miles on it) from Northgate Ford, salesman was Mike Gurrein. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle even though it wasnt a ford, he didnt pressure me and made it an overall nice experience. Normally car/truck shopping/buying is not a fun experience. Just wanted to reach out and say thank you Mike, love the truck and will recommend you and Northgate Ford to all my friends for new or used buying.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership Ever!
by 07/15/2017on
Best experience I've ever had! No pressure, upfront pricing, fair trade value and payments I needed! They were able to get me in the car I didn't think was affordable! Andre Singleton is simply the best and has earned a customer for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Made Our F150 Purchase Easy!
by 06/22/2017on
David at Northgate made our first F150 purchase a smooth one. After going back and forth with several dealers who were just trying to upsell despite us knowing the truck we wanted, David was able to find the vehicle we were looking for at a much lower price than the three dealers closer to home. We received a very fair price on our trade in as well. David did a great job outlining dealer discounts, incentives, and rebates and we never felt pressured to buy - we reviewed everything at our own pace and he worked with us every step of the way. It was totally worth the 45 minute drive to save thousands and not compromise on our truck of choice. We are happy with our purchase and will definitely do business with David & the entire team at Northgate Ford in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
review
by 06/17/2017on
The only concern I have is I was waiting around for a call that my car was done for a while. Apparently, the customer after me had the same issue. Why would this be the issue, to let customers know their cars are complete and ready for pick up??
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Ford Expedition
by 06/16/2017on
Excellent experience with the dealership. The salesman Greg Suchanek was outstanding and provided a no pressure sales experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes