New Bolt purchase
by 04/19/2021on
Fast and friendly service. Will in sales and Levon in finance were outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fixed issues
by 04/22/2022on
McCluskey Chevrolet has taken care of me and my needs to the full extent possible! They have helped us get into multiple cars and they have always worked with us in every way possible to get anything done needed! Karen one of the managers has even agreed to continue through on a promise to repair hail damage to our vehicle even though it was over 2 years old! This is a great dealership and all the employees there have continued to WOW myself and my wife with everything they’re willing to do to make sure every experience is always AMAZING! That alone will keep us continuing to do business with this establishment and not with others. Thanks again to Karen Shepherd and the rest of the McCluskey team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not holding up to promises made
by 04/18/2022on
The service was fine they seemed to have fixed the issue. Until I realized they never removed the dents or damage from my vehicle from a hail storm that happened before we purchased the car. So when buying the vehicle they said they would schedule the appointment to remove the dents and get it looking nice. But that was not the case they never called to make the appointment so when we would get oil changes done my wife would say something and they would say we have to look into it. But it seems nobody ever did. So this last time we ran into our original sales guy who said he remembers promising to get it fixed and this would happen during it getting the radiator fixed. But when we returned to pick it up he said his manager informed him they couldn’t do it any longer! Not only did they make us feel as if it was our fault they didn’t take care of it they said no it’s a few dents to pop no damage other than that we were just under the impression they had to make time we don’t know we don’t work on cars. Not our profession! The problem is the sales man remembers saying it would be fixed and would be handled and never did. Very disappointed in that. I understand it’s not a big deal you won’t be losing any money if 1 customer chooses to go somewhere else but it’s terrible because you are usually good at these things and not this time and we literally just got a new car from you guys when our other car was being fixed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 01/31/2022on
Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SALESMAN PROBLEM
by 06/11/2020on
We just a car from McCluskey. Salesman great at that time, very patient. Got a great car. I called the next day because it had wrong floor mats. My salesman Chris told me basically I was out of luck since it was a used car. He couldn't order new ones (come out of his commission??) The car was advertised to come with floor mats, and silly me assume d that meant correct size floor mats not ones for a car half the size of what I bought. When I spend $30,000 for a car I expect correct floor mats whether a used vehicle or not. I even offered to take used mats! I think his excuses were BS when he would finally get back to me after several attempts to reach him. Don't buy a car from salesman by name of Chris Bauer!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lifetime warranty is a scam
by 03/18/2020on
I usually do no post reviews or negative issues about a business rather then speaking with them about the issue first but I have already done so, my mother purchased a 2014 Chevy Equinox from this dealership back in 2015 due to there “Lifetime power train warranty” in order for this warranty to stay in effect all oil changes and maintenance is required to be done by them within 200 miles of there spec, which all has been done like it’s supposed to be, first issue the car had was exhaust manifold cracked. Took to dealer to be told “this is not covered under our warranty because we only cover the engine itself” so $1200 later the issue is fixed, next the catalytic converter failed as well as o2 sensors and quoted $2100 to fix (again not covered under warranty) now the car is having issues with both the catalytic converters and o2 sensors throwing check engine codes again and the car having a tick.. so I check the oil for her and see that somehow in 3000 miles the car has lost more then 3 quarts of oil, I look at exhaust pipe and sure enough it’s caked in oil. I have her schedule an appointment for the dealer to look at it and get it scheduled because losing oil is only going to be cause by 1 of 2 things either 1 it’s leaking through the valve seals and burning it or 2 the Oiler ring on pistons are seeping oil and burning it (both of which are internal engine issues and would be covered under engine warranty) Sure enough just as I suspected they believe rings are bad and oil is going through exhaust which has been the cause of all the other exhaust issues that have happened. Now that we know the problem and know that it’s covered under what they told us is only an engine and transmission warranty and not actually a full power train warranty we figured at least it was covered under warranty now, man were we wrong.. dealer now claims that this is “normal wear and tear” and expect her to pay more then $3k to have this issue fixed. I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALER as there lifetime warranty is nothing but a scam to get you in the door, they have done nothing but take advantage of my mother and even the tech said it’s something that should be covered under there warranty. DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALER. Next step is talking with our attorney for these false claims this dealership has made which was the sole reason for buying from them
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Disrespectful an belittle
by 02/18/2020on
I came in on 2/14/20 for a safety issue on my truck I bought in September it been back every month same door same side Same issue basically I was disrespected as a customer an belittle by to employees never thought I would have to pay for me an my children safety. Totally shocked an mad that this happened
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Phenomenal Service Experience
by 02/17/2020on
My service experience was nothing but stellar. McCluskey provided a fully inspection of my vehicle, as well as a full video of the inspection that showed the step by step process of the inspection. Within a hour of the start of my appointment we were back on the road. Every person greeted us with enthusiasm and politeness. The knowledge that Issac our service advisor was unparalleled. The video inspection by the technician was very informative as to the current condition of our vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 02/16/2020on
Very easy and pleasant experience. Mike Stefanski was terrific at answer all questions and stayed with us e very step of the process and we appreciated all he did for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil and cabin filter change
by 02/14/2020on
Always good. Nice friendly people. Quick service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/11/2020on
No pressure, very informative, patient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Karen Daniel
by 02/10/2020on
Karen has great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable and Professional Saleman
by 02/10/2020on
Colin was extremely helpful with all my questions. He was patient throughout the process and made me feel comfortable at the dealership that he was recommending the best options for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Streamlined Car Shopping
by 02/10/2020on
Recently purchased a used vehicle in a trade from McCluskey Chevrolet and couldn’t have been more satisfied with how I was treated and with the deal I was given! I’d highly recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/09/2020on
The person who waited on me was very nice and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Powertrain warranty transmission was shot under 92000 miles
by 02/08/2020on
The powertrain warranty’ is mis leading. My car had less than 100,000 thousands miles and the transmission started slipping . The dealer power train org did not honor their agreement. My thermostat went bad the warranty didn’t cover it either. Per power train org saying the car was neglected however a year earlier I had a repair that was covered without any issues. I would not recommend this to anyone. I truly believe gm has a transmission issue and I believe I was exploited.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change tire rotation
by 02/07/2020on
Love it. Keep in touch. Much faster this time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 02/06/2020on
After arriving for my scheduled appointment I had to make for a recall, I waited 30 minutes to be told that parts needed to be ordered and I would be called when they came in. They knew why I was coming, the parts should have been there! Very inconvenient
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent customer service
by 02/04/2020on
The customer service was fantastic. All my questions and concerns were addressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/04/2020on
Josh Mullins was nice, considerate, and did everything he possibly could to put me into a car today.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 02/04/2020on
Quick and reliable service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
