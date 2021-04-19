1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I usually do no post reviews or negative issues about a business rather then speaking with them about the issue first but I have already done so, my mother purchased a 2014 Chevy Equinox from this dealership back in 2015 due to there “Lifetime power train warranty” in order for this warranty to stay in effect all oil changes and maintenance is required to be done by them within 200 miles of there spec, which all has been done like it’s supposed to be, first issue the car had was exhaust manifold cracked. Took to dealer to be told “this is not covered under our warranty because we only cover the engine itself” so $1200 later the issue is fixed, next the catalytic converter failed as well as o2 sensors and quoted $2100 to fix (again not covered under warranty) now the car is having issues with both the catalytic converters and o2 sensors throwing check engine codes again and the car having a tick.. so I check the oil for her and see that somehow in 3000 miles the car has lost more then 3 quarts of oil, I look at exhaust pipe and sure enough it’s caked in oil. I have her schedule an appointment for the dealer to look at it and get it scheduled because losing oil is only going to be cause by 1 of 2 things either 1 it’s leaking through the valve seals and burning it or 2 the Oiler ring on pistons are seeping oil and burning it (both of which are internal engine issues and would be covered under engine warranty) Sure enough just as I suspected they believe rings are bad and oil is going through exhaust which has been the cause of all the other exhaust issues that have happened. Now that we know the problem and know that it’s covered under what they told us is only an engine and transmission warranty and not actually a full power train warranty we figured at least it was covered under warranty now, man were we wrong.. dealer now claims that this is “normal wear and tear” and expect her to pay more then $3k to have this issue fixed. I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALER as there lifetime warranty is nothing but a scam to get you in the door, they have done nothing but take advantage of my mother and even the tech said it’s something that should be covered under there warranty. DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALER. Next step is talking with our attorney for these false claims this dealership has made which was the sole reason for buying from them Read more