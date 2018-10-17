Skip to main content
Mark Sweeney Buick GMC

3365 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mark Sweeney Buick GMC

6 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience Buying Used

by akheastside on 10/17/2018

We recently bought a used Subaru Forester, and I'll say that Steve Cox and the rest of the team took really good care of us. They will get you into a quality car and make sure that you have a good experience. We are happy, satisfied customers and it was a pleasure working with such nice, good people. Jesse got us a low interest rate too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Buickguynow on 09/05/2018

Everyone is very helpful and very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience and car.

by Ltreleven on 07/02/2018

We had a great experience at Mark Sweeney Buick GMC and love our new Acadia! We didn't have to haggle for a good price and everyone was extremely nice. The owner even came to ask how everything was and if we needed anything. Would highly recommend going here if you are looking for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Experience

by Thad on 11/20/2017

Recently purchased a vehicle from the dealership and the entire process was absolutely painless. The salesperson was courteous and well informed and the title clerk was extremely helpful. A special shout-out to Steve C. and Michele for an enjoyable encounter!! Thad Dayton OH

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New GMC: Great Dealer experience!

by BMcDs16 on 01/04/2016

I'm over 60, and this was the best car buying experience I have ever encountered. New Yukon SLT. Scott Sweeney and his team were friendly and informative. Not at all pushy, which made for a relaxing purchase atmosphere. Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They go the extra mile

by snoopyfan on 01/30/2015

Everyone at Mark Sweeney Buick GMC take extra care to satisfy the customer. From the first contact via the internet to the actual sale, I dealt with 4 different people who all acted as if they had known me before (this was my first purchase from them). They did not have the car that I wanted and many people were involved with acquiring the vehicle from another dealer in another state!! They even came in on a Sunday to deliver the vehicle to me (during football season!!) I recommend this dealership to all who are looking for a personal buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark Sweeney was born into a legendary automotive family where his grandfather, Walt Sweeney Sr. was known as the first used car dealer in Cincinnati. Mark opened his first dealership, Walt Sweeney Pontiac-GMC in 1991 in Queensgate, it was named after his father. Mark acquired the Buick franchise in 2005 following the death of Cincinnati icon Marge Schott, and he opened this current location on Highland Ave. October 2007.

Did you know we are the PREMIER Sales and Service Dealership for many residents in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana? Are you ready to take advantage of the SHOPPERS VALUE PRICE at Mark Sweeney Buick GMC? We want to welcome our new customers from Fairfax, Pleasant Ridge, Kenwood, Westchester, Evanston, Amberley, Roselawn, Linwood, Columbia Tusculum, Turpin Hills, Madeira, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Reading, Lockland, Wyoming, Amelia, Batavia, Mt Carmel, Bridgetown, Harrison, Delhi, Cheviot, Sayler Park, Westwood, Bright, Lawrenceburg, Covington, Ludlow, Newport and many more!

Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

