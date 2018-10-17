Mark Sweeney Buick GMC
Good Experience Buying Used
by 10/17/2018on
We recently bought a used Subaru Forester, and I'll say that Steve Cox and the rest of the team took really good care of us. They will get you into a quality car and make sure that you have a good experience. We are happy, satisfied customers and it was a pleasure working with such nice, good people. Jesse got us a low interest rate too!
Great experience!
by 09/05/2018on
Everyone is very helpful and very friendly.
Best experience and car.
by 07/02/2018on
We had a great experience at Mark Sweeney Buick GMC and love our new Acadia! We didn't have to haggle for a good price and everyone was extremely nice. The owner even came to ask how everything was and if we needed anything. Would highly recommend going here if you are looking for a new car.
Outstanding Sales Experience
by 11/20/2017on
Recently purchased a vehicle from the dealership and the entire process was absolutely painless. The salesperson was courteous and well informed and the title clerk was extremely helpful. A special shout-out to Steve C. and Michele for an enjoyable encounter!! Thad Dayton OH
New GMC: Great Dealer experience!
by 01/04/2016on
I'm over 60, and this was the best car buying experience I have ever encountered. New Yukon SLT. Scott Sweeney and his team were friendly and informative. Not at all pushy, which made for a relaxing purchase atmosphere. Highly recommended!
They go the extra mile
by 01/30/2015on
Everyone at Mark Sweeney Buick GMC take extra care to satisfy the customer. From the first contact via the internet to the actual sale, I dealt with 4 different people who all acted as if they had known me before (this was my first purchase from them). They did not have the car that I wanted and many people were involved with acquiring the vehicle from another dealer in another state!! They even came in on a Sunday to deliver the vehicle to me (during football season!!) I recommend this dealership to all who are looking for a personal buying experience.
