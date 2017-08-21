1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

6/13-6/15 2013 Spoke with Ed about a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It had a low tire warning and asked that it be fixed before I buy the car. He said yes. I had it written on my proposal. After being told, due to insurance reasons, they wouldn't let me take it for a 24 hour test drive, I took the car to Firestone to have it looked at. BUT if it was due to insurance reasons, why were the techs at Firestone able to test drive it and look it over on their property? I was doing this deal on a work day and left it at Firestone while I went to a training class for work. That service cost me $101 to find out safety issues that Kings Kia should have disclosed to me, not at my expense. The salesman, Ed, asked the Firestone guy to fill up the tire with air because they forgot to do it. They filled up the gas tank, but didn't fill the tire. Hmm...wonder why? Firestone did a through job and caught a lot of things. $2,000 worth of things and two were major safety issues. I declined this car and was asked what the report said. Yea, like I'm going to spend $101 to tell you what your techs missed. Later that day I called Ed back and was interested in a 2010 Ford Focus that had low miles and in a price range I could handle. The next day Ed got some pricing for me and so I asked that they leave it unlocked and I would stop by after work to look it over. That very morning Sam, the internet manager sent me an email informing me that in fact they allow 24 hour test drives, so I was like hum, interesting. I requested via email I wanted to test drive the focus and never heard back from Sam. Once I got off work and went to the dealership Friday evening, I found the car, opened the door and smelled smoke. It was advertised as non-smoking, in capitol letters. I was so disappointed. That would have been the perfect car for me. After this third strike I texted Ed my concerns and was very upset that things were not working out. I expected a phone call the next day, but he never called. No customer service to acknowledge my concerns. After work I called Ed's boss, J. to talk about my concerns and asked for a refund on the Firestone check due to what has happened so far. While I was talking with J., he kept asking me to repeat what I was talking about because this was the first he had heard about it. J. said that there was nothing he could do, he was taking his tech's word over Firestone's. Of course, typical. I then called Ed and asked him if he had gotten my message, he said yes, there was nothing he could do. I asked if he talked to his manager and he said yes. I replied "oh really, I just talked with him and he seemed to be clueless as to what I was talking about." I further explained to him that I didn't appreciate the lack of customer service for my concern and being lied to. He was the one that told me to demand my money back. I did and now he's changing his tune and laughing at me. What? What kind of sales people and managers are they hiring here? I actually stopped by the dealership after work to talk face to face. If someone wants to lie to me they can do it straight to my face, I don't put up with that. They thought that since I was female, I was just going to roll over and take it. They thought very wrong. Once there I meet with Ed and J. and I was not happy about all of this. J. explained that it was up to the manager on duty to decide if someone can take a car for a 24 hour test drive. Really, I just received an email from Sam that said yes, we give 24 hour test drives. He replied "Why do you need 24 hours to make a decision on a car" I said then why do you offer them? He said not everyone here does." So your not giving every customer 100% and expect to stay in business? I think he just opened a big can of worms with that one. So everyone there at the dealership can make up their own rules and follow as they wish? Has anyone gotten fired from this company? I would ask that they take a vote and if not all agree that you should be fired then your not fired. After the manager told me that pretty much "only select people" get to have a 24 hour test drive, I told him I select my right to let everyone know about the poor service you expect your employees and yourself to give. Zero Stars. Read more