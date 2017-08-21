Customer Reviews of Kings Kia
Great sales rep & Dealership!
08/21/2017
Drew Hallman was my sales rep. No high pressure or underhanded tactics. This dealership not looking to make the highest profit at your expense. Drew will find out your needs and wants and then provide a car that far exceeds your expectations.
A fun, no pressure approach at Kings Kia!
04/21/2017
Our Kings Kia sales person, Jessica Smith, made buying our Sedona a fun experience! I came alone, late on a Saturday just before closing time to see the vehicle. My trade-in car was inspected right away. I let Jessica know I was not buying a car that night, which was absolutely no problem with her! She emailed me a great offer for my current vehicle. My wife and I bought our van the next day. Jessica explained all the features of our Sedona before we left. Finance person Whitney Lambert was a joy to work with as well. We love our new car and will recommend Jessica and Kings Kia to all our friends.
Great Service!
01/02/2017
Paul Plunkett (salesman), Bob Huser (General Manager), and all of the staff at King's Kia were great to work with. Starting with being exceptionally responsive with our internet inquiries (late on a Friday evening, nonetheless), to being straight-forward to deal with (regarding availability,price, condition, etc.), as well as being very accommodating of the fact that we had two very young children with us while completing the purchase. I would highly recommend King's Kia and Paul Plunkett.
Great Experience.
01/02/2017
Tom Skeen and Jay Schnieders provided answers and quotes promptly and Rob Bello was able to procure the Sorento in the color and trim level that my wife wanted. Great hassle free and pleasant experience. Thanks again!
Excellent!
06/21/2016
My salesperson (Cody Campbell) was great. Cody was very patient with my thousands of questions and test driving multiple cars! He was friendly, knowledgeable, and straightforward while walking me through the process. I left with a new car feeling good about the whole experience - would highly recommend.
very happy customer
10/07/2015
I loved the service i got from kings kia! If you do go to kings kia to purchase a car i recommend asking for ANDRE RODRIGS! he was very straight up with me and helped me tremendously! When i first went to kings kia i only test drove one car a 2009 kia spectra which me and my boyfriend both fell in love with thought before i could make a commitment on anything i had to have my father approval he is very smart with cars and i wasn't comfortable making the decision without him. Andre first offered that i could take the car to him thought he woks in ky so i did not. But i would not be back with my father till Sunday which was 5 days away and not being able to put a deposit on the car i was nervous that it would sell before then. so andre scheduled me for 10am on Sunday and assured me that i wold be his first apt for that day. when sunday came we went in and was greeted by andre who then explained that he also has 4 other kia spectras within my price range as well and that the kia i was looking at WAS still on the lot he explained that he has not shown anyone else this car so it would be here for me when i got back. so since i have already drove the car i let my dad drive it this time and look at it which he agreed it was also a very good car. THE BUYING PROCESS! Andre also made this go very smoothly for me and my dad the 2009 kia spectra was priced at $6,900 andre managed to get it down to $6,500 which if i had the money the car was worth 7000 it was in AMAZING condition with low mileage. i also but a 1500 down payment on it and the first estimate was $198/mo for 36 months which i was ok with then we went in to figure out all the last details of the financing and Whitney who was handling that aspect ended up getting us a MUCH better rate and got my monthly payment down to $175/mo 36 month which i was VERY pleased with! after that i signed the papers and left VERY happy. AFTER the next day i got a voicemail from andre explaining that they are currently trying to get a second pair of keys from the last owner for me and also explained that he looked into the car i purchased some more and found that right before i bought the car they put all new brakes on the car and changed about 4 different belts. overall i was very pleased even AFTER i purchased the car he called to follow up with a update which he didn't need to do THANK YOU ANDRE WHITNEY AND KINGS KIA FOR THE AMAZING EXPERIENCE!
Great Sales Rep - No Pressure - Just Service
02/04/2015
Although we did not end up purchasing a vehicle from Performance Kings Kia, they did everything possible to get us the vehicle we wanted at the price we wanted. I have purchased several new cars in my lifetime and I have never had a sales rep more knowledgeable or more customer-minded than Scott Peeler. He answered every question we had and did everything in his power to accommodate us. We never felt pressured just the opposite Scott made the process informative and enjoyable. The next time we need a vehicle, he will be the first person I contact. The only reason we did not purchase a vehicle there was that our budget didnt quite meet the price of the vehicle we wanted. I truly believe that Scott and his sales manager, Rob Bello, came down in price as far as they could. The next time you are in the market for a vehicle, I would highly recommend that you visit Scott Peeler at Performance Kings Kia. Steve Imhoff Deerfield Township
Ask for Brandon!
07/31/2014
Brandon made an arduous process of buying a car more enjoyable and less stressful. I didn't feel pressured or rushed during the process and his effort to find me what I wanted was apparent. Any questions or concerns I had were answered quickly and thoroughly. Initially, I didn't think I would like a Kia, but after test driving a Kia Soul with Brandon my attitude changed. I canceled a deposit at another dealership because of Brandon's customer service. After purchasing my car, he continued to provide me with excellent customer service when an issue arose with one of my tires. He immediately resolved the problem. I'm glad I came to Kings Kia and plan on being a returning customer.
Excellent Sales Department
05/09/2014
Second time I've made a purchase from Kings Kia and I can't say enough about this business! Both times I got the deal I wanted, with minimal "wheeling and dealing". Rob is the best Sales Manager to get the right price for the right vehicle! I will continue to purchase my new cars here.
2014 KIA Optima SXL Turbo
04/07/2014
2014 Kia Altima SXL Turbo Lease Very pleased and satisfied with our experience at Kings KIA. Everyone we dealt with went well beyond our expectations. I would highly recommend this dealership. It is easy to see why they are number one for customer service. They have gained a repeat customer.
Kings KIA
10/09/2013
Great KIA, great deal and great people.
One Happy Kia Kamper
09/19/2013
I love this dealership! I had spent the day checking out different dealers and brands but I bought at Kings Kia and here's why. Scott P. was the most patient sales person I dealt with all day. I say that because I think I drove half the inventory at the store before I made a buying decision and he never seemed to tire of my questions while helping me to narrow my choice. Then I had the pleasure of interacting with his manager, Rob B. for pricing. He is a very straight forward guy and was able to quickly point me to the vehicle that gave me the most bang for by budget buck. Between the two of them I ended up with a vehicle that I couldn't be happier with. Heck, even Rhonda in finance was great. She had me financed and out the door in record time! To sum it up, I got the right car at the right price and would gladly recommend these guys to any of my friends and family with no hesitation.
Found what I was looking for but was junk
08/06/2013
Well I purchased the f150 4x4 that I always wanted on 6/16/13. Truck came with a warranty that I thought was going to give me piece of mind and security in buying the truck used. After 2 weeks of owning the truck I started hearing noise coming from the engine and took it back to their service department. There I was told they couldn't handle the diagnostic and refereed my to their sister store. Now I'm faced with a truck that I can't use due to them wanting me to authorize work so that their warranty company can decide whether or not they are going to do the repairs. If they decide not to do the repairs I'm responsible for all the costs incurred. What good did it do me to buy this vehicle with a warranty if the dealer isn't going to honor it unless someone else is paying for it? I'm now looking at $2000 in repairs.... 7/6/13....Well now 3 weeks later I finally get some answers and getting some things fixed. After a short dispute and a long time waiting on the warranty company to make a decision they are going to replace the cam phasers on the engine. At this point the dealer is starting to help more now that management has stepped in. They are paying for the tear down of the engine that was required by the warranty company that wasn't covered by them even though they wouldn't make a decision without it being done. There is still one more repair that needs to be done that the warranty company won't cover being the rear main seal. I think that the dealer thought they had fixed the oil leak when they replaced the oil pan gasket and cleaned everything up but the rear main seal was the cause of the oil leak. With the fact that after the repairs the truck sat on the lot, it took a while for it to expose its self again. So after waiting another week (total 4 weeks) the dealer is going to look into it after finishing the warranty repair....8/6/13....Well I waited and again the dealer is not willing to admitted they made a mistake when they overlooked the rear main seal leak upon their used car intake inspection. Now they want me to foot half the bill to make the repairs. Once again another $500 that they want. I guess half is better than nothing but when you look at the trade in value and what I paid for the truck there is still plenty of room for them to eat the cost. As they well know if they would have diagnosed the rear main seal leak in the beginning they wouldn't even be in this position. They would have wholesaled or auctioned the truck and never would have put it on their lot. But now its my problem and my fault that I bought a broken truck which was supposed to be a certified used vehicle from what I thought would be a reputable dealer.
Zero Stars
06/17/2013
6/13-6/15 2013 Spoke with Ed about a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It had a low tire warning and asked that it be fixed before I buy the car. He said yes. I had it written on my proposal. After being told, due to insurance reasons, they wouldn't let me take it for a 24 hour test drive, I took the car to Firestone to have it looked at. BUT if it was due to insurance reasons, why were the techs at Firestone able to test drive it and look it over on their property? I was doing this deal on a work day and left it at Firestone while I went to a training class for work. That service cost me $101 to find out safety issues that Kings Kia should have disclosed to me, not at my expense. The salesman, Ed, asked the Firestone guy to fill up the tire with air because they forgot to do it. They filled up the gas tank, but didn't fill the tire. Hmm...wonder why? Firestone did a through job and caught a lot of things. $2,000 worth of things and two were major safety issues. I declined this car and was asked what the report said. Yea, like I'm going to spend $101 to tell you what your techs missed. Later that day I called Ed back and was interested in a 2010 Ford Focus that had low miles and in a price range I could handle. The next day Ed got some pricing for me and so I asked that they leave it unlocked and I would stop by after work to look it over. That very morning Sam, the internet manager sent me an email informing me that in fact they allow 24 hour test drives, so I was like hum, interesting. I requested via email I wanted to test drive the focus and never heard back from Sam. Once I got off work and went to the dealership Friday evening, I found the car, opened the door and smelled smoke. It was advertised as non-smoking, in capitol letters. I was so disappointed. That would have been the perfect car for me. After this third strike I texted Ed my concerns and was very upset that things were not working out. I expected a phone call the next day, but he never called. No customer service to acknowledge my concerns. After work I called Ed's boss, J. to talk about my concerns and asked for a refund on the Firestone check due to what has happened so far. While I was talking with J., he kept asking me to repeat what I was talking about because this was the first he had heard about it. J. said that there was nothing he could do, he was taking his tech's word over Firestone's. Of course, typical. I then called Ed and asked him if he had gotten my message, he said yes, there was nothing he could do. I asked if he talked to his manager and he said yes. I replied "oh really, I just talked with him and he seemed to be clueless as to what I was talking about." I further explained to him that I didn't appreciate the lack of customer service for my concern and being lied to. He was the one that told me to demand my money back. I did and now he's changing his tune and laughing at me. What? What kind of sales people and managers are they hiring here? I actually stopped by the dealership after work to talk face to face. If someone wants to lie to me they can do it straight to my face, I don't put up with that. They thought that since I was female, I was just going to roll over and take it. They thought very wrong. Once there I meet with Ed and J. and I was not happy about all of this. J. explained that it was up to the manager on duty to decide if someone can take a car for a 24 hour test drive. Really, I just received an email from Sam that said yes, we give 24 hour test drives. He replied "Why do you need 24 hours to make a decision on a car" I said then why do you offer them? He said not everyone here does." So your not giving every customer 100% and expect to stay in business? I think he just opened a big can of worms with that one. So everyone there at the dealership can make up their own rules and follow as they wish? Has anyone gotten fired from this company? I would ask that they take a vote and if not all agree that you should be fired then your not fired. After the manager told me that pretty much "only select people" get to have a 24 hour test drive, I told him I select my right to let everyone know about the poor service you expect your employees and yourself to give. Zero Stars.
Great Experience!
01/30/2013
Not sure what the first reviewer is talking about. I can tell you that the buying experience my wife and I had last Saturday was the best we've EVER had. Bought a 2013 Optima. Traded in another vehicle and got $1,300 OVER KBB value for it. Everyone was super nice, very helpful, and explained everything in plain English. They must be doing something right. They sold 7 cars in the 3 hours we were there. And, BTW, they DID tell us about the no spare tire.
My First Kia
03/31/2012
Since my experience with King's Kia I got a call from the General Manager of the Dealership. He did his best to explain to me the rating system and how important it was to have a "10" rating. I kind of understood but I am the customer and I still don't think I would ever go back to this Dealer, not even for the lifetime free oil changes, I just don't care and want nothing to do with them as of this writing. Would i pay for my oil changes rather than deal with them, I think so but we'll see. In time maybe I won't be so bitter about the whole experience, i do love the car!!
