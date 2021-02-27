Kings Ford
Customer Reviews of Kings Ford
Very nice people
by 02/27/2021on
Very nice people. Sales rep was Anthony
New F-150 special edition purchase
by 09/26/2020on
I dealt with Travis, Jennie, Erik in sales, Erik in service, Kody Lowe and Randy in finance. From start to finish, it was one of the best experiences buying ANYthing. I highly recommend.
Superb Customer Service
by 02/24/2019on
Travis, Erik, Randy and Zach made this buying experience exceptional. I highly recommend Kings Ford!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Taurus
by 09/11/2017on
I am very satisfied with the work done on my Ford Taurus. The work was done completely in the right amount of time. They gave me a loaner while the work was being done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience I have ever had with car repair service!
by 08/18/2017on
Not only were the issues with my car taken care of but the level of customer service I received was outstanding. Everyone I interacted with was both friendly and accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will be back
by 05/05/2017on
Excellent prices, service and experience, thanks to Matt Huber and his team for A+ service. thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10/10 would buy here again.
by 02/27/2017on
I recently bought a 2017 Ford Fusion S. It's been a wonderful car so far. I'm extremely happy with it. The buying experience was made incredibly easy by Kings Ford. I told them what I was looking for and they helped me find this car and at a great price. Plus I purchased the top maintenance plan/extended warranty package, and I'm extremely glad I did. I used to put $1500/year into my last vehicle (Not a Ford), at minimum. |The plan is literally saving me $800/year. I couldn't be happier. Thank you Anthony at Kings Ford for your help! And the service team there for all your hard work!.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Explorer
by 02/27/2017on
Everyone was polite, friendly and helpful. I had an appointment for an oil change and maintenance check up and it was done with no problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/05/2017on
I appreciated the shuttle, and the work was completed on time and was done well. I am having no problems since the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/04/2017on
I always feel comfortable using Kings Ford. I trust this team explicitly and they've never disappointed me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Engine Light
by 09/28/2016on
Service was perfect, they were able to get my daughters vehicle in that day and get started on the work. Job was finished the next day as promised with no further issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service vs Customer Service
by 08/25/2016on
I think you did a wonderful job in getting the part needed and getting my car back to me in a timely matter. However, I was disappointed how long it took for me to get a loaner car. That had me scrambling for a ride to work, several calls trying to find a way to get my car towed to Northgate Ford who said they could get me a loaner car, to finally calling to get my towed only to tell me you have a loaner for me and the part would be in sooner than first anticipated. That took three days of inconvenience. Your service was great, your customer service was a little lacking, therefore only 4 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/15/2016on
Everything was the way it should be, great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service
by 07/02/2016on
Quick Lane service was very helpful when I needed help checking my brakes .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/29/2016on
I took my Edge to the Quick Lane tire and auto center. Kings Ford was a little back up. I was very pleased with the timelines and service I received. The guys working there are very nice. I was so happy with my experience I took my Fusion there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trustworthy
by 06/17/2016on
Unless I'm out of town, I always bring my vehicles to Kings Ford - reliable and I trust this staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job!
by 05/10/2016on
Great and friendly service that was done very quickly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales help
by 05/10/2016on
Shane was very helpfull with walking us through the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford
by 05/09/2016on
I was able to get my car in the next day after calling, service was quick and the shuttle service to and from work back to the dealer was a great plus !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kings Ford very good first impression
by 05/02/2016on
I recently purchased (private owner) a '02 Ford Exp and the car has been serviced by Kings for 13 years. So I decided to take it back and they did a great job. They were kind enough to print off some of the major service on my vehicle over the last 5 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire replacement, rear brakes.
by 05/02/2016on
No complaints. Scheduled service was prompt and on time. The wait time was as told. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes