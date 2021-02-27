4 out of 5 stars service Rating

I think you did a wonderful job in getting the part needed and getting my car back to me in a timely matter. However, I was disappointed how long it took for me to get a loaner car. That had me scrambling for a ride to work, several calls trying to find a way to get my car towed to Northgate Ford who said they could get me a loaner car, to finally calling to get my towed only to tell me you have a loaner for me and the part would be in sooner than first anticipated. That took three days of inconvenience. Your service was great, your customer service was a little lacking, therefore only 4 stars. Read more