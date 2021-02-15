Customer Reviews of Joseph Volkswagen of Cincinnati
Joseph VW 5 stars start to finish !!
by 02/15/2021on
The best dealership you would ever want to deal with. If you want a honest deal this is your place to go. From the start your treated with a friendly welcome and the utmost respect. I’m a returning customer and won’t look anywhere else. If you want a Great Deal, go see Bill and Patrick. You will be glad you did !! Joe & Amy Brown
Small dealership good deals
by 02/15/2021on
I was pleasantly surprised, small dealership feel where you feel appreciated and I feel like I got a good deal. First VW maybe there will be more.
Great to work with
by 02/15/2021on
Easy and enjoyable to work with the Joseph VW team. Patrick found us the exact car we were looking for and they provided an excellent overall experience.
Best Service Center Ever!
by 12/15/2020on
The BEST Service Center ever! Let me start by mentioning, I did not buy my car from Joseph Volkswagen and it's not the closest Volkswagen dealership to my home, but I would and will travel back to this location again and again, as they have Customer Service down to a science. This is my second experience with Joseph Volkswagen and both, yep, both experiences were the same, AMAZING! So what makes them so awesome? How about the extremely kind and knowledgeable Service Consultants, to be specific Jerry N. He not only kept me informed while I waited, he also engaged me when the repair technicians had questions. Jerry was patient and explained all the completed work including the diagnostics performed. Oh and get this, they stuck to the timeline promised, gee what a concept, NOT! My appointment was for an oil change and tire rotation, however by the time I reached the dealership, a few new minor concerns also needed to be looked into and they took care of everything, within the 1-hour timeline, MIC DROP! Even as I was cashing out my bill and found myself with one more question, Reggie (service consultant) had no problems with answering my question. I want to personally thank all the individuals who took care of me and my car. It is such a pleasure working with a dealership that understands how to engage and take care of customers. Thank you! Michelle Moore, 2019 Atlas.
Appreciated expertise
by 07/29/2019on
We were very pleased with our experience at Joseph VW of Cincinnati, and especially appreciated Ed's knowledge and willingness to take the time to explain everything clearly.
The one I wanted
by 12/26/2018on
A little known gem of a dealer! Searched high and low for a paticular model and when i found it thete they treated me as though it was mine all along. I recommend sales person Patrick and and GM Bill as a couple of knowledgeable and straight forward representatives you could ask for. Joseph VW for a Volkswagen is a sure bet.
Quick and Painless
by 08/26/2014on
Brought my 20120 Jetta TDI in for a 50,000 mile check up. They gave me the completion time estimate and were very accurate. Answered all my questions. Quick and Painless!
Less than two hours from in the door to driving it home
by 04/03/2014on
Needed to replace my 9-year-old Dodge, but did not have a down payment. Found the Jetta listed on cars.com and requested contact. Cinda called my before 6:30 that evening. I was at the dealership at 6:45, and the car was mine by 8:30. The paperwork was painless, and I did not once get the hard sell. Of course, the car sold itself, but still, I was treated very fairly and received a terrific deal on the Jetta.
9 out of 10
by 02/16/2014on
New A/A/60k Goodyear Tires for not too much money, a diagnosed door noise as door not fitting (referred me to body shop downs the street, where ether fixed it for a smile, and no more door noise!), oil chagned to GTX Castrol, lights out diagnosed and fixed, with new socket where necessary. Very nice, almost PERFECT service while I waited, and not too long. The only problem is I ran out of windshield wiper fluid on the way back to Chicago, but I was prepared for that, hauling a sealed container of the good stuff (good to -40 F) in the trunk. Almost all of it went in at the 147 mile rest area. It is conceivable that I sprayed out the entire content of the topped off container during the hairy I-74 ordeal to Indy, in the falling snow and with super-incompetent SW Ohio drivers about, but I think it is unlikely. :) No matter, near perfect care, in my book, anyway, and I trust you six ways to Kansas.
key fob restored
by 01/27/2014on
I had only one operating key fob (of the two that came with the car), and finally prevailed on old Mr. L, M., my dad, to get the 2nd one replaced or fixed. Greg took care of everything, and it turned out to be just 2 new batteries and redoing the software programming of the faulty key. Plus I had new wipers installed. Easy peasy. Thanks Northland VW!
Don't trust Northland VW's service recommendations
by 01/03/2014on
Recently Northland VW's service department tried to sell me parts I didn't need! They told me I had bad axel boots that needed replacement. I didn't elect to have that specific repair at that time. When I took it back for an oil change 3 months later, I asked about the axel boots and was told that they were in great shape! When I confronted management about this, they were respectful but would not take responsibility for their mistake. In my opinion this business is a fraud.
Very good, except that someone stole a foot of seat belt at the factory...
by 12/19/2013on
The two of us went to Northland VW on 17 December 2013 with the express intent to drive out the same day with a new Golf. And we did. The Northland VW people, first and foremost Cinda, the sales representative who attended to our purchase, did an exemplary job. It was a pleasure conducting this car-acquiring business, devoid of tension and, for the most part, suspense. This was in part because we thoroughly researched the market with the help of web tools which indicate true dealer cost, for dealers who participate in making this disclosure explicit. We were able to leverage the lowest price offered by another local VW dealer, as well as half of the loyalty discount we felt entitled to, for having been buying, driving, and servicing VW cars only, since 1977, including bought several instances at Northland (or Hassan VW, as it used to be called many years ago). In the end, Cinda managed to persuade us to buy a more expensive and better equipped car, which, at first blush, would have required an additional outlay of 3,000 dollars just to obtain heated seats, which was a strong requirement. In the end, this proved to be a more manageable outlay. We are very happy with the car, plus or minus teething pains having to do with understanding how to work its convenience electronic interface (bluetooth wireless pairing with an Apple iPod touch 4th generation; reverting the electronic informative display to the mpg/estimated range at present rate of consumption, etc. Likely this is a failure on our part to do requisite homework. About the only defect we have discovered so far (one of us has driven the car to Chicago, and is about to return with it to Cincinnati), is that the seat belt does not accommodate fat people forgivingly, and in fact, has failed to retreat and is a couple inches too short for comfort, being far less accommodating than the seat belts on the 2001 Golf GLS TDI 4-door/2000 Jetta GLS 4-door, which we have been driving for the last several years. I am sure the service department will fix this literal shortcoming *smile*, so it is not a particularly sore point with us, though it did look as if the more portly one of us would have to drive the car without the seat belt fastened, it was such a tight fit. So far, the car has been a joy to drive and looks marvelous on the outside and the inside. We are also happy to have bought the car at Northland VW, which we consider our home base.
Northland VW Service
by 05/01/2012on
Great dealership---got me in and out in a very timely manner and addressed all of my vehicle concerns!
Great Dealership
by 03/29/2012on
The service department was extremely friendly and even provides customers with a loaner iPad while waiting for their service to be completed! I even got a car wash too!
Very good service
by 03/19/2012on
I have my routan serviced last week. I bought from another state. They even help me clean the vehicle and did a free oil change in addition to the other free service.
Service work on my old VW Fox
by 01/21/2012on
One of my cars is a trustworthy 1989 VW Fox coupe. It's been a very reliable little econobox. I brought it in for servicing because it was hesitating. They promptly identified the issue and indicated they would need to overnight the part, which was covered under a prior service warranty. I was very happy with their service to me and my car. The little Foxy is back to her normal self again. I will definitely consider purchasing my replacement VW at Northland in the future.
Service
by 01/13/2012on
Great service at Northland!! I loved the on-line service scheduling.
The Best VW Dealer
by 01/07/2012on
My VW had been taken to 2 other dealers who had my car for. Early 2 weeks time. They fixed several items they thought the problem was, to no avail. Finally, I took my VW to Northland. They had diagnosed the problem in an hour and a half and had my car fixed in 1 day. I couldn't believe it. They explained my issue and what the needed repairs were so well, I totally understood what had happened and the fixes necessary. All the service people are great and very friendly! They have a customer for life!!
Oil/water leak
by 01/03/2012on
The oil was changed and the water leak was completed. The staff is friendly and very helpful. I like the idea that they now have ipads that can be used by the customer as they wait for their servicing to be completed. Great idea.
Hungry Granddaughter!
by 01/03/2012on
Besides the fact that they completed the work in a timely manner, during our wait, my granddaughter wanted crackers from the vending machine. I only had a $20 and asked for change from Lois behind the counter. She said, "No, here, take this", and proceeded to give the quarters needed for the machine. Although a simple gesture, it truly was appreciated. The service gentlemen recognize me when I come in and I like that.
Converting from BMW
by 12/14/2011on
VW seemed like a good option to scale down our monthly payments from a 335i and still get behind the wheel of a well built GTI. There are 5 or 6 VW dealers in Cincinnati and for us, it came down to the dealer who promised and proved to be invested in a long term customer service commitment. We knew we would give up some of the BMW dealer luxuries in aftercare service that you come to expect and pay for. Of all the VW dealers that we connected with, Northland VW proudly presented their heritage and credentials up front and their staff lived up to the reputation during the deal. We look forward to putting them to the test.. but not too soon I hope! ;)
