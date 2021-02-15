5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The two of us went to Northland VW on 17 December 2013 with the express intent to drive out the same day with a new Golf. And we did. The Northland VW people, first and foremost Cinda, the sales representative who attended to our purchase, did an exemplary job. It was a pleasure conducting this car-acquiring business, devoid of tension and, for the most part, suspense. This was in part because we thoroughly researched the market with the help of web tools which indicate true dealer cost, for dealers who participate in making this disclosure explicit. We were able to leverage the lowest price offered by another local VW dealer, as well as half of the loyalty discount we felt entitled to, for having been buying, driving, and servicing VW cars only, since 1977, including bought several instances at Northland (or Hassan VW, as it used to be called many years ago). In the end, Cinda managed to persuade us to buy a more expensive and better equipped car, which, at first blush, would have required an additional outlay of 3,000 dollars just to obtain heated seats, which was a strong requirement. In the end, this proved to be a more manageable outlay. We are very happy with the car, plus or minus teething pains having to do with understanding how to work its convenience electronic interface (bluetooth wireless pairing with an Apple iPod touch 4th generation; reverting the electronic informative display to the mpg/estimated range at present rate of consumption, etc. Likely this is a failure on our part to do requisite homework. About the only defect we have discovered so far (one of us has driven the car to Chicago, and is about to return with it to Cincinnati), is that the seat belt does not accommodate fat people forgivingly, and in fact, has failed to retreat and is a couple inches too short for comfort, being far less accommodating than the seat belts on the 2001 Golf GLS TDI 4-door/2000 Jetta GLS 4-door, which we have been driving for the last several years. I am sure the service department will fix this literal shortcoming *smile*, so it is not a particularly sore point with us, though it did look as if the more portly one of us would have to drive the car without the seat belt fastened, it was such a tight fit. So far, the car has been a joy to drive and looks marvelous on the outside and the inside. We are also happy to have bought the car at Northland VW, which we consider our home base. Read more