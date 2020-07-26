1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Joseph Toyota of Cincinnati December 2018 My husband and I recently purchased a 2019 Toyota Highlander from Joseph Toyota on December 20th, 2018. So why write a review after couple of months? We were waiting for the payoff receipt for our trade-in vehicle from our bank, which we received in mid February. (Just to make sure Joseph Toyota doesn’t cause any more mental stress and unnecessary financial mess) The initial trip to dealership was fine. Salesman Chris Ward helped us. We were promised if we purchased the particular Highlander we had been looking at, they would throw in all weather mats for the entire vehicle and add the custom lug nut locks like another highlander same trim level, different color. Everything sounded good including the value they offered for our trade in. Over several days and quote revisions, they had a lower price than the dealership we wanted to go with so we decided to choose Joseph. WHAT A MISTAKE!!! When we were ready to come sign the paperwork Chris was unable to meet us but promised us his colleague Derek would take care of us. When we arrived Derek tried to rush us into signing papers without taking time to answer our questions. We refused to be rushed on such a huge financial commitment. When he took us to the finance manager, we were not even allowed to go in and sit and speak with him. We were made to wait outside the office then brought a post it note with rates. We when had questions about the rates and banks that we were magically supposed to understand everything from a post it note, we were looked at by the staff as we were annoying them. Then the finance manager came out of his office and asked us if we were going to do it or not because they were closing soon. We finally decided to go ahead with the deal since it was the lowest price, but had what should have been a great experience turned into a terrible experience. Only then were we finally allowed into the finance managers office. He didn’t want to run our credit with banks of our choice but Huntington bank and couple of other banks. Highly recommends Huntington, but reluctant to check with other banks. (Could be because of his kick back or commission from Huntington? Even had Huntington ink pens out on table ready to sign with). Unfortunately that was not the end of Joseph's poor service. We were asked to pay a different amount for loan payoff (for our trade-in vehicle) than was quoted and told it would be refunded to us by the bank our loan was through. After all the paperwork was signed, we were basically thrown out the door because it was close to closing time. Derek who was supposed to "be taking good care of us" did not even bother to walk through any features of the vehicle and had to be asked to come help us with a pairing either mine or my husband’s phone. Now the best screw up - Derek didn’t even care to check if the lights were on auto or on or off. This almost caused a an accident on l-275 ramp. Till we hit the highway the streets were well lit with street lights, as we were approaching the highway I realized the lights were not set to on or the wipers. Derek told us everything was automatically on so not to worry. I had to pull over to the side of the highway and try and figure it out. We had brought our 4 month old daughter and my mother in law along with us because we thought it was going to be a nice experience. WRONG AGAIN! Also, we were given a slip saying that the lug nut locks and all weather mats could be picked up when the service department called to say they were in. Days later when went to get the lug nut locks installed, the service department had no idea about the mats and then checked with sales and said they didn't come with our car. Even though Chris had promised us. Also, a leather folio to put all the manuals in was supposed to come with the vehicle and when we asked about that, we were told it must have been removed when cleaning. We observed Chris searching through vehicles all over the dealership looking for one and finally brought us one we could tell was used. It had a scratch and food crumbs inside of it. Chris didn’t even bother to ask was Derek helpful. He just left after handing the used portfolio, as if he’s done with us, after I asked again about the mats he promised. He said that was when he didn’t know if we were actually going to buy or not. So apparently it is ok to promise anything on the lot to make the deal. Weeks later the car we traded in had still not been paid off by Joseph. We tried calling Joseph Toyota 3 times over a week and none of our calls were returned. Also, they messed up the payoff amount and we did not get back the full amount of money we were promised even though we did everything in a timely fashion, they did not. Due to them taking over 3 weeks to send the payoff check, another car payment was deducted! So we still do not have an all weather mat for the 3rd row and a used folio to complete our horrendous experience with Joseph. EVEN IF YOU HAVE SOMETHING IN WRITING, THEY WILL NOT HONOR IT! Just because someone has the lowest price, great customer service cannot be emphazised enough! We wish we would have gone with Frank McConnell at Beechmont Toyota! We had been looking at vehicles with him for months but his dealership could not match the deal. Even though we did not buy with him, he was happy to walk us through all the features of the vehicle and take the time to respect us as customers in the Toyota family. Toyota should make this right even though Joseph will not. They are giving Toyota a bad reputation. This review is not about - all weather mats or lug nut locks or bank rates. It’s about simple common decency of providing good (not great because Joseph Toyota doesn’t know the meaning of great service) service with respect to the customers! ​ Read more