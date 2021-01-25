1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Terrible car buying experience. I told the salesman" D" I wanted 2 keys with my used car purchase. He did not answer me when I asked . I waited patiently (40 minutes or so) to be checked out while I watched D play basketball in the lobby with a few other workers . Only one finance person was checking people out at the time despite the fact that there were two people there . A female finance person T sat in her office and did nothing and said she couldn't check me out because her computer was not working . I was ready to leave I was only given one key by a second salesman C . I asked where my second key was and was told there was not a second one for me . I said I wanted the second one and they said they would not provide me one because I was never specifically told I would get one . I asked why they would not give me one and the "manager " R said that it would be an expense for them and they wouldn't make enough money off of the sale if they made / gave me one . He quoted me a price of 3-400 dollars for a new key . He gave me an ultimatum and said I could go ahead and just cancel the purchase if I wanted over not getting a second key and get my trade in back. This was after I had spent 2 1/2 -3 hours in the process so far. I was looking for the dealer to do the right thing and give me a second key at no cost to me because I asked for one and was not told there was not a second one before the sale closed and I was ready to walk out the door . Could I have canceled the sale ? Yes . However, I would have had to repeat the same car buying process at another dealer later ( now making sure they would at least answer me about the second key I wanted ). In the end , the best they could offer me was for a replacement key to be made at "employee " pricing and a return trip to the dealer 35 minutes away the next day . Read more