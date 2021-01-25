Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Kings Nissan
Left sobbing and car-less
by 01/25/2021on
Was supposed to walk out of there today with my first new car, instead I walked out sobbing and car-less. Changed numbers on us after agreement, and store manager had the nerve to tell me I didn’t need to get emotional and that it was “just a car” and also proceeded to say he didn’t want us as a customer anyway. Never been so upset and disappointed. Fully anticipated leaving there with the car I test drove and fell in love with. It had all been arranged, just had to finish up and make it final. They ruined my first car buying experience. They had no care for how upset I was and how much it meant to me. Don’t recommend. Now back to car searching but somewhere else for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not a good used car buying experience
by 11/03/2020on
Terrible car buying experience. I told the salesman" D" I wanted 2 keys with my used car purchase. He did not answer me when I asked . I waited patiently (40 minutes or so) to be checked out while I watched D play basketball in the lobby with a few other workers . Only one finance person was checking people out at the time despite the fact that there were two people there . A female finance person T sat in her office and did nothing and said she couldn't check me out because her computer was not working . I was ready to leave I was only given one key by a second salesman C . I asked where my second key was and was told there was not a second one for me . I said I wanted the second one and they said they would not provide me one because I was never specifically told I would get one . I asked why they would not give me one and the "manager " R said that it would be an expense for them and they wouldn't make enough money off of the sale if they made / gave me one . He quoted me a price of 3-400 dollars for a new key . He gave me an ultimatum and said I could go ahead and just cancel the purchase if I wanted over not getting a second key and get my trade in back. This was after I had spent 2 1/2 -3 hours in the process so far. I was looking for the dealer to do the right thing and give me a second key at no cost to me because I asked for one and was not told there was not a second one before the sale closed and I was ready to walk out the door . Could I have canceled the sale ? Yes . However, I would have had to repeat the same car buying process at another dealer later ( now making sure they would at least answer me about the second key I wanted ). In the end , the best they could offer me was for a replacement key to be made at "employee " pricing and a return trip to the dealer 35 minutes away the next day .
Nissan Altima
by 05/24/2019on
I had an awesome experience with Kings Nissan. The employee and customer relationship was outstanding. And they where able to help me in every detail to get me in my new car. I would recommend it to anyone needing a new car to go to Kings Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
12000 mile service
by 05/15/2019on
Services explained in detail; performed very efficiently
Nissan- used car purchase
by 05/08/2019on
Found car online with a listed price. At time of purchase, Nissan tried to add almost $1000. Of services provided to car to make it ready for resale. A customer SHOULD NEVER be expected to pay for repairs to a car they didn't own at the time and Nissan haggled over a ridiculous amount...a difference of $200 then $100. It was insulting and quite frankly I wish I would have walked. Horrible experience. Then after purchase, told it didn't have a second key. Offered a 10% discount which is insulting again. This key should have been provided or ordered at Nissan expense, not mine. Another expenditure. Don't post an online price and try to add service fees and then add more money to order a second key. You should put it in price from the very beginning. It's misleading, deceptive and a bait and switch situation. VERY POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE. I would not recommend your dealership or purchase from you again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Get a new car from them.
by 07/03/2018on
From the moment we walked in, to the moment we left, it was just great. They were more concerned with my needs and wants, than anything else. I got a great deal on the new Rouge. I felt comfortable the whole time. Brian B was awesome. Had a fun and entertaining conversation with him during and after the test drive. Everyone answered all of our questions and concerns. I would definitely recommend Jeff Wyler Nissan to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. So happy with my experience and new car. Theyre the best dealership Ive ever been to. Even after I left with my new car theyve been able to answer my questions. They honestly care about their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good experience
by 06/19/2018on
good sales person and manager
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Experience
by 10/13/2014on
Service adviser was surprised/not "happy" with my appointment being set by another adviser! I just did what I was told and brought in my vehicle on time. However, he did take care of it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car wash---Ugh
by 09/15/2014on
Please train your car washers to clean the inside of the windshield with a clean rag--mine is smeared and streaked so badly when the sun shines on it you cannot see out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Class act
by 09/14/2014on
Christian...class act. Extremely knowledgeable of the Murano. Good listener. Answered all my questions. Took time to explain ever detail and feature. Great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 09/08/2014on
I was not sure if I was buying a new Rogue or not but I ended up buying one because of the non-pressure service I received from Michael B He listened to what I wanted and helped me decide on which was the best option. After I purchased the car he went over all of the features. Best experience I have had in buying a new car
Kings Nissan Service
by 09/05/2014on
Great service, as always, for a routine oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Monthly Payment Reduction
by 09/03/2014on
I was in a situation where a reduced monthly payment would have been helpful. Christian was helpful in doing this and kept my best interests in mind while still making a sale.
Nissan Pathfinder 2007 - 100100 miles
by 08/27/2014on
Excellent service, a loaner was provided, but the prices for service and parts are a little bit too high. The dealer provided me with a good choice of buying a non-original part, which helped me a lot on reducing the cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW!!!!What a DEAL....
by 08/04/2014on
I traded my 2010 Murane for a 2014 Murano for $10 more a month car payment. Everything was done in less than 2 hours . Everyone treated me like friends and family with resoect, no pressure and understanding all my needs. Dexter L. is yhe only one I will buy a car from in the future.
Mike B and Team are # 1!
by 07/28/2014on
My wife and I traded our 2012 TDI VW for a new Leaf lease. Great attention to detail, more than fair trade-in value and a great experience at all levels at the dealership. In particular I'd like to single out Mike B. This is the second car I've purchased from him in six months!?! Why? Because he listens, answers all questions honestly and is just pleasant to do business with overall. Highly recommend Kings Nissan--they're under new management and well worth your drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Salesperson
by 07/05/2014on
Dexter L made our car purchase a simple pleasure. He really knows his autos and is excellent with people. I would most definitely return to Kings Nissan.
The Best
by 07/01/2014on
I have bought several vehicles from other places; but Bryan P at Kings Nissan is by far the best sales person I have ever bought from. Zac F the general sales manager was very helpful. He got the vehicle I wanted, even though it was at another dealership. This place is by far the Best place to purchase from. Don't make the mistake I did before by buying off any other dealer. Choose to do business with the best Nissan dealership in the Tri-State, maybe even the country. Kings Nissan is the BEST...
Radio
by 06/22/2014on
We have had trouble with sirus radio in our Altima. Our service advisor, Carl L has worked very hard to get the problem corrected. It seems to be fine at this time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hassle free purchasing
by 05/29/2014on
Salesman was very thorough in showing all the features of my new car and was efficient in finding the car of My choice! Had to go to supervisor for price offer on trade in but once price was agreed upon the financing part went quick and smooth. I could walk out that day with my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
we bought a Pathfinder from a very nice salesman
by 05/29/2014on
We have been looking to buy a car for about six months in our spare time. After looking many places we went back to King's Nissan. Brain talked with us on our first visit and was not pushy, like most car salesmen. When we decided, we like two models so we went back to Brian at King's. Well, we spent 6 1/2 hours with Brian that day. Most of the time it was us not knowing which model or what stuff we like best. He "never" acted like he had anywhere else to be, we were made to fell like we were the only thing he was doing that day. We bought a Pathfinder from Brain, who happens to work at King's. All the other people we met at King's acted the same way. Someone is hiring great people there. Thanks for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
