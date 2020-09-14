1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is going to be a long one....let me tell you about the worst customer service experience of my entire life at Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain in Cincinnati, Ohio. I own a certified used 2013 Honda CRV with 76000 miles. I have a warranty that has me covered up to 100K miles or until March of 2020. On Oct 20, 2019 the vehicle lost power while driving and my insurance company had it towed to my regular mechanic. That mechanic wasnt able to identify the problem, so I had it towed a second time to Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain because it was the closest Honda dealership on Oct 21, 2019. I'm called the next day by JD, who is quite friendly and helpful. He quotes me a price of $1800 for a timing chain, tensioner, and VTC actuator---which now I know after doing research is a well known problem on my particular year make and model. I say OK. Then I get to thinking, wait....I have a warranty. So I call them back. They play dumb, but tell me they will call Honda and see if it is covered. Im requested to provide my full service history to them to prove i have been maintaining the vehicle. I took receipts to the dealer that same day in person. This process to get Honda to cover the cost takes several days. Honda does finally agree to cover under warranty. The following day, I'm called back and told my timing slipped, and needed an entire new engine and Honda was going to send an investigator out. We wait 3 days. I keep calling Honda Corporate, no one ever returns my calls. Still to this day no one called me back. I'm then told by the dealership that Honda will not honor my warranty, due to deprivation of oil to my vehicle, even though I provided proof that the vehicle has been properly maintained. I then call Honda corporate to plead my case that this is a known issue on my vehicle and they need to stand behind it and they tell me its covered. What? That was my first indication that this dealership was shady. So then they start ducking our calls (I've got my dad involved at this point for help and moral support). My dad drove there in person multiple times as well. Finally, after 22 days my car is done, they tell me I can pick it up. I'm happy. JD pulls my car around, and i walk out to it. I say wait, that's not my car, theres a huge dent in it. JD acts like this is news to him, so i take him out to the car and show him. He says "we will review our cameras tomorrow to see if it came in like that. Call me at 10." Instead of calling, my dad goes there in person to review the footage himself. Except Surprise! They dont have any footage because it doesnt go back as far as the amount of time they had my car. They blame the tow truck driver. So. I call my insurance. They call the tow truck driver. Tow says there was no damage. My regular mechanic and the owner says no damage when it left there. The Honda repair man says "it was like that when we got it" except you can SEE buff marks on the dent where paint was buffed out. The tow truck driver certainly didnt stop and buff the car. JD suddenly says he noticed that when he worked on the car too----but if that's true why did he act surprised when I discovered the dent and showed it to him. Were not talking about a small ding. This dent is the size of a large toddler. I have offered to file an insurance claim---which I shouldnt even have to do--- if honda will cover my $250 deductible. But so far, no help. I rarely review anything online, but I truly feel I've been lied to by this dealership multiple times. I am an honest, hardworking single mom, and it is just not right how this entire situation has been handled. I feel that I have given them several opportunities to make this right, and they dont care to, so my only option now is to at least warn others not to use them. Update: the service manager just called me and told me they still claim the damage was done when they got the car but that was not documented because they "dont do that." He also said to me "I dont know what you think you're going to accomplish by leaving a bad review" I have now filed a claim with the BBB, but I want to share this to all the local news media outlets so that other hard working honest people dont have to deal with what I have. Read more