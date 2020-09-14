Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain
Got what we wanted quick!
by 09/14/2020on
They were the only dealer who had what we wanted. They got us in, and out very quick compared to our last purchase at another lot.
Buyer beware!! Nothing but [non-permissible content removed] this location
by 10/14/2021on
Seems to me by reading all of the other reviews I wasn’t the first to fall victim to the bait and switch of Matt Mize. I have in email agreed upon pricing to purchase a 21’ Passport. I agreed to the deal via email and text with salesman Byron. So the wife and I loaded up early on a Saturday morning (My Birthday) and made the 250+ mile 4.5hour drive to Cincinatti. Had an appointment scheduled with Byron to sign the deal. He kept pushing my wife and I for our personal information to “Run the numbers”. I asked multiple times for the pricing and was informed to get the most accurate numbers they needed to run a “credit check”. I reluctantly agreed and provided the information. This is where my experience took a major turn for the worse. I would have never let them ran a credit check if he would have told me the numbers changed from our agreement. Matt Mize then showed up at the desk and tried running through the numbers so fast to hopefully confuse me and get me to sign the dotted line. We were buying a 21’EX-L AWD Passport with a MSRP of $40,430. This vehicle selling price from Byron was $37,885. While trying to push me through the numbers quickly and get to me sign the agreement I had to stop Mr Mize. As I had already ran the numbers on the deal and knew exactly what my payment would be. Here is where we go over the deal line by line. Their “$5,000 Market Adjustment” above retail was never mentioned. He also tried adding Nano Protection and a bunch of other small add ons that were already on the vehicle and included on the MSRP window sticker. I very much proceeded to lose my cool with him. I told him that this was insulting and disrespectful to blatantly lie to people to get them to the dealership. He then proceeded like others have mentioned to be very pushy and rude stating its part of doing business and all dealers are doing $5-20k markups on all new vehicles. I said I don’t care what others are doing as I have agreed on the price already and have a email document to prove it. He didn’t care and said this is the price. After a few choice words for everyone in the dealership to hear I had to ask and demand for my keys to my vehicle I was trading multiple times. He didn’t want to give me my keys like he was holding me hostage and trying to force me to do the deal. He could then see I was very angry and he finally took off when he realized I was only getting more angry. Byron then came back and I explained what had happened. He said I’m sorry but thats the way it is. I told Byron I understand the current market and would be fine with saying no thanks if you hadn’t lied to me to get me here. I’m so disgusted with this dealership and will absolutely never ever do business here and I advise everyone else to do the same. I also highly encourage everyone with the same experience with this dealership and apparently Matt Mize to call Honda Corporate Customer Service and voice their concerns. They seemed very interested and apologetic with my horrible experience at Jeff Wyler of Colerain. They assured me a full investigation would be conducted at this location. If this happens or not we shall see. I also called multiple times and left multiple voicemail messages for the General Manager Matt Brady with one return call And voicemail while I was working out of cell phone coverage. This was after 5 days of calling and leaving a message twice daily. I’ve called for almost two weeks now and still not another call. This is by far the worst lying and deceiving dealership I’ve ever experienced and I don’t know how they can sleep at night knowing what they’re doing.
Pushed out the door
by 07/25/2021on
I salesman was OK. My credits not the best but it’s doable. First came out with a paper with $3000 Worth of extras. Gap in Sherance floor mats some kind of aftercare. Didn’t want any of it. Crazy payment. So the phone as settlement comes out with a decent credit he said I got you a rate 6%. Payment was doable we were within $10 each other. I signed off on it wrote my initial he said I’ll be right back.10 minutes later they walk out and say sorry can’t do it. After the gentleman just told me he got me a 6% rate.So I was pushed out the door. When times are So good for this car dealer I won’t be back.
Josh was great!
by 06/03/2021on
Had a service appointment 05/29/21, Josh helped me through everything. He was able to schedule more things I needed done without having an appointment for it. Got it all completed that morning. Very kind and helpful, even going out of his way to drop off an item I had left so I didn’t have to make a special trip back to the dealership! Thank you again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wasted my time
by 04/30/2021on
I do not recommend that you do business with this dealership. Remember that you can get up and walk out at any time. If they change the terms of the deal by raising the price or not allowing you a low interest walk out. We got a better price and better deal from another dealership. They would not beat the deal that we got.
Unsatisfactory experience!
by 09/09/2020on
We were looking for a 2020 Accord LX and began our quest with Jeff Wyler in Cincinnati. My 2017?Accord EX-L had low mileage and overall very good condition. They offered us a very low, unsatisfactory price for my trade-in and when my husband said we could get a better deal somewhere else the salesman said “Don’t threaten me”. He made me very uncomfortable. At NO POINT did we ask to apply for credit to purchase a car from this dealership but yesterday I received a letter from Wyler stating my “application for credit” had been disapproved” First of all, I never applied for nor filled out paperwork for a car loan from them! Secondly, after that uncomfortable experience, my husband called another Honda dealer who gave us absolutely everything we asked for as far as trade-in value of my 2017 Accord and as well as 1.9% financing! I absolutely say “caveat emptor” (buyer beware) !
Company cares about customers concerns.
by 09/08/2020on
We were able to work most of the purchase from home with their Direct buy. They let us sign papers in our car for less person to person interaction.
Quick and Transparent
by 08/07/2020on
Quick and transparent are two words that I thought were taken out of the car sales industry. This location showed me that some dealerships care about both.
beware
by 07/27/2020on
Beware hidden costs: $499 for floor mats; $599 theft protection,$2000 service contract, $1000 paint protection --when they are presented to you, apparently they automatically appear in your contract. Easy to get distracted by smoke and mirrors and long waits until, eager to get your new car, you sign whatever they put in front of you-- the tiny font, the pen offered to sign/initial here. I returned to dispute these costs and was advised "you should have read it!'. I was able to get some deductions, but it was extremely stressful.The salesman was distracting me with stories about his grandfather and his dogs-- I feel so dumb to have trusted him. I don't feel good about my new car and so stupid to have trusted these people. Be vigilant and tough. Wish I had been.
Surprisingly great transaction
by 07/13/2020on
We were concerned based on the price that the deal was too good to be true. This ended up not being the case, and we were able to leave with our new car very happy.
Start to finish excellent
by 07/07/2020on
We worked with Bernie. He was great! The Managers were very helpful as well. No question about where we will go next time.
Best overall
by 07/06/2020on
We are very happy with our experience here, and will continue to purchase our cars here into the future.
Would give less than 1 star if I could
by 11/13/2019on
This is going to be a long one....let me tell you about the worst customer service experience of my entire life at Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain in Cincinnati, Ohio. I own a certified used 2013 Honda CRV with 76000 miles. I have a warranty that has me covered up to 100K miles or until March of 2020. On Oct 20, 2019 the vehicle lost power while driving and my insurance company had it towed to my regular mechanic. That mechanic wasnt able to identify the problem, so I had it towed a second time to Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain because it was the closest Honda dealership on Oct 21, 2019. I'm called the next day by JD, who is quite friendly and helpful. He quotes me a price of $1800 for a timing chain, tensioner, and VTC actuator---which now I know after doing research is a well known problem on my particular year make and model. I say OK. Then I get to thinking, wait....I have a warranty. So I call them back. They play dumb, but tell me they will call Honda and see if it is covered. Im requested to provide my full service history to them to prove i have been maintaining the vehicle. I took receipts to the dealer that same day in person. This process to get Honda to cover the cost takes several days. Honda does finally agree to cover under warranty. The following day, I'm called back and told my timing slipped, and needed an entire new engine and Honda was going to send an investigator out. We wait 3 days. I keep calling Honda Corporate, no one ever returns my calls. Still to this day no one called me back. I'm then told by the dealership that Honda will not honor my warranty, due to deprivation of oil to my vehicle, even though I provided proof that the vehicle has been properly maintained. I then call Honda corporate to plead my case that this is a known issue on my vehicle and they need to stand behind it and they tell me its covered. What? That was my first indication that this dealership was shady. So then they start ducking our calls (I've got my dad involved at this point for help and moral support). My dad drove there in person multiple times as well. Finally, after 22 days my car is done, they tell me I can pick it up. I'm happy. JD pulls my car around, and i walk out to it. I say wait, that's not my car, theres a huge dent in it. JD acts like this is news to him, so i take him out to the car and show him. He says "we will review our cameras tomorrow to see if it came in like that. Call me at 10." Instead of calling, my dad goes there in person to review the footage himself. Except Surprise! They dont have any footage because it doesnt go back as far as the amount of time they had my car. They blame the tow truck driver. So. I call my insurance. They call the tow truck driver. Tow says there was no damage. My regular mechanic and the owner says no damage when it left there. The Honda repair man says "it was like that when we got it" except you can SEE buff marks on the dent where paint was buffed out. The tow truck driver certainly didnt stop and buff the car. JD suddenly says he noticed that when he worked on the car too----but if that's true why did he act surprised when I discovered the dent and showed it to him. Were not talking about a small ding. This dent is the size of a large toddler. I have offered to file an insurance claim---which I shouldnt even have to do--- if honda will cover my $250 deductible. But so far, no help. I rarely review anything online, but I truly feel I've been lied to by this dealership multiple times. I am an honest, hardworking single mom, and it is just not right how this entire situation has been handled. I feel that I have given them several opportunities to make this right, and they dont care to, so my only option now is to at least warn others not to use them. Update: the service manager just called me and told me they still claim the damage was done when they got the car but that was not documented because they "dont do that." He also said to me "I dont know what you think you're going to accomplish by leaving a bad review" I have now filed a claim with the BBB, but I want to share this to all the local news media outlets so that other hard working honest people dont have to deal with what I have.
HORRIBLE Experience
by 10/28/2018on
Would never purchase a vehicle from this dealership again. Choose a difference dealership where management cares for its customers. I test drove a BRAND NEW vehicle and eventually purchased it the same night. The 'Low Tire' notification was on the dashboard the whole time during the test drive. The salesman was oh so generous to pump up the tire for me. Two days later, the tire was flat again so I took it in to my local Honda dealership (2 hours away from this dealership) and found that there was a nail in the tire. The puncture was too large to fix so a new tire was necessary. I called Jeff Wyler of Colerain; spoke to four different people and all of them said "Let me see what I can do and I will call you back ASAP", as they knew I was at the dealership waiting to hear from them. I never received ONE phone call back. I emailed my salesman a few days later and his reasoning they would not help me with the tire was because the tech did not see a nail in the tire the evening I purchased it- I'm sure he never looked. The second reason was because I did not drive two hours to their dealership to have them look at it on a flat tire. How could they expect someone to drive 2+ hours on a flat tire? To top off the situation, Matt Brady- the general manager, I called after he left his comment and never received a call back. Horrible customer service- horrible all around experience, this being just one of the many difficulties. Please trust me- you will be able to get the same deal at any other Honda dealership in town and not have to deal with any of the nonsense this dealership provides.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Above and Beyond!
by 09/26/2017on
John B. and Brian S. made buying my new car painless. They listened to my wants and needs and went above and beyond to make them happen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Sales Experience!
by 09/20/2017on
This was my first time buying a new car, and the folks at Jeff Wyler Colerain made it an easy experience overall. I worked with Tom through email, phone, and in-person to secure our CRV, and he did an excellent job of meeting our needs. Since the color and model we were looking for was not in stock (no other dealer in the Cincinnati area had it either so not a reflection on Jeff Wyler inventory), they were more than agreeable to doing a dealer swap to locate a vehicle and deliver it from out-of-state. I was expecting to have to travel around the Cincinnati area to secure the best deal, but I was surprised when my the lowest end of my price range was instantly met without any serious negotiation. The finance experience was not as ideal, as we had to wait several hours before we could sign paperwork due to it being a Sunday. I would also like to thank John, as he reassured me when I had a followup question the day after the purchase about the financial paperwork. We will definitely be back for our next Honda!
Thank you Brian S at Jeff Wyler Colerain
by 09/14/2017on
Thank you Brian for coming on your day off to get us in a great car.You all were very helpful and friendly. I will recommend yall to others
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Dept went above and beyond for us
by 05/24/2017on
My daughter and I were traveling between UC and Miami U for college visits when my check engine light in my 2008 CRV came on. Luckily within a few minutes we passed Jeff Wyler Honda and I pulled in to see if they could take a look. They were BUSY but they worked us in, replaced the part that was bad, and got us on our way in time for most of our planned college visit. They saved the day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Uncle Al" in sales is the man!
by 05/01/2017on
This is my third Honda (Had one that went 320k in the 80s) - This is my second from Jeff Wyler and Al Sanders helped me with both. He's a great salesperson to work with - personable, amiable, and works super hard to get you the best deal possible. Al's "After Sale" support is great too. Take it from me, I spent the 90s working with all of the major Cincinnati Car Dealerships in my own auto aftermarket business. - Jeff Wyler Colerain Honda is a great place to get a Honda! Shout out to John Booth too for staying late on a Sunday -
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Third time Honda owner
by 04/17/2017on
I most recently bought my third car from Jeff Wyler Honda Colerain and I never plan to go anywhere else! The experience was the best experience yet. My salesman was very knowledgeable and his team was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
PAUL FINN is the BEST!
by 04/02/2017on
My husband and I just bought a brand new car from PAUL FINN! Make sure you go in and see Paul. He is honest, not pushy, down to earth, easy to get a hold of, and all around a pleasure to work with. He made the process very smooth and we did not feel pressured. He gave us time to really think about our decision and understands how stressful buying a new car can be. You will be in very good hands with him. We did a lot of research and called multiple dealerships and spoke with different salesmen/women and he was the best. We actually had very similar offers from other dealerships but went with Jeff Wyler Honda Colerain because of Paul and his great customer service. We will definitely be returning to Jeff Wyler Honda Colerain to see Paul when we need another car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
