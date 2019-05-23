Customer Reviews of Jake Sweeney Mazda
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 05/23/2019on
I have purchased between 15-20 cars in my lifetime and this last experience was the most pleasant one yet. They went above and beyond what most dealerships have in the past and even gave us a loaner car while our car was getting some small dents repaired so we didn't have to drive back (2 hours away). This is the first time I felt that I was able to purchase a car at the true fair price I could find online.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
best experience
by 05/08/2019on
Terrance was the best. He made me feel that he cared about my situation and that I was important. He helped me by showing me the Smart payment plan option to help me get my credit back on track.
Great purchase experience at Jake Sweeney Mazda
by 04/27/2019on
Short story: My wife and I were very pleased with our purchase experience at Jake Sweeney Mazda. Long story: I had not planned to purchase a new car at the time, but was forced to, due to my previous car suffering a catastrophic breakdown. I had researched new cars for some time, and had settled on the Mazda 6 as the most likely candidate for a mid-size sedan that would provide good performance/handling and reliability, besides having decent mileage and interior room. When my previous car failed, I looked online for offers on 2018 Mazda 6's, at the Grand Touring trim level (this is the lowest level that has the turbo 4-cylinder engine, which I very much wanted). I found that Jake Sweeney Mazda was advertising the lowest price for such a car in a three-state area. My wife and I visited Jake Sweeney Mazda in the evening, and worked with sales consultant Richie Ollier to look at the advertised car, and then take it for a test drive. The short test-drive convinced me that the Mazda 6 was likely the right car for me. Afterwards, we spoke at length with Richie and Tony Heitz, the sales manager. We got the sense that they were very passionate about the Mazda family of cars and their focus on driving performance, and they were not trying to force us to make a quick decision. We said we would think about buying the car over the next two days. Richie suggested that we take the car for an extended test drive. We came back two days later and we took Richie up on his offer for that extended test drive. I drove the car to work and back the next day, and my wife drove the car in our neighborhood area. We were convinced that this was the right car to buy. We brought the car back to Jake Sweeney Mazda on a Saturday morning and went through the purchase experience, which was almost painless. I had noticed that the online price for the car had dropped another $250.00 since I had first looked at it. I was concerned that the price of the car was "too good to be true", and that the dealer would not honor it. That was not the case, however, and we proceeded through the purchase process very smoothly. I did purchase an extended warranty on the powertrain, as I have had severe mechanical issues in the past with other vehicles, and I have never owned a Mazda before. I have now driven the car for more than 500 miles, and I do not regret buying the car. I can only praise the sales team at Jake Sweeney Mazda, for being very professional, courteous, and a real pleasure to work with. I would recommend them highly to anyone shopping for a Mazda vehicle.
Great experience
by 04/03/2019on
Great buying experience, no pressure. Friendly. Professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience From Knowledgeable Sales Person
by 03/26/2019on
My wife and I went to the dealership with a particular car in mind. We test drove the car and within less than 2 hours we drove the car home. We received a good deal and had excellent service from our sales rep Keith. Jake Sweeney made buying a car a great and easy experience for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 03/22/2019on
One of the easiest buying experiences I have had. Brian made it happen with no pressure,just questions and answers. Wanted to know what I actually wanted in a vehicle. staff was courteous and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/20/2019on
I purchased a new CX-5 and the everything was great. Terry was very helpful throughout the process, and the entire staff was knowledgeable and polite. I was nervous about buying a new car, but it was easy and stress free.
Easy to do business here
by 02/20/2019on
I came to see a car, and hadn't made a decision about whether or not to buy. The sales rep, the GM and finance manager were all informed, polite, reasonable and professional. There weren't any of the high-pressure sale tactics encountered elsewhere. I bought the car and the entire visit took just over 90 minutes. I'd definitely go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant purchase
by 02/20/2019on
Very nice experience! Keith was super easy to work with we were treated quite fairly!
Quick and Easy
by 01/03/2019on
Took my CX-7 in for an oil change. Was told about 60 - 90 minutes. Went across the street to eat breakfast. When I returned in 60 minutes they advised me that the car was ready.
Great Experience
by 01/02/2019on
Terry was great to work with and so helpful. This is the fourth car we have bought at Jake Sweeney. Won't go anywhere else for future buys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Folks, Fair Price
by 12/26/2018on
Browsed the internet for a Mazda6. Jake Sweeney had the we one wanted. We enquired as to availability on the net and got response from a number of agencies. However, the lady a Jake Sweeney's was ready to quickly respond to every question, no pressure but extremely helpful. Brandon took care of us for the test ride and sale. The vehicle was ready for us to drive when we arrived. Brandon KNEW his product front to back! Again courteous but no pressure. Had some discussion with the sales manager over price and got a square deal. Everyone we met went out of their way to be professional and helpful. Good experience. Only minor draw back was the paper processing time. But all-in-all, we would definitely send a friend to shop there.
Mazda
by 12/10/2018on
My sales associate Kiaya and the sales manager Rob were awesome. They were attentive and listened to all my needs and wants. I love my new Mazda cx 5
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 10/28/2018on
I have to say that I was highly satisfied with my experience at Jake Sweeney Mazda. I am also anticipating a long lasting relationship with the dealership and that they will treat me well. If you're looking to buy a new or used car, I highly recommend stopping by and looking at what they offer.
Just another sale
by 03/16/2016on
While buying our new car was easy, it all went down hill after the papers were signed. There was very poor communication getting our car delivered, and once we finally got the car, it was damaged. Management was not apologetic, and only agreed to fix the car with little compensation. Owning several new vehicles, this was by far our worse experience. We will never return to Jake Sweeney Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Knowledgeable and Straight Forward
by 12/30/2014on
After going to a competitor and basically being told our offer was too low and the deal they offered was the best they could do, we went to Jake Sweeney Mazda. We had a wonderful experience. Our salesman was knowledgable and straightforward. He didn't give us any of the usual car salesman runaround and that was very much appreciated. Jake Sweeney was able to beat the competitor's price and we happily drove off in a new car the same day! Buying a car can be a frustrating experience, but at Jake Sweeney Mazda, it was anything but.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick But Thorough
by 12/15/2014on
My experience at Jake Sweeney was practically in and out. The irony is, it wasn't a result of the salesperson hastiness. It was due to having a knowledgeable salesperson who not only knew about virtually all the different makes and models, he knew his inventory. Even remembered the mileage of most of the cars in the lot, which was uncanny. What was perhaps most pleasing was his ability to help me make a comprehensive run-down of my tastes and needs versus my budget and accurately calculate a list of vehicles for me to evaluate that would best suit all three if possible. That led to me driving away with a 2***Mazda 6, with which I'm extremely happy and for which I'm twice as grateful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely wonderful treatment at Jake Sweeney Mazda!
by 12/17/2007on
I normally would never take the time to comment on a dealership, but I do feel the two reviews written here are not indicative of the treatment my husband and I received at this dealership. We still are searching, and have not bought, but I can tell you if we decide to go with a Mazda, it would be here. The salesman, Darrin, (I think they call him "Preach") was very professional, knowledgeable, helpful, without being the least bit pushy. I can't believe the previous reviewer did not get a test drive, Darrin offered to let us take the car to a football game we were attending, and decide the next day. Although we do have an excellent credit score, and make over 6 figures, he did not know that about us. In fact, we were dressed extremely casually, and our son was a sweaty mess. We were actually pricing the least expensive cars, so it was not like we were going in looking for a high end model. He spent probably 2 hours with us, on a Mazda 3- which I am sure does not earn him that much of a commission. He followed up with a phone call, and an email, one that was not pushy, but that let us know he would love to have our business. Maybe the other customers got another salesperson, but go in and ask for "Darrin" and you will see what I mean about professional care.
Terrible treatment from manager
by 08/21/2007on
I visited Jake Sweeney Mazda hoping to drive the Mazdaspeed3. I left angry and disappointed. After having looked the car over, I said that I'd like to drive the car. I was told that I would have to negotiate a contract to buy it beforehand. I said that was unacceptable and backward. The salesman suggested we speak to the manager. I spoke with the manager, who said "Well, we have to make sure you can afford the car before we let you drive it". I assured them that I could in fact afford the car, as a cash transaction, and was ready to buy if I found the right car. The manager said, in a highly condescending manner, "You could be lying". I was taken aback. Firstly, If I had bought that car with a check, as I might well have done, they wouldn't know I could afford it until that check cleared, and more importantly, as a matter of common business courtesy, you should not call your prospective customers liars. I wish I had taken their names, but I left in too great a hurry. I don't know if they pull this sort of line on everyone who comes in looking for a car, If they do, its a poorly thought out policy and no customer should allow themselves to be pushed around like that. Only a fool makes an offer for a car before driving it. I'm not sure if it would be better or worse if they do this on a discretionary basis judging solely by the age, gender, race, hair color (?), of the prospective customer, but the obvious contempt in which the manager held my business is unequivocally unacceptable. I don't know if I will end up buying a Mazdaspeed3, but I surely won't be buying it from them. I would not recommend anyone buy a Mazda from these folks.
Our Cincinnati Mazda dealership is proud to serve those in the Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester and Mason areas. We pride ourselves in bringing these customers excellent customer service and meeting all of their automotive needs at competitive prices.
Our dedication to our customers shows through our professional staff's commitment to keeping our customers satisfied and knowledgeable. We want to make sure that every person that comes in contact with our dealership is well informed on everything that they need. Our goal is for all of our potential customers to make automotive decisions that are intelligent and hassle-free.
3 Comments