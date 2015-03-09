1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Be wary of doing business here. I had an email interaction with a salesman who negotiated a sale price of $12000 (plus tax) on a basic Honda Accord that was listed on their site as preowned certified for $13005. When I inquired about certified he said that it wasn't and that it would be an additional $275 and tax to get that done. I drove from Troy, Ohio to Cincinnati, test drove the vehicle, and decided to buy it. Then came the haggling over the warranty that they now wanted over $1500 for (the same certified warranty). When I discussed my email with "Chad", he had apparently left the prior day for an insurance job. "Nick", the salesman I dealt with that day, and "Billy" the sales manager, wouldn't budge and didn't know about the email (have copies I could forward anyone interested). The honda that was going to cost approx. $13500 was now over $14500. My wife and I left it at that... there were better deals closer to home. Don't get roped in. My email exchange is below after I asked through their on line site that the asking price of 13005 be off the lot to include tax and title... I appreciate your offer, but the car is plus tax. Remember the tax is not profit, it goes to uncle sam. We would love to work with you though. Chad Brown Honda East [violative content deleted] ********************************************************************** 12000 plus tax/title etc if we bought today. And is that a hole in the back seat? ********************************************************************** If you come in today I will do 12k plus tax/ title, ect. Chad Brown Honda East [violative content deleted] ********************************************************************** thanks for getting back with me Chad. What would be the off the lot total then... and is that a hole in the back seat? Also, is this certified and what does that mean for a warranty? Thanks. Chad Kennedy ********************************************************************** The car comes (balance of factory warranty), with the option to certify. Our certified program adds 12/12 comprehensive, and 7/100 powertrain. The fees are 275.50, and the tax is based on where you live. Chad Brown Honda East [violative content deleted] ********************************************************************** We made the trip down, test drove the car, and then found ourselves paying over a thousand more than we planned. Enter at your own risk.