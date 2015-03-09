Honda East
Great Service
by 09/03/2015on
I recently purchased a used Accord from Bob Shafer. I had communicated with Michelle from the internet prior to my visit. Great customer service. And it only got better when I was working with Bob. He is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend working with Honda East. As well as Bob Shafer
Time for a new car
by 11/11/2014on
I did not know what to expect when attempting to purchase a car from Honda East. I honestly was not convinced that I was going to be ready to buy a new car at this time. My sales rep, Gary Lewis, made an experience that is usually very time consuming and downright awful easy and hassle free. This was truly the best experience I have ever had purchasing a car. The process was smooth and all of my questions were answered. Once I was passed off to finance, Chad continued to make the process smooth. Never once did I feel hassled, rushed, or pressured into any decisions. Honda East definitely surprised me and exceeded my expectations.
Poor Customer Service
by 06/03/2014on
Chad from Finance was very rude and condescending while explaining that a used car is purchased "As is" and a problem discovered three days after purchase will have to be repaired at customers 's expense.
Happy with Honda East
by 05/14/2013on
The reviews on this site are absurd, I have purchased several cars from Honda East. They have always been professional and easy to do business with. I will continue to buy there.
Won't match pricing of Competitors
by 05/31/2011on
Dealer would not match price of Jeff Wyler Honda. I was loyal to this dealership and was looking to purchase my 4th car from them in 10 years. Dealership was not willing to consider matching another dealerships pricing. Honda East did not show loyalty to me as a customer and would not match a competitors price.
Attempted to hide visible body damage... what else would they try to hide?
by 04/09/2010on
WARNING WHEN DOING BUSINESS! I recently attempted to buy a used vehicle from Honda East via [violative content deleted] and would recommend anyone who does attempt to do business be weary. I discussed the purchase of a vehicle with them for nearly 2 weeks and finally came to an agreement on price and trade in value of my vehicle. I then took time off of work and drove 5.5hrs to pick up the vehicle. When I arrived the vehicle was not as represented. There was undisclosed damage to the vehicle that looked like the previous owner had attempted to repair themselves in order to avoid insurance ( it was a sad attempt as there were still MULTIPLE dents and paint damage). Because it was not reported to insurance it did not appear on the carfax and the dealer attempted to hide behind that and say they had no idea about the damage. This was from my view an out right lie. The damage was easily noticeable, and not disclosing it to me was an attempt to get me to travel in the hopes that I would over look the damage in light of the price. The vehicle was priced right for the damage but only after weeks of discussion. Had the damage been disclosed I would of purchased. But if they are attempting to hide visible damage, what else are they hiding? I would be VERY concerned if i was purchasing a vehicle sight unseen from them or AT ALL.
Choose saleman w. caution
by 01/24/2010on
I was sitting in the show room with one salesman (John Michael) who seemed pretty up front w. integrity. We were getting ready to negotiate when another salesman came through and said there was another buyer coming with a check. It would seem to me that the 2nd saleman was just trying to eliminate my bargaining leverage. Ultimately I walked when they wanted $1,400 over the Black Book value, andoffered me $300 under the black book value for my trade. The second salesman seems to have gotten the sale and the sales manager backed him.
Straight Forward and Professional
by 04/24/2009on
John Michael Bryd worked with us at Honda East. We were very pleased with his professionalism and demeanor. Before contacting Honda East, we had already visited several other dealers who would not commit to a reasonable price. The internet price requests allowed us to avoid the aggravation. We submitted requests for price quotes to several area dealerships via edmunds.com. They all responded, and most did so quickly and competitively. Following the internet quote request John Michael contacted us. He did not pressure us to come to the dealership before negotiating price and we did not have to spend time playing the sales manager game. He matched what we were willing to pay over the phone. Our visit to Honda East also went well. John Michael showed us an ample inventory that allowed us to choose exactly what we wanted. By the end of the day we drove our new Odyssey home. There was no bait and switch. Honest and straight forward.
Stay away!
by 12/06/2008on
Be wary of doing business here. I had an email interaction with a salesman who negotiated a sale price of $12000 (plus tax) on a basic Honda Accord that was listed on their site as preowned certified for $13005. When I inquired about certified he said that it wasn't and that it would be an additional $275 and tax to get that done. I drove from Troy, Ohio to Cincinnati, test drove the vehicle, and decided to buy it. Then came the haggling over the warranty that they now wanted over $1500 for (the same certified warranty). When I discussed my email with "Chad", he had apparently left the prior day for an insurance job. "Nick", the salesman I dealt with that day, and "Billy" the sales manager, wouldn't budge and didn't know about the email (have copies I could forward anyone interested). The honda that was going to cost approx. $13500 was now over $14500. My wife and I left it at that... there were better deals closer to home. Don't get roped in. My email exchange is below after I asked through their on line site that the asking price of 13005 be off the lot to include tax and title... I appreciate your offer, but the car is plus tax. Remember the tax is not profit, it goes to uncle sam. We would love to work with you though. Chad Brown Honda East [violative content deleted] ********************************************************************** 12000 plus tax/title etc if we bought today. And is that a hole in the back seat? ********************************************************************** If you come in today I will do 12k plus tax/ title, ect. Chad Brown Honda East [violative content deleted] ********************************************************************** thanks for getting back with me Chad. What would be the off the lot total then... and is that a hole in the back seat? Also, is this certified and what does that mean for a warranty? Thanks. Chad Kennedy ********************************************************************** The car comes (balance of factory warranty), with the option to certify. Our certified program adds 12/12 comprehensive, and 7/100 powertrain. The fees are 275.50, and the tax is based on where you live. Chad Brown Honda East [violative content deleted] ********************************************************************** We made the trip down, test drove the car, and then found ourselves paying over a thousand more than we planned. Enter at your own risk.
Do not value Customer Service
by 05/18/2008on
Found a great used Acura, but could not agree on price. Returned home to Cleveland, but received a phone call from "Jason" a few days later. We reviewed the price I was willing to pay, but he said he would only be making $130 off the car, so we still couldn't reach a deal. I said thank you, but I had to stick to my budget. I hung up and less than 5 minutes later Jason called back and they had "re-evaluated my trade" and would give me the price I was willing to pay. I was ecstatic and mentioned again that I was in Cleveland and would be down in two days. He said that was not a problem and that he would honor the deal when I got there and gave me his cell phone number. There was no mention of a deposit or that I needed to put any money down. I took a half day off of work and on my drive down called Jason to make sure the car was ready. He acted annoyed when I called and said that "we sold the car yesterday". I was in shock and thought he was joking. He said "no we sold it yesterday". No apology, no explaination, just down right rude and clearly not concerned with customer service. When the shock wore off, called back and he said "well you didn't have a deposit"... well if I KNEW I needed one, I would have gladly put money down. Overall I was extremely dissatisfied with my experience at Honda East and DEFINITELY would not recommend this dealership and especially Jason.
Great Sales
by 04/11/2008on
I have personally purchased 2 cars for Honda East and walked friends and family through the process 2 other times. Each time we worked with Bill Fey and he is great. I always feel like I got a fair price without a fight and he always takes the time to explain the features of the car to me or the buyer. I recommend the Sales Department at Honda East 100%.
An Internet Shopper's Dream
by 08/03/2007on
I was in the market for a 2007 Accord and began researching my purchase (mainly for pricing) on the Internet. I visited numerous Honda dealer websites in SW Ohio and ultimately came across Honda East on a Sunday. They had their inventory online and I was able to "Click" for an email price quote. Less than a minute after clicking for a price, I had a great offer in my Inbox. The price turned out be at least $1,000 cheaper than any other dealer in the area. I got a call from the dealer on Monday and found out that they did not have the color I wanted, but would do a dealer search to see what was out there. In about two hours they found the car and asked me for a credit card number to secure the deal. I obliged and I picked up the car a few days later. They didn't even charge me for having to get the car from another dealer which turned out to be about 60 miles away.
2 certified pre-owned
