I love gambling every now and then, but not when it comes to buying a car.I was involved in an accident recently, in which my car was deemed a total loss. Thats enough stress for a week, and I didn't relish navigating through used car lots and dealerships, in search of that one diamond in the rough, playing that old shell game of 'where is the carfax?' I'm glad I didn't have to. I never even realized you could buy a car from a rental company.The experience was completely different from what I was used to. The cars are only 1-3 years old, seemed better kept and maintained than a car you might find at a dealership. Also because of their age, some of the original warranties were still available. I was given the carfax report to the car I bought before even buying it.The whole process was transparent and happened without the usual hassles or haggling. Many friends of mine were also impressed with the price. In the end, the peace of mind of knowing the history of your car before buying it, is a factor that can not be competed against. Read more