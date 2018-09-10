Woody Sander Ford

Customer Reviews of Woody Sander Ford

4.2
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (1)
sales Rating

ford fusion

by walt123 on 10/09/2018

Left with car same day, easy and hassle free

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
16 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Happy

by #hello2245 on 12/05/2019

The service delis excellent. Polite knowledgeable and notify you of any issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy

by Tori hassen on 11/20/2019

I enjoyed my experience for my two recalls I had a nice man take me to my work so I did not have to wait the whole time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Freon leaking out. 2003 Ford Ranger

by Unbelievable on 05/02/2019

Paid $434 in August 2018 for a part to correct the problem. Returned to dealer April 2019 because AC was blowing hot air. Dealer claimed that could not find the problem, recharged the freon and sent me on my way. I have no confidence the freon will not leak out again. You have trained mechanics that you charge me $100/hour for labor and this is all that I get. I talked to Angie, Sales Manager. She never got back with me. Another customer service failure.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Ford Focus service

by FordFocus on 09/07/2018

I came without an appointment for a small repair, and even though they were busy they fit me in and I was very grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Woody Sander Ford

by Tjewell on 08/19/2018

Everyone was really friendly and I enjoyed my buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

cruise control inop.....2012 focus se

by rburkhart1 on 06/01/2018

tech did a fine job on the diagnosis. had a little problem with the air bag R & R , but in the end got it right !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Woody Sander Ford

by marquise5 on 05/28/2018

This is the 3rd Mustang I have purchased from Woody Sander. They have always dealt with me in a fair and honest way, to my complete satisfaction. Every repair has always been fixed correctly the 1st time. Never had to go back for something done wrong. I will most likely go back to them for future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Department

by jpsantos on 05/25/2018

Courteous and prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Vern Nieporte on 05/08/2018

Timely and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Woody Sander Ford Service

by DJTbird on 02/06/2018

Woody Sander Ford service is the best I have ever experienced from any dealership. They are very fast and efficient. I have never been disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Woody Sanders

by LauraK3 on 12/14/2017

Got a lease and now a financed car. I assume I got good deals but who really knows. Everyone is friendly, though.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Above and beyond

by mboston5 on 11/21/2017

They did a great job repairing deer collision damage and working with the insurance company, but what stands out is they also fixed a ding not related to the incident, that made my day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Woody Sander Ford rocks

by catscanner on 10/30/2017

I absolutely love going to this place. Steve, the service manager answers all my questions, and I ask a lot, with genuine warmth and intelligence and always educates me about my car. He never pushes anything on me. I and my car feel very safe going there. Doesn't hurt to have loaner cars, a great waiting room ( coffee, wifi, spacious) and good wifi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great dealership !!

by rmarks1602 on 08/22/2017

Love my new f150 limited . Woody Sander Ford was great to work with. They found the exact truck and had it in one day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

IF YOU WANT A NEW FORD THIS IS THE PLACE

by rmarks1602 on 05/08/2011

Great family owned business that will take care of all your automotive needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
