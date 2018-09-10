service Rating

Paid $434 in August 2018 for a part to correct the problem. Returned to dealer April 2019 because AC was blowing hot air. Dealer claimed that could not find the problem, recharged the freon and sent me on my way. I have no confidence the freon will not leak out again. You have trained mechanics that you charge me $100/hour for labor and this is all that I get. I talked to Angie, Sales Manager. She never got back with me. Another customer service failure. Read more