Paid $434 in August 2018 for a part to correct the problem. Returned to dealer April 2019 because AC was blowing hot air. Dealer claimed that could not find the problem, recharged the freon and sent me on my way. I have no confidence the freon will not leak out again. You have trained mechanics that you charge me $100/hour for labor and this is all that I get. I talked to Angie, Sales Manager. She never got back with me. Another customer service failure.
This is the 3rd Mustang I have purchased from Woody Sander. They have always dealt with me in a fair and honest way, to my complete satisfaction. Every repair has always been fixed correctly the 1st time. Never had to go back for something done wrong. I will most likely go back to them for future purchases.
I absolutely love going to this place. Steve, the service manager answers all my questions, and I ask a lot, with genuine warmth and intelligence and always educates me about my car. He never pushes anything on me. I and my car feel very safe going there. Doesn't hurt to have loaner cars, a great waiting room ( coffee, wifi, spacious) and good wifi.
