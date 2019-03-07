Performance Kings Honda

sales Rating

Go see Ryan!

by Megan on 07/03/2019

Ryan was the best! I originally came in on a busy Sunday to look at cars after mine was totaled. I was on a fairly strict budget since it would need to be financed and I have no money to put down. Came in with my husband and both kids and he was very patient with us. Looked at the 2015 Chevy Malibu and loved it but wasn't ready to pull the trigger so I made plans to come back Tuesday and look at more cars. Come Tuesday, Ryan was there again and ready to help. This time it was just me and my 11 month old. Once again, Ryan was extremely patient while I tried to focus and wrangle a VERY mobile baby. We looked at a Mazda and a Focus. I liked the Mazda but couldn't get financed for it. So we looked at the Malibu again and was able to get the financing into my price point. Ryan helped play with my son while I filled out all the paperwork and the rest of the team was great and keeping him entertained as well. I'm so excited to come back on Saturday and pick up my new car. I would highly recommend Ryan and Kings Honda as a great place to buy a used cars. Thanks Ryan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Damaged while in service

by AJWin on 02/09/2020

the a/c condenser was damaged while I was having $500. worth of routine maintenance done. In trying to resolve the issue I made numerous calls to the service department, service manager, and the General Manager only to get voicemail with no returned calls. Had to contact the BBB. Andy French (GM) said he would pay for half of my repair, but would not answer my call when I tried to make arrangements. Had to contact the BBB again to finally get a call from Mr. French. He reneged on his offer, called me a liar, and bullied me on the phone. You call this customer service?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Good luck

by T on 06/16/2019

This is probably one of the worst experiences of my life. I purchased a 2016 Certified Pre-Owned Honda Civic just a couple of months ago and I regret buying it from this dealership. From the jump, the representative (Mark) was not very approachable at all and didn’t give me ANY selling points on any of the cars. I did come in wanting to look at a specific one, but further than that, there was no help whatsoever. When going to test drive the car, I was simply handed the keys and told to “follow me”; leading me to a street with a max speed of 35 (not the best speed to judge all aspects of the car.) When I got out of the car, I mentioned the things I liked about it and then I mentioned the things I didn’t like about it, one of them being a slight knock underneath. He mentioned not to worry about it and that it might just be from sitting for a little bit. This is the part where he didnt try to talk to me about the car at all. (At this point he probably thinks I’m a kid just looking around). I asked a couple of questions about the car but he continued to not really invest thought into his answers. I knew he was shady when after I signed everything, he said, “next time you buy a car, you should look at the car fax”, which I had already done prior to going. Fast forward about two months and the knocking underneath is far louder and there is a slight shake. I went in to get the tires rotated and oil changed (2,000 miles prematurely because the rep failed to inform me of anything, and the service technician took advantage of that as well), and as I was leaving, the noise was even louder. I took it back and had them check it out and it turns out that there are lumps in the tires, probably from sitting for so long and lack of rotation. I’m upset because I spent nearly $20,000 on a certified car and I’m left with a vehicle that I don’t feel comfortable in. I have mentioned this to the representative and the store manager, both of whom don’t care to help me. After telling me that this problem is an “opinion” (gave an example of people wanting monster truck tires to be loud), the store manager offered to cover the installation expense of the new tires, but I feel as though I shouldn’t have to buy new tires. Their reason for not helping me out is because the tread depth meets the requirements and it’s safe, I just don’t FEEL safe at all. Three things that I would recommend: 1: Work with someone who can hold a conversation 2: Don’t be a first time car shopper with these people 3: Buy a Honda from a different Honda dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Can't Beat Their Price

by TyrishaW on 08/29/2017

I worked with George T and Dustin J who were very helpful. They were very patient with me and didn't make me feel like I was just a bag filled with money. George was very helpful in making sure I received the EXACT car I wanted. The price that was offered to me was...let me just say: FANTASTIC. Dustin helped me get a lower interest rate and incentives that I was eligible for. Overall, a fantastic experience and I will definitely be referring my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Horrible service department

by SuzyQ427 on 01/20/2016

Do not ever use King's Honda service department! They had my car for three days and then told me there was nothing wrong with my car. We had to argue with them for an hour before they finally figured out what was wrong. Not one person even apologized for treating us the way they did. The service manager even suggested that I should use another dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

I had a good experience here

by dac033 on 03/29/2015

They were very up front about every thing - didn't play games. Negotiations were not THAT bad - really got a good deal. Only real negative is it to over an hour to sit down with purchasing manager to do final paper work - was really irritating!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bad time/Good time

by ashowee28 on 08/02/2013

My bottom line is this- I have purchased 2 vechicles from this dealership simply because I wanted that particular model of car both times and only they had it. Our first expierence was horrid, the battery on my van died the day after we purchased it and they had to have known the battery was bad. Bet they were hoping it died outside of the 72 hour lemon law window. They also pushed us into closing on the van the night we looked at it. I felt rushed and after we purchased the van I had instant buyers remorse. Our salesmen was rude. He had no desire to help us with the battery even though the battery died seriously less than 24 hours after we drove the van off the lot. My own father had to bully them into replacing it, reminding them of lemon laws that exsist in our state. Our 2nd time out with this dealership went a lot better, but I feel it was because we had a less pushy, more caring salesperson. So I will say this, we have had a 50/50 expierence with them, hopefully you get the right salesperson and you don't end up with the guy we had the first time around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

I would never go to this dealer again!

by catoco on 11/29/2012

I find this dealership to be lacking in knowledge about available options on their new vehicles, arrogant in their manner (I have heard this from others as well) and basically, they act as if they are doing you a favor by answering questions and one even as much as said we sell 500 cars a month...you need me more than I need you!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
