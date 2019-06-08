Reccomend highly!!!!
by 08/06/2019on
After visiting several Ford dealerships I finally came over to Northgate Ford and took a Ranger for a test drive. The other dealerships I visited did not take me seriously as a purchaser because I still had 8 payments left on the lease on my car, despite me telling them I could purchase at any time. I spoke with one of the managers when I first got to the dealership because I wanted a salesperson that wouldn't tick me off as I have several years of experience in car sales and as finance manager and I know how a customer should be treated. Mike Gerreine was my salesman and he was wonderful! He took me seriously as a female looking to purchase a pickup truck. While I decided the Ranger wasn't for me Mike showed me a 3.5 EcoBoost F-150 that I loved and ended up buying. It just so happens the exact vehicle I bought was at one of the other dealerships I had visited before coming to Northgate Ford and Mike was happy to get it for me. The dealership gave me a strong offer on my Honda Civic that I traded in ultimately. The whole process was smooth with no pressure to buy a new vehicle or trade in my car which I appreciated. I highly recommend my salesman Mike Gerrein and Northgate Ford if you are looking for a new vehicle!
Service Review
by 10/01/2019on
The Service Writer, Norm Lackey, always takes very good care of me. Mr. Lackey is always very Professional, Courteous, and Respectful. I have never had any issues with Northgate Ford. The General Manager, Cheryl Miller, always follows up with me to make sure everything was taken care of to my satisfaction.
OIL CHANGE
by 08/20/2019on
friendly running on time not a long wait
by 08/06/2019on
2018 Ford Explorer (December 2018)
by 12/18/2018on
I had been searching for a new 2018 Ford Explorer that had all my required options for a few months. I also, needed to my monthly payments within a certain payment range. I knew starting out that it was going to be tough due to the low inventory and the upside down equity in my current vehicle. After speaking with several with car dealers telling me my requests where impossible, I had given up. I decided to give it 1 more try and reach out to Northgate Ford. I spoke with new car salesman Roderick Stancliff and the rest was history. Not only did he find me the perfect truck, he was able to get my payments where I needed them to be. Everyone at Northgate including Roderick Stancliff, the sales and finance managers all worked together to make my cay buying process a quick smooth experience. If your looking for a honest Dealership that has you in their best interest, call Roderick Stancliff at Northgate Ford.
Northgate Ford has some amazing people
by 12/12/2018on
Always have problems with getting service on the phone. Had tried to call for over a week and with the horrible phone system, no one ever picked up, Went in on Monday and Cheryll Miller handled everything...got me in for an oil change on the spot, even though online it said they had no appointments until January 4th. She took great care, as did everyone in the service department. Brandon and Megan were both amazing as well. The people is the reason I always go back there... just replace that horrid phone system.
Great Sales Staff
by 12/09/2018on
Went above and beyond to get me the car that I wanted. They definitely earned my business.
No Communication and questionable ethics
by 12/06/2018on
I will never take my car back to this dealer. Their communications are terrible, from beginning to end. Did not tell me that they were going to charge for diagnosis of my engine light since I believe it was due to the unrelated work done to fix air bad issue. I came to pick up car after air bag repair was completed, engine light was on and my defrost fan was not working. I had to take it back to dealer to see what was the matter. Since it was a Saturday they said they could not check it out before Monday. So I left the car there. The fan motor was working and no engine light was on when I brought the car to have the air bag repaired. The next call I got was from a service tech that told me that they would fix the fan switch for nothing but the cost to repair the engine light would be $200 +. I told them I would take care of the engine light repair myself and reminded them that this was NOT on when I brought the car to them. They said it would cost me $130+ for the diagnosis even if they did not preform the repair. No one told me that I was going to be charged for this diagnosis before it was done. They had already performed the diagnosis so I would be stuck with this expenses and still have to get the work done. I promised myself a few years ago that I would never take my car back to this place again (unless it was a recall) after they tried to pull a quick one on me back then. It appears that I cant trust them even with a recall now either. BTW - They left paper throws that a garage puts down on the floor when they do work on your can crumpled up and thrown on my back seats of the car. Real Class operation. Never NEver NEVER again will I come to this trap.
Mark Combs
by 12/04/2018on
I ordered my truck the only problem it took longer than just 6 to 8 weeks it ended up being 12 weeks no worries though I am very happy thank you
Northgate Ford
by 12/01/2018on
Great experience buying a new truck, not pushy and got me the best deal.
Service appointments
by 11/13/2018on
Getting appointments is a pain. Have to call 3 to for weeks for appointment to get oil change. Never experienced this at other dealerships. Numerous times I have requested to take an old phone number out, but when I call they can only find me by a number that does not work. Service is supposed to be your business and your hours are not very accommodating. This needs some major improvement
Lincoln
by 10/10/2018on
I recently had my car serviced at Northgate Ford and have been very satisfied with the work performed. Blaker Chapman was the service advisor who helped me schedule an estimatent. He also walked me through what needed to be done and scheduled the work promply. I left my car there late Thursday night and it was ready late Friday night.
Happy truck owner!
by 10/07/2017on
Bought a new truck (new to me, 2015 Chevy Silverado with 17,227 miles on it) from Northgate Ford, salesman was Mike Gurrein. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle even though it wasnt a ford, he didnt pressure me and made it an overall nice experience. Normally car/truck shopping/buying is not a fun experience. Just wanted to reach out and say thank you Mike, love the truck and will recommend you and Northgate Ford to all my friends for new or used buying.
Best Dealership Ever!
by 07/15/2017on
Best experience I've ever had! No pressure, upfront pricing, fair trade value and payments I needed! They were able to get me in the car I didn't think was affordable! Andre Singleton is simply the best and has earned a customer for life!
Made Our F150 Purchase Easy!
by 06/22/2017on
David at Northgate made our first F150 purchase a smooth one. After going back and forth with several dealers who were just trying to upsell despite us knowing the truck we wanted, David was able to find the vehicle we were looking for at a much lower price than the three dealers closer to home. We received a very fair price on our trade in as well. David did a great job outlining dealer discounts, incentives, and rebates and we never felt pressured to buy - we reviewed everything at our own pace and he worked with us every step of the way. It was totally worth the 45 minute drive to save thousands and not compromise on our truck of choice. We are happy with our purchase and will definitely do business with David & the entire team at Northgate Ford in the future!
review
by 06/17/2017on
The only concern I have is I was waiting around for a call that my car was done for a while. Apparently, the customer after me had the same issue. Why would this be the issue, to let customers know their cars are complete and ready for pick up??
2017 Ford Expedition
by 06/16/2017on
Excellent experience with the dealership. The salesman Greg Suchanek was outstanding and provided a no pressure sales experience.
Best buying experience that I've had
by 06/01/2017on
Found Northgate Ford while searching for a new 2017 Explorer. Had been two multiple dealerships from Cincinnati, Versailles, Lexington (home) all the way to Baltimore, MD. The other dealerships range from sad to just downright awful. Northgate not only changed the course, they blew away all expectations. Cheryll, Paul and Janet were simply outstanding. After finding an Explorer at another dealer, Northgate made an offer to not only pick up that vehicle but to honor the pricing discounts that they had offered on vehicles already on their lot. After going back and forth via email, a written estimate including all charges, fees, taxes, rebates and even trade estimate (made from photos sent to Northgate) was given. After working out the kinks, we made a trip to Northgate with document in hand and they kept the promise on every single item down to the penny. They were well prepared ahead of time with much of the paperwork already started (from phone information) and there were no hidden charges or deceptive practice. They were also the most professional as well as nice people that we encountered in our search....and it's not even close. After the bad to terrible experiences that we had at other dealers, we cannot give Northgate - Cheryll, Paul and Janet - enough credit for making this the best car buying experience that we have ever had. I wish I could give more than 5 stars. Robert Francis Lexington, KY
David hiatt and team
by 07/25/2016on
David Hiatt was so professional and helpful in helping my husband find the vehicle he wanted to purchase. His honesty and friendliness was refreshing. He took a lot of time searching for the perfect deal for us. Would definitely purchase another vehicle from northgate Ford
Great buying experience
by 07/14/2016on
My wife and I purchased a 2016 f- 150 through David Hiatt. David was very professional and easy to work with through the buying process. We enjoyed the no pressure sales environment and David was thorough in showing us the features of the truck. Janet was easy to work with as well and thorough in explaining financing and warranty information. We would definitely buy here again.
Awesom service
by 07/06/2016on
I went in at 11am and was done before 3pm walking out with my 2012 Chevy Equinox with the price I was looking for the and awesome interest rate. Paul was awesome and very knowledgable and was straight to the truth about everything I asked for about my vehicle. I love my car and so happy I went her definitely place to go and make sure you ask for Paul he will get you right.
Excellent Dealer
by 07/03/2016on
Bought my first vehicle at Northgate Ford. Found the F150 at ford.com which led me to this dealer. Never been there before. Extremely friendly, no hassle and no pressure. Highly recommend. Worked with David Hiatt in sales.