service Rating

I will never take my car back to this dealer. Their communications are terrible, from beginning to end. Did not tell me that they were going to charge for diagnosis of my engine light since I believe it was due to the unrelated work done to fix air bad issue. I came to pick up car after air bag repair was completed, engine light was on and my defrost fan was not working. I had to take it back to dealer to see what was the matter. Since it was a Saturday they said they could not check it out before Monday. So I left the car there. The fan motor was working and no engine light was on when I brought the car to have the air bag repaired. The next call I got was from a service tech that told me that they would fix the fan switch for nothing but the cost to repair the engine light would be $200 +. I told them I would take care of the engine light repair myself and reminded them that this was NOT on when I brought the car to them. They said it would cost me $130+ for the diagnosis even if they did not preform the repair. No one told me that I was going to be charged for this diagnosis before it was done. They had already performed the diagnosis so I would be stuck with this expenses and still have to get the work done. I promised myself a few years ago that I would never take my car back to this place again (unless it was a recall) after they tried to pull a quick one on me back then. It appears that I cant trust them even with a recall now either. BTW - They left paper throws that a garage puts down on the floor when they do work on your can crumpled up and thrown on my back seats of the car. Real Class operation. Never NEver NEVER again will I come to this trap. Read more