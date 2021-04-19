Skip to main content
McCluskey Chevrolet

McCluskey Chevrolet
McCluskey Chevrolet
9673 Kings Auto Mall Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McCluskey Chevrolet

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(113)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Bolt purchase

by Dmelton on 04/19/2021

Fast and friendly service. Will in sales and Levon in finance were outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

113 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by catcarr47 on 01/31/2022

Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

SALESMAN PROBLEM

by Laurie on 06/11/2020

We just a car from McCluskey. Salesman great at that time, very patient. Got a great car. I called the next day because it had wrong floor mats. My salesman Chris told me basically I was out of luck since it was a used car. He couldn't order new ones (come out of his commission??) The car was advertised to come with floor mats, and silly me assume d that meant correct size floor mats not ones for a car half the size of what I bought. When I spend $30,000 for a car I expect correct floor mats whether a used vehicle or not. I even offered to take used mats! I think his excuses were BS when he would finally get back to me after several attempts to reach him. Don't buy a car from salesman by name of Chris Bauer!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lifetime warranty is a scam

by Jon on 03/18/2020

I usually do no post reviews or negative issues about a business rather then speaking with them about the issue first but I have already done so, my mother purchased a 2014 Chevy Equinox from this dealership back in 2015 due to there “Lifetime power train warranty” in order for this warranty to stay in effect all oil changes and maintenance is required to be done by them within 200 miles of there spec, which all has been done like it’s supposed to be, first issue the car had was exhaust manifold cracked. Took to dealer to be told “this is not covered under our warranty because we only cover the engine itself” so $1200 later the issue is fixed, next the catalytic converter failed as well as o2 sensors and quoted $2100 to fix (again not covered under warranty) now the car is having issues with both the catalytic converters and o2 sensors throwing check engine codes again and the car having a tick.. so I check the oil for her and see that somehow in 3000 miles the car has lost more then 3 quarts of oil, I look at exhaust pipe and sure enough it’s caked in oil. I have her schedule an appointment for the dealer to look at it and get it scheduled because losing oil is only going to be cause by 1 of 2 things either 1 it’s leaking through the valve seals and burning it or 2 the Oiler ring on pistons are seeping oil and burning it (both of which are internal engine issues and would be covered under engine warranty) Sure enough just as I suspected they believe rings are bad and oil is going through exhaust which has been the cause of all the other exhaust issues that have happened. Now that we know the problem and know that it’s covered under what they told us is only an engine and transmission warranty and not actually a full power train warranty we figured at least it was covered under warranty now, man were we wrong.. dealer now claims that this is “normal wear and tear” and expect her to pay more then $3k to have this issue fixed. I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALER as there lifetime warranty is nothing but a scam to get you in the door, they have done nothing but take advantage of my mother and even the tech said it’s something that should be covered under there warranty. DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALER. Next step is talking with our attorney for these false claims this dealership has made which was the sole reason for buying from them

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Disrespectful an belittle

by Michael on 02/18/2020

I came in on 2/14/20 for a safety issue on my truck I bought in September it been back every month same door same side Same issue basically I was disrespected as a customer an belittle by to employees never thought I would have to pay for me an my children safety. Totally shocked an mad that this happened

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Phenomenal Service Experience

by Allan71 on 02/17/2020

My service experience was nothing but stellar. McCluskey provided a fully inspection of my vehicle, as well as a full video of the inspection that showed the step by step process of the inspection. Within a hour of the start of my appointment we were back on the road. Every person greeted us with enthusiasm and politeness. The knowledge that Issac our service advisor was unparalleled. The video inspection by the technician was very informative as to the current condition of our vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Farrell on 02/16/2020

Very easy and pleasant experience. Mike Stefanski was terrific at answer all questions and stayed with us e very step of the process and we appreciated all he did for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil and cabin filter change

by Smitty76 on 02/14/2020

Always good. Nice friendly people. Quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by ChevySilv on 02/11/2020

No pressure, very informative, patient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Karen Daniel

by Robbiek on 02/10/2020

Karen has great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knowledgeable and Professional Saleman

by ChevyBabe22 on 02/10/2020

Colin was extremely helpful with all my questions. He was patient throughout the process and made me feel comfortable at the dealership that he was recommending the best options for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Streamlined Car Shopping

by Jim and Kate on 02/10/2020

Recently purchased a used vehicle in a trade from McCluskey Chevrolet and couldn’t have been more satisfied with how I was treated and with the deal I was given! I’d highly recommend this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Xcessiv on 02/09/2020

The person who waited on me was very nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Powertrain warranty transmission was shot under 92000 miles

by Que on 02/08/2020

The powertrain warranty’ is mis leading. My car had less than 100,000 thousands miles and the transmission started slipping . The dealer power train org did not honor their agreement. My thermostat went bad the warranty didn’t cover it either. Per power train org saying the car was neglected however a year earlier I had a repair that was covered without any issues. I would not recommend this to anyone. I truly believe gm has a transmission issue and I believe I was exploited.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change tire rotation

by Smilesrn on 02/07/2020

Love it. Keep in touch. Much faster this time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall

by Not Cool on 02/06/2020

After arriving for my scheduled appointment I had to make for a recall, I waited 30 minutes to be told that parts needed to be ordered and I would be called when they came in. They knew why I was coming, the parts should have been there! Very inconvenient

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by AmandaSmiley on 02/04/2020

The customer service was fantastic. All my questions and concerns were addressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by superman0725 on 02/04/2020

Josh Mullins was nice, considerate, and did everything he possibly could to put me into a car today.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Alex Rose on 02/04/2020

Quick and reliable service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Silver

by Victoria on 02/01/2020

Excellent customer service. He answered all my questions. He even accommodated my busy schedule. It was a pleasure dealing with Silver. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

McCluskey Chevy Rating

by Josh.Wilson on 01/31/2020

Fast and convenient. Really helped me in a time of need. Firm handshakes to everyone who helped me get a reliable vehicle, thanks so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1277 cars in stock
158 new943 used176 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

McCluskey Chevrolet is known throughout the Midwest for having the largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, all with our everyday Haggle Free pricing and backed by our Free Lifetime Mechanical Warranty. Contact one of our handpicked Product Specialists that will answer any and all of your questions. Also, once you choose your vehicle of interest, take advantage of our Free 48 Hour Test Drive so you can try it before you buy it. At McCluskey we look forward to having the opportunity to Earn Your Business.

what sets us apart
Free Lifetime Mechanical Warranty ~ Free 48 Hour Test Drive ~ Guaranteed Credit Approval ~ Service open 7 days a week and until 3 am in the morning
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

