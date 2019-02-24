I recently bought a 2017 Ford Fusion S. It's been a wonderful car so far. I'm extremely happy with it. The buying experience was made incredibly easy by Kings Ford. I told them what I was looking for and they helped me find this car and at a great price. Plus I purchased the top maintenance plan/extended warranty package, and I'm extremely glad I did. I used to put $1500/year into my last vehicle (Not a Ford), at minimum. |The plan is literally saving me $800/year. I couldn't be happier. Thank you Anthony at Kings Ford for your help! And the service team there for all your hard work!.
I think you did a wonderful job in getting the part needed and getting my car back to me in a timely matter. However, I was disappointed how long it took for me to get a loaner car. That had me scrambling for a ride to work, several calls trying to find a way to get my car towed to Northgate Ford who said they could get me a loaner car, to finally calling to get my towed only to tell me you have a loaner for me and the part would be in sooner than first anticipated. That took three days of inconvenience. Your service was great, your customer service was a little lacking, therefore only 4 stars.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my Edge to the Quick Lane tire and auto center. Kings Ford was a little back up. I was very pleased with the timelines and service I received. The guys working there are very nice. I was so happy with my experience I took my Fusion there.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently purchased (private owner) a '02 Ford Exp and the car has been serviced by Kings for 13 years. So I decided to take it back and they did a great job. They were kind enough to print off some of the major service on my vehicle over the last 5 years.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Truck is under warranty. Dealer tried to push responsible onto me and generally harbored a culture of not taking accountability. Failed to fix both items even though I left a detailed list. Left old bolt resting on access cover which would have subsequently fell potentially damaging my truck or someone else. Tried to charge for warranty item and said they would not if I got oil changes through them. I subsequently fixed item with 33 cent clip from hardware store. Worst auto service ever experienced particularly considering this is where I purchased the truck. Very disappointed.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No