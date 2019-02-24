Kings Ford

9555 Kings Auto Mall Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kings Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Superb Customer Service

by GOUCGO85 on 02/24/2019

Travis, Erik, Randy and Zach made this buying experience exceptional. I highly recommend Kings Ford!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
27 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Ford Taurus

by alexander3362 on 09/11/2017

I am very satisfied with the work done on my Ford Taurus. The work was done completely in the right amount of time. They gave me a loaner while the work was being done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best experience I have ever had with car repair service!

by ehrlicnr on 08/18/2017

Not only were the issues with my car taken care of but the level of customer service I received was outstanding. Everyone I interacted with was both friendly and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Will be back

by hadalgo on 05/05/2017

Excellent prices, service and experience, thanks to Matt Huber and his team for A+ service. thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

10/10 would buy here again.

by schulepe on 02/27/2017

I recently bought a 2017 Ford Fusion S. It's been a wonderful car so far. I'm extremely happy with it. The buying experience was made incredibly easy by Kings Ford. I told them what I was looking for and they helped me find this car and at a great price. Plus I purchased the top maintenance plan/extended warranty package, and I'm extremely glad I did. I used to put $1500/year into my last vehicle (Not a Ford), at minimum. |The plan is literally saving me $800/year. I couldn't be happier. Thank you Anthony at Kings Ford for your help! And the service team there for all your hard work!.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Explorer

by AnnetteBird on 02/27/2017

Everyone was polite, friendly and helpful. I had an appointment for an oil change and maintenance check up and it was done with no problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by maxielou on 01/05/2017

I appreciated the shuttle, and the work was completed on time and was done well. I am having no problems since the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by mross1964 on 01/04/2017

I always feel comfortable using Kings Ford. I trust this team explicitly and they've never disappointed me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Engine Light

by Bruemmer on 09/28/2016

Service was perfect, they were able to get my daughters vehicle in that day and get started on the work. Job was finished the next day as promised with no further issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service vs Customer Service

by bdupont on 08/25/2016

I think you did a wonderful job in getting the part needed and getting my car back to me in a timely matter. However, I was disappointed how long it took for me to get a loaner car. That had me scrambling for a ride to work, several calls trying to find a way to get my car towed to Northgate Ford who said they could get me a loaner car, to finally calling to get my towed only to tell me you have a loaner for me and the part would be in sooner than first anticipated. That took three days of inconvenience. Your service was great, your customer service was a little lacking, therefore only 4 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by 2wrestling2 on 07/15/2016

Everything was the way it should be, great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly service

by Jesse919 on 07/02/2016

Quick Lane service was very helpful when I needed help checking my brakes .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by lisaOhio on 06/29/2016

I took my Edge to the Quick Lane tire and auto center. Kings Ford was a little back up. I was very pleased with the timelines and service I received. The guys working there are very nice. I was so happy with my experience I took my Fusion there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Trustworthy

by mross1964 on 06/17/2016

Unless I'm out of town, I always bring my vehicles to Kings Ford - reliable and I trust this staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job!

by AmCaM88 on 05/10/2016

Great and friendly service that was done very quickly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales help

by astagge on 05/10/2016

Shane was very helpfull with walking us through the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford

by roxygirl22 on 05/09/2016

I was able to get my car in the next day after calling, service was quick and the shuttle service to and from work back to the dealer was a great plus !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kings Ford very good first impression

by bigdaddywags84 on 05/02/2016

I recently purchased (private owner) a '02 Ford Exp and the car has been serviced by Kings for 13 years. So I decided to take it back and they did a great job. They were kind enough to print off some of the major service on my vehicle over the last 5 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire replacement, rear brakes.

by mmkleine on 05/02/2016

No complaints. Scheduled service was prompt and on time. The wait time was as told. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Worst Car Service Experience Ever

by FordTruckGuy94 on 04/29/2016

Truck is under warranty. Dealer tried to push responsible onto me and generally harbored a culture of not taking accountability. Failed to fix both items even though I left a detailed list. Left old bolt resting on access cover which would have subsequently fell potentially damaging my truck or someone else. Tried to charge for warranty item and said they would not if I got oil changes through them. I subsequently fixed item with 33 cent clip from hardware store. Worst auto service ever experienced particularly considering this is where I purchased the truck. Very disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Very communicable good customer service

by Freelyn on 04/26/2016

Needed a new clutch due to recall of same. Kings Ford was dependable and efficient and the service was as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
