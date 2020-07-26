Horrible Experience
I absolutely had the worst experience with Joseph Toyota. I was referred there after a car accident by the man from the insurance company who came to total out my car. I was already having a bad few weeks on top of that my wallet was stolen and had to get everything cancelled and done over. Anyway with the insurance money from my wreck, I purchased a 2008 Rav from them. Needless to say my account was frozen because whom ever stole my purse helped them self to shopping spree online. My account was frozen but my bank worked quickly to resolve, it took 4 days when it's usually longer. The entire time I was communicating with Joseph Toyota who I explained situation to on Friday, they begin threatening me with the police. My feelings was hurt because as a veteran, I did not expect to be treated like this and I was in touch daily, never dodged a call. Saturday they came to get the car even after bank said they will have certified check in hand on Monday. They were rude and extremely uncompassianate. I understand it's a business but this was uncalled for completely. Nicole Ball
TAKE YOUR BUSINESS SOMEWHERE ELSE!
Joseph Toyota of Cincinnati December 2018 My husband and I recently purchased a 2019 Toyota Highlander from Joseph Toyota on December 20th, 2018. So why write a review after couple of months? We were waiting for the payoff receipt for our trade-in vehicle from our bank, which we received in mid February. (Just to make sure Joseph Toyota doesn’t cause any more mental stress and unnecessary financial mess) The initial trip to dealership was fine. Salesman Chris Ward helped us. We were promised if we purchased the particular Highlander we had been looking at, they would throw in all weather mats for the entire vehicle and add the custom lug nut locks like another highlander same trim level, different color. Everything sounded good including the value they offered for our trade in. Over several days and quote revisions, they had a lower price than the dealership we wanted to go with so we decided to choose Joseph. WHAT A MISTAKE!!! When we were ready to come sign the paperwork Chris was unable to meet us but promised us his colleague Derek would take care of us. When we arrived Derek tried to rush us into signing papers without taking time to answer our questions. We refused to be rushed on such a huge financial commitment. When he took us to the finance manager, we were not even allowed to go in and sit and speak with him. We were made to wait outside the office then brought a post it note with rates. We when had questions about the rates and banks that we were magically supposed to understand everything from a post it note, we were looked at by the staff as we were annoying them. Then the finance manager came out of his office and asked us if we were going to do it or not because they were closing soon. We finally decided to go ahead with the deal since it was the lowest price, but had what should have been a great experience turned into a terrible experience. Only then were we finally allowed into the finance managers office. He didn’t want to run our credit with banks of our choice but Huntington bank and couple of other banks. Highly recommends Huntington, but reluctant to check with other banks. (Could be because of his kick back or commission from Huntington? Even had Huntington ink pens out on table ready to sign with). Unfortunately that was not the end of Joseph's poor service. We were asked to pay a different amount for loan payoff (for our trade-in vehicle) than was quoted and told it would be refunded to us by the bank our loan was through. After all the paperwork was signed, we were basically thrown out the door because it was close to closing time. Derek who was supposed to "be taking good care of us" did not even bother to walk through any features of the vehicle and had to be asked to come help us with a pairing either mine or my husband’s phone. Now the best screw up - Derek didn’t even care to check if the lights were on auto or on or off. This almost caused a an accident on l-275 ramp. Till we hit the highway the streets were well lit with street lights, as we were approaching the highway I realized the lights were not set to on or the wipers. Derek told us everything was automatically on so not to worry. I had to pull over to the side of the highway and try and figure it out. We had brought our 4 month old daughter and my mother in law along with us because we thought it was going to be a nice experience. WRONG AGAIN! Also, we were given a slip saying that the lug nut locks and all weather mats could be picked up when the service department called to say they were in. Days later when went to get the lug nut locks installed, the service department had no idea about the mats and then checked with sales and said they didn't come with our car. Even though Chris had promised us. Also, a leather folio to put all the manuals in was supposed to come with the vehicle and when we asked about that, we were told it must have been removed when cleaning. We observed Chris searching through vehicles all over the dealership looking for one and finally brought us one we could tell was used. It had a scratch and food crumbs inside of it. Chris didn’t even bother to ask was Derek helpful. He just left after handing the used portfolio, as if he’s done with us, after I asked again about the mats he promised. He said that was when he didn’t know if we were actually going to buy or not. So apparently it is ok to promise anything on the lot to make the deal. Weeks later the car we traded in had still not been paid off by Joseph. We tried calling Joseph Toyota 3 times over a week and none of our calls were returned. Also, they messed up the payoff amount and we did not get back the full amount of money we were promised even though we did everything in a timely fashion, they did not. Due to them taking over 3 weeks to send the payoff check, another car payment was deducted! So we still do not have an all weather mat for the 3rd row and a used folio to complete our horrendous experience with Joseph. EVEN IF YOU HAVE SOMETHING IN WRITING, THEY WILL NOT HONOR IT! Just because someone has the lowest price, great customer service cannot be emphazised enough! We wish we would have gone with Frank McConnell at Beechmont Toyota! We had been looking at vehicles with him for months but his dealership could not match the deal. Even though we did not buy with him, he was happy to walk us through all the features of the vehicle and take the time to respect us as customers in the Toyota family. Toyota should make this right even though Joseph will not. They are giving Toyota a bad reputation. This review is not about - all weather mats or lug nut locks or bank rates. It’s about simple common decency of providing good (not great because Joseph Toyota doesn’t know the meaning of great service) service with respect to the customers!
2018 Highlander Hybrid platinum limited
I purchased a 2018 Highlander hybrid limited platinum and this is a great automobile. Joseph Toyota sales experience was great. I have owned several Mercedes, and for the price difference of a comparable automobile, The highlander is a no brainer.
Car Purchase
Purchasing a car Joseph Toyota was a great experience. All of the employees were very friendly, respectful, and kind. This is the best car purchasing experience I have had.
Purchase of a 2015 Camry
I used Edmund's Price Promise and got what I consider to be a fair deal from Joseph Toyota. The price given to me by Larry Reed was more than $1,000 less than prices I had gotten from other dealers in the area using the Price Promise feature and Costco Member Pricing. The transaction was smooth and there were no "hidden" or unexpected fees attached to what I paid for my vehicle. I would definitely recommend working with Larry the Internet Sales Manager.
Good Service
The service work on my 2009 Scion was excellent and the staff are very courteous and helpful.The price was right on and they saved me money by telling me what service I didn't need.
Don't get ripped off by Joseph Toyota
These guys will [non-permissible content removed] on the price, and you don't realize that until you've agreed to the $150 diagnostic fee (that will go towards the amount of fixing it if you decide to have it done). Just to replace the distribution cap, Joseph Toyota mechanic Chris B. quoted me $485. After hearing this ridiculous price I just wanted to take my car and go somewhere else (where I was quoted less than half that amount) but Joseph Toyota held my car hostage until I paid the $150. I don't think they should be able to hold your car like that when they didn't even do any work on it. I will never set foot in this place again, I don't know how they can rip people off like this.
Great No Hassle Experience
This was the first time I purchased a vehicle solely online and Joseph Toyota (Larry Reed) made it an effortless process. I "built" my Sienna at Toyota.com and sent my requirements to a few local Toyota dealers. Joseph Toyota was the first to respond and had exactly the vehicle I specified; others were offering different colors and different trim features I did not want. Further, the price was incredible - barely above the invoice cost of the vehicle (much less than Edmunds TMV). However, after receiving Josepht Toyota's online quote, my wife (as usual) changed her mind on the color. I did a quick search of Joseph Toyota's inventory and saw that a Sienna with that color was available, but was sold by the time I arrived to meet with Larry the next day. Joseph Toyota quickly searched the inventory of other dealers within a 100 mile radius and, again, found exactly what I (my wife) was looking for. We took care of the paper work without any hassles and the Sienna was deliveried directly to our home the next day. There's nothing negative I can say about my experience with Joseph Toyota and it was wonderful to meet Larry Reed, a military veteran and fellow golf enthusist.
Dumb and arrogant!
My personal experience with their service department is terrible. They have some 350 lb know it all who really doesn't know it all. I had a front wheel bearing go out so while they had it I asked for a change of my 4WD transfer case fluid, my locking rear differential fluid and that my rear sliding window latch was broke (still under warranty). After driving it several days I notice a humming noise from the drive train. I took it back and the 350 Lb [non-permissible content removed] took it for a drive, had a mechanic check it then came to me and said take it back to Wal-Mart, or whoever changed you engine oil and tell them they forgot to add the additive to your rear differential fluid. (he saw a Fram Oil filter and assumed Wal-Mart did all the work). I informed him that Joseph Toyota had done all the work the week before & I had changed to engine oil (using Mobile One) and that his mechanic forgot the additive! They then added the additive and didn't say another word and no apology. When I got home I went to open my rear sliding window and the handle was still broke even though they wrote on the original ticket the week before that they replaced it. I wonder how many times they've screwed the corporation like this? I fixed it myself before I would ever take it back! Never go to this place!
This place doesn't care!!!
My son, Intel Captain in the Army Guard, works for the DIA in VA, bought a Scion before heading to Iraq. After about 14 months he decided to look at a Tacoma like Dad's or a Tundra. Went to Joseph Toyota with 2 of his friends and me, Dad, and we couldn't get anyone to come out and help us. After asking twice some short, old, [non-permissible content removed] came out and read from a sheet of paper a couple of Toyota's incentives then just stood there. My son asked about military discounts and he had to look it up then said can't use it with other incentives. There wasn't much on their lot and when we asked about that he said they store more a mile down the street and we could go to their storage lot and look then he just walked away!!! We thought he was coming back but he didn't. We could definitely feel my son was being stereotyped as some young kid with no money. As DOD contractor, he had actually made over $300,000 the year before, owns a home in Cincinnati that he rents out (almost paid for) and was going to pay cash for the truck! After waiting and browsing around for 20 more minutes we decided to leave and when we got to the showroom door we stepped in and made a complaint to the host at the counter who just shrugged then [non-permissible content removed] sales guy walked buy and we asked why he left us out there and he just turned and walked away.
EXCELLENT NEW CAR EXPIERENCE
Joseph Toyota gave me the true minimum pricing up front and professional service with an expedited effort to meet my schedule for vehicle delivery. I rate them Excellent!
One of The Best Buying Experiences I have ever had.
I have read some of the previous reviews written on and about Joseph Toyota Scion of Cincinnati. It truly is hard to believe that there is anyone at that dealership who would treat a customer in anyway but Good. I should know because I have purchased new and used cars from there ever since 1988. Although the management has changed over the years, every time I have set foot on that lot, I am greeted with a smile by the sales staff, the finance manager, the receptionist, and the guys who clean and service my car. One time I did have a concern with a spongy feeling in my brake pedal in the 99 Toyota Avalon I purchased there. I called the used car manager and he said to take my car in to the service department so it could be checked out. I took the car in and they told me that the rear brakes just needed a minor adjustment which was done at no cost to me. Boy, I really like these people, and I recommend this place to my co-workers and friends. I have never written a review on anything or anyone, but Edmunds is read by a lot of people, I would think, and I don't want everyone thinking that this dealership is less than the best when it come to service, and fair pricing. Of course, there are going to be mistakes made from time to time by all of us. But I keep going back because this is a dealership that cares about keeping a long term relationship with me - its customer. My money will spend anywhere, and I can't think of a better place to purchase my car than at Joseph Toyota Scion. My daughter just bought a 2007 matrix from there and she is very happy with that little car. I can only say this dealer stands tall among it's peers when it comes to giving good customer service. The cars on the lot are clean and in good condition every time I go there. I recommend that you go in and see just what I mean. You will be pleased that you did. By the way, I am a woman, and I don't feel threatened by the negotiating process at all.
Used Camry purchase
My wife and I were looking for a nice used Camry. We found one online and called Joseph Toyota. The salesman told us it was still available and we made an appointment to test drive. Upon arriving at the dealership our salesman took us straight to the Camry we had called about. The salesman answered all our questions was very knowledable and there was no hassle with the purchase. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a used Camry.
Not Ever - Even if they were Free!!
Do not, do not, do no, do not go to this dealership!!!! Trust me, you'll be sorry if you do. We became victims of the '99 Toyota Tacoma Buyback program for frame rust and found ourselves in need of a new vehicle ASAP. We knew we wanted to switch to a 4Runner and our faithful dealership didn't have any in stock so we started looking around online. After looking at a 2005 4Runner online my husband and I decided to go test drive. I am a very thorough researcher and so before even going about 45 miles and dragging our 3 year old twins out with us I wanted to make sure this was worth our effort to go look at. After getting no help from the online chat feature with a salesman who was extremly rude and uninterested in helping me at all I called to speak to someone directly. I asked repeatedly if it was Toyota Certified (knowing we only wanted a vehicle that was ALREADY certified) - oh yes it's been certified, was the vehicle clean - oh yes it's VERY clean, had anyone smoked in the vehicle - no not at all, was there a Carfax report - yes, how many previous owners were there - just one, were there maintenance records - yes maticulous records, etc. So we pack up the twins and go out for a test drive. Right away we feel like we are at a dirty used car lot with [violative content deleted]. The salesman (Tom) won't give us a Carfax until we testdrive it so husband goes out first while I walk around with the twins. Car is VERY dirty and I ask if it's going to be cleaned to be told its been cleaned once already but we can just cover the dirty spots with the cargo mats. What? Wreaks of cigarette smoke which I am very sensitive to. Again, I ask for a Carfax (total of 4 times and never received it.) Salesman couldn't answer some basic questions about features on the car (like was the tow hitch factory installed or after market, what was towing capacity on hitch etc. - even though husband knew the answers he was testing to see what the salesman knew) had no maintenance records - Tom tells me "this was a leased vehicle and people who get leases have very high credit scores and since they have high credit they tend to be maticulous about maintaining their vehicles". What?? You've got to be kidding me, that's a Giant leap to say that because someone has great credit they take great care of their cars, come on now!! It was filthy dirty and with only 20,000 miles the tires already needed to be replaced. Anyway, figure well we can take it to faithful dealership to get it detailed if the price is right so we get to asking about price and if there was any room for negotiation. Tom says oh yeah definetly. Sticker was $19,995 only came down to $19,800 and wouldn't budge. Husband overhears Tom asking his manager "Can it be certified" so we knew it wasn't certified yet which was a total deal breaker for us. Tried to show us 2 others that we knew we didn't want from looking at them on the internet and there's no way they would have passed through certification. One he brought us even had corroded wheels and a HUGE dent in the trunk door. We walked right out and vowed we would stay faithful to the dealership we've been with since '98. Tom calls the next day to ask "what will it take to put you in the 4Runner you wanted" and husband tells him if he offered to us for free we wouldn't deal with them again. Don't ever deal with these [violative content deleted]. After reading some of the other reviews that I found here (I wish I had found this site beforehand) I am even more confident in our decision. Save yourself the time and hassle and do not, do not, do not go to this dealership!!!
Disrespectful internet dealings
My experience with both a salesperson and a sales manager where very disappointing. There was an utter lack of respect for previously made DOCUMENTED agreements and, quite frankly, very poor customer service. What happened was that I began internet based communications with the internet salesperson over the span of a few weeks. This culminated into a sales agreement and test-drive two days ago for a car with "package 1". After the test drive, my wife and I found that the car we wanted (specific color) had been sold the day before (no biggy, that sort of thing happens), and the salesperson suggested that we could either buy the one on the lot with the different color or we might want to order the specific car we really wanted from the factory. We thought this was good, because we could actually upgrade from our original car (package 1) to another that had more safety features (package 2). Also, we asked the salesperson when they would get new shipments in, because we were able to wait until then. He said, we're not getting any in anytime soon. So, we kept our original quote in hand (documented just in case) and that afternoon waited for the salesperson's email that would tell us how much it would cost to order the upgraded model from the factory and "special delivery" it to the lot. The next day (yesterday) we worked with the internet salesperson until they gave us a specific quote, which they re-confirmed via email several times, because we wanted to be absolutely certain the deal would be honored when we came the next morning (today). When we got to the lot to make the purchase, we saw the first lie of the day. We had been specifically told there would be no more shipments of the car we wanted for a very long time, AND that all this particular model had been sold already. When we got to the lot, there were several new cars of the model sitting there! So, before we met with our salesperson, we checked these out, and Wow! there on the lot a car that fits our originally desired car perfectly, and also one that would fulfill the special order we were getting ready to ask for (note that we hadn't asked for it yet). So, my wife and I thought the obvious: let's just buy one of these. Why tell them to ship a special delivery to us when they have one right here on the lot. Lie #2 next. When we tried buy the original car on the lot, the salesperson refused to honor our previous agreement for the "package 1" car: he raised the price $700. That was interesting, because that price was actually $100 above the price they agreed to sell the "package 2" special delivery car for. So, we said, in that case, let's just go with the second agreement we made with you -- we'll go with the special order, since it's $100 less than this package 1 car on your lot. Nope! They refused to honor this one too. Needless to say, we were very disappointed, so we had the salesperson get the sales manager (The bad cop), who tried to hardball us and basically say we're ridiculous because even though those promises were made, today I think I can sell it for more -- i.e., I'd rather sell it to someone else because I didn't make any promises to them; I'll just jack up the price and sell it to someone else. We were very very disappointed then, so we said, look you already have a bad review about this type of situation, do you want to get another. Then the sales manager said, "I don't care about bad reviews on some internet site (i.e., edmunds), because I'm still making profits." My jaw dropped! I mean, can you believe that? The sales manager doesn't "care" about bad reviews! Well, how about this one?! Needless to say, we didn't buy. If you're thinking about dealing with this dealership beware! The internet discussions you might have with the salesperson are NOT honored, nor are the customer's themselves respected. No amount of money saved or car is worth the kind of disrespect this dealership delivers.
Embarrasment To Toyota
I usually don't put much stock into reviews, but this left me with such a bad taste in my mouth I wanted to make sure others knew of it. I started off by looking for a new '08 Highlander, and I contacted all of the dealers with the Cincinnati area. Most of them did not have the vehicle I was looking for but offered to order it or trade with another dealer. I was appreciative of this offer, and informed them that should they be able to locate a vehicle please let me know. A couple of days went by with some off and on communication, in which 'Joseph Toyota' was not able to locate the specific vehicle, but another dealer in the area had located one. Although it was not our color preference. Nonetheless we decided to go with the other dealer. The day I was suppose to purchase and finalize the vehicle 'Joseph Toyota' contacted me and said that they had the exact vehicle we were looking for and wanted to know if we were still looking. I informed the sales associate that we were going today to purchase another vehicle. The sales associate informed me that we could get the vehicle for X, which was a few dollars less than the other dealer was. I informed him no thanks, and that a few dollars were not worth the hassle. He then called back and said how about this price. The new price was about $15 dollars less a month and was considering, but once again I said no thanks. About an hour went by and he called again and said his manager was really wanting to move this vehicle, and made a new offer that was $50 less on the monthly payment. I thought wow this is unreal and asked some questions about how, and down payment etc. I even had them email over the spec sheet just to make sure I was comparing apples to apples. I still remained hesitant, but agreed to stop in. I left for work, and made my trip to visit this guy to make sure everything was on the up and up. On my drive home I get a call saying he had to leave, but another gentlemen would be expecting me. I said that's OK and Id meet with him. He asked my to bring my deposit, and insurance. I informed him I would, and that I should be there in an hour. I arrived at the dealership, and asked for the gentlemen who was unable to meet with me as he was tied up. Once free he asked me to take a seat at a table, and proceeded to talk to someone who became upset that the original salesmen had passed me off. The gentlemen returned and introduced me to another sales associate, in which I would be working with. We walked over to his desk, and I then had to proceed with the providing this gentlemen all the details of what had occurred. I now became concerned as he had no information, and nothing was taken care of as stated. It was no different than if I had just walked in off the streets. The entire day of offers, and conversation were simply irrelevant. He continued to type on his computer, and punch in numbers. The look on his face became puzzling and I asked him about his expression. He said I can't seem to get the numbers right, and that he needed to talk to someone. He returned in about 20 minutes and said that he cannot do it for that amount but could for this amount, which was more than the original offer from the first time I spoke. I laughed and said your kidding right? He explained that he was just wasn't doing something right, and asked for me to be patient, in which I agreed. Another 15 minutes went by and upon his return his exact words were 'Go by the other car from the other dealer. I'm sorry for wasting your time.' I was absolutely stunned. He even attempted to give me his card and said if that doesn't work out call us. I declined his card and simply walked out. As I drove home I made a call to the prior dealership; I had snubbed for what I thought was the better deal. I informed them of the situation, and that I was still on the market. They said the vehicle was still there, and that they would see me tomorrow. Joseph Toyota s
