Jeff Wyler Kings Nissan

Jeff Wyler Kings Nissan

9819 Kings Auto Mall Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
(877) 280-3952
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Kings Nissan

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Nissan Altima

by Texasfan12 on 05/24/2019

I had an awesome experience with Kings Nissan. The employee and customer relationship was outstanding. And they where able to help me in every detail to get me in my new car. I would recommend it to anyone needing a new car to go to Kings Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

12000 mile service

by Taylor on 05/15/2019

Services explained in detail; performed very efficiently

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Nissan- used car purchase

by ConnieB822 on 05/08/2019

Found car online with a listed price. At time of purchase, Nissan tried to add almost $1000. Of services provided to car to make it ready for resale. A customer SHOULD NEVER be expected to pay for repairs to a car they didn't own at the time and Nissan haggled over a ridiculous amount...a difference of $200 then $100. It was insulting and quite frankly I wish I would have walked. Horrible experience. Then after purchase, told it didn't have a second key. Offered a 10% discount which is insulting again. This key should have been provided or ordered at Nissan expense, not mine. Another expenditure. Don't post an online price and try to add service fees and then add more money to order a second key. You should put it in price from the very beginning. It's misleading, deceptive and a bait and switch situation. VERY POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE. I would not recommend your dealership or purchase from you again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Get a new car from them.

by Kbear718 on 07/03/2018

From the moment we walked in, to the moment we left, it was just great. They were more concerned with my needs and wants, than anything else. I got a great deal on the new Rouge. I felt comfortable the whole time. Brian B was awesome. Had a fun and entertaining conversation with him during and after the test drive. Everyone answered all of our questions and concerns. I would definitely recommend Jeff Wyler Nissan to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. So happy with my experience and new car. Theyre the best dealership Ive ever been to. Even after I left with my new car theyve been able to answer my questions. They honestly care about their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

good experience

by kings0618 on 06/19/2018

good sales person and manager

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First Experience

by yalfish on 10/13/2014

Service adviser was surprised/not "happy" with my appointment being set by another adviser! I just did what I was told and brought in my vehicle on time. However, he did take care of it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

car wash---Ugh

by swandu on 09/15/2014

Please train your car washers to clean the inside of the windshield with a clean rag--mine is smeared and streaked so badly when the sun shines on it you cannot see out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Class act

by Jimbikini on 09/14/2014

Christian...class act. Extremely knowledgeable of the Murano. Good listener. Answered all my questions. Took time to explain ever detail and feature. Great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Satisfied1234 on 09/08/2014

I was not sure if I was buying a new Rogue or not but I ended up buying one because of the non-pressure service I received from Michael B He listened to what I wanted and helped me decide on which was the best option. After I purchased the car he went over all of the features. Best experience I have had in buying a new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Kings Nissan Service

by Vberry967 on 09/05/2014

Great service, as always, for a routine oil change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Monthly Payment Reduction

by youngoldlady on 09/03/2014

I was in a situation where a reduced monthly payment would have been helpful. Christian was helpful in doing this and kept my best interests in mind while still making a sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Nissan Pathfinder 2007 - 100100 miles

by MRivCor on 08/27/2014

Excellent service, a loaner was provided, but the prices for service and parts are a little bit too high. The dealer provided me with a good choice of buying a non-original part, which helped me a lot on reducing the cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

WOW!!!!What a DEAL....

by hakbjk on 08/04/2014

I traded my 2010 Murane for a 2014 Murano for $10 more a month car payment. Everything was done in less than 2 hours . Everyone treated me like friends and family with resoect, no pressure and understanding all my needs. Dexter L. is yhe only one I will buy a car from in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mike B and Team are # 1!

by Jamesmaxx on 07/28/2014

My wife and I traded our 2012 TDI VW for a new Leaf lease. Great attention to detail, more than fair trade-in value and a great experience at all levels at the dealership. In particular I'd like to single out Mike B. This is the second car I've purchased from him in six months!?! Why? Because he listens, answers all questions honestly and is just pleasant to do business with overall. Highly recommend Kings Nissan--they're under new management and well worth your drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Salesperson

by ReadyToGolf on 07/05/2014

Dexter L made our car purchase a simple pleasure. He really knows his autos and is excellent with people. I would most definitely return to Kings Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The Best

by JJtaylor on 07/01/2014

I have bought several vehicles from other places; but Bryan P at Kings Nissan is by far the best sales person I have ever bought from. Zac F the general sales manager was very helpful. He got the vehicle I wanted, even though it was at another dealership. This place is by far the Best place to purchase from. Don't make the mistake I did before by buying off any other dealer. Choose to do business with the best Nissan dealership in the Tri-State, maybe even the country. Kings Nissan is the BEST...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Radio

by 1782 on 06/22/2014

We have had trouble with sirus radio in our Altima. Our service advisor, Carl L has worked very hard to get the problem corrected. It seems to be fine at this time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Hassle free purchasing

by winstonpbgv on 05/29/2014

Salesman was very thorough in showing all the features of my new car and was efficient in finding the car of My choice! Had to go to supervisor for price offer on trade in but once price was agreed upon the financing part went quick and smooth. I could walk out that day with my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

we bought a Pathfinder from a very nice salesman

by pampathfinder on 05/29/2014

We have been looking to buy a car for about six months in our spare time. After looking many places we went back to King's Nissan. Brain talked with us on our first visit and was not pushy, like most car salesmen. When we decided, we like two models so we went back to Brian at King's. Well, we spent 6 1/2 hours with Brian that day. Most of the time it was us not knowing which model or what stuff we like best. He "never" acted like he had anywhere else to be, we were made to fell like we were the only thing he was doing that day. We bought a Pathfinder from Brain, who happens to work at King's. All the other people we met at King's acted the same way. Someone is hiring great people there. Thanks for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Professional and friendly

by fitzgeks on 05/28/2014

Everyone I dealt with at Kings Nissan was very professional and also friendly. The staff at King's were up front and honest about the cars and pricing. I felt as though I received a fair deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Kings Nissan

by Peeks112 on 05/06/2014

The service staff was outstanding as usual I have always had a very pleasant experience whenever I take my car in for service. Justin, Rich were very helpful as always. I would recommend Kings Nissan to my family and friends. And I would return again to purchase a car from Kings. Thanks Service staff. There was no charge for my service as it was all included in my extended warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
251 cars in stock
194 new57 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
108 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
18 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Murano
Nissan Murano
20 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Jeff Wyler Kings Nissan is proud to be the highest online rated Nissan dealership in greater Cincinnati and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can trust the Nissan reviews of our highly satisfied customers, our service is second to none, and we welcome you to join the Jeff Wyler family. As an Ohio Nissan dealership, we are committed to making the extra effort to provide the best price, selection, and customer service to our shoppers in Cincinnati, Dayton, Hamilton, Mason, Middletown, Columbus and Northern Kentucky. Search our large inventory of new Nissan cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including the Versa, Sentra, Altima, Altima Hybrid and Coupe, Maxima, 370Z, GT-R, Juke, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, Armada, Frontier, Titan, LEAF.

what sets us apart
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Over 1200 new Nissan cars, SUVs, trucks and minivans in stock
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

