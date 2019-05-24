sales Rating

We have been looking to buy a car for about six months in our spare time. After looking many places we went back to King's Nissan. Brain talked with us on our first visit and was not pushy, like most car salesmen. When we decided, we like two models so we went back to Brian at King's. Well, we spent 6 1/2 hours with Brian that day. Most of the time it was us not knowing which model or what stuff we like best. He "never" acted like he had anywhere else to be, we were made to fell like we were the only thing he was doing that day. We bought a Pathfinder from Brain, who happens to work at King's. All the other people we met at King's acted the same way. Someone is hiring great people there. Thanks for a great experience.