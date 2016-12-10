1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a Mazda 3 from Jake Sweeney. The car I originally saw on the internet the night before was sold. The salesman shows me a different car. I test drove it and it was okay but I told the salesman I needed one with cruise control. He said they could add it. I asked where would it be, etc. I was told it would be a Mazda cruise control on the steering wheel like all the other Mazdas. He checked with someone and said they could do that. I said okay. They put this cheap Rostra cruise control on the steering column behind the radio controls that 1) was not visible and 2) worked erratically. The cruise control company claims it works. It does not work consistently. You never know what will happen when you push one of the buttons. They claim it works even because the cruise control company said it does. Mazda never test drove the car. I told them our deal was for a Mazda cruise control on the steering wheel. I told them to take it off, it was dangerous. I paid $15,000 for a 2013 Mazda3 SV that did not get the promised Mazda cruise control. They are claiming they have met the terms of our contract. They said they will only compensate me $200 for not having cruise control on the car I bought. Now I am stuck with a car without cruise control. The manager treated me disrespectfully and like I was to obey his command to stop saying it did not work consistently because he was telling me it worked. He refused to test drive the car. I wrote to the Better Business Bureau and his response contained lies and downright slanderous remarks. I could just picture the manager and his cronies in the office making up this fictional narrative laughing their heads off thinking they were so funny. This level of immaturity and disrespectfulness at a place of business is appalling. Lessons learned: Dont buy a car that does not already have everything on it you want. Dont just have one car in mind when you go. Find several on the internet at that dealer because the one your were interested in is probably sold. Bait and switch. Get all promises in writing and make sure they sign it and give you a copy. Take witnesses with you when dealing with them both during the sale and especially if you are having a problem with them. They can lie and you will have no one to back you up. I believe most salesmen are afraid to disagree and speak up with their managers-others may just be a dishonest as the manager. My salesman just kept telling me they told me" they could do it." Yet he did not speak up in front of the manager. If you see even one bad review for a dealer, be wary. Read more