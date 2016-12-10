Customer Reviews of Jake Sweeney Mazda West
Dishonest Dealer
by 10/12/2016on
I purchased a Mazda 3 from Jake Sweeney. The car I originally saw on the internet the night before was sold. The salesman shows me a different car. I test drove it and it was okay but I told the salesman I needed one with cruise control. He said they could add it. I asked where would it be, etc. I was told it would be a Mazda cruise control on the steering wheel like all the other Mazdas. He checked with someone and said they could do that. I said okay. They put this cheap Rostra cruise control on the steering column behind the radio controls that 1) was not visible and 2) worked erratically. The cruise control company claims it works. It does not work consistently. You never know what will happen when you push one of the buttons. They claim it works even because the cruise control company said it does. Mazda never test drove the car. I told them our deal was for a Mazda cruise control on the steering wheel. I told them to take it off, it was dangerous. I paid $15,000 for a 2013 Mazda3 SV that did not get the promised Mazda cruise control. They are claiming they have met the terms of our contract. They said they will only compensate me $200 for not having cruise control on the car I bought. Now I am stuck with a car without cruise control. The manager treated me disrespectfully and like I was to obey his command to stop saying it did not work consistently because he was telling me it worked. He refused to test drive the car. I wrote to the Better Business Bureau and his response contained lies and downright slanderous remarks. I could just picture the manager and his cronies in the office making up this fictional narrative laughing their heads off thinking they were so funny. This level of immaturity and disrespectfulness at a place of business is appalling. Lessons learned: Dont buy a car that does not already have everything on it you want. Dont just have one car in mind when you go. Find several on the internet at that dealer because the one your were interested in is probably sold. Bait and switch. Get all promises in writing and make sure they sign it and give you a copy. Take witnesses with you when dealing with them both during the sale and especially if you are having a problem with them. They can lie and you will have no one to back you up. I believe most salesmen are afraid to disagree and speak up with their managers-others may just be a dishonest as the manager. My salesman just kept telling me they told me" they could do it." Yet he did not speak up in front of the manager. If you see even one bad review for a dealer, be wary.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Questionable tactics
by 08/01/2016on
We recently purchased a 2012 Ford Focus from Jake Sweeney Mazda West. The salesman was very accommodating and helpful. However, after we decided we wanted the car, he came back with an additional $899.00 add on price for some environmental package that would guarantee the paint and interior for five years. I told him I didn't want that , so he then charged $299.00 for the application of the package band said they did that to all their cars. We wanted the car so I gave in. Then came the documents fee of $250.00, which I suppose most dealers charge. I should have walked with first add on! After papers were signed, we were given an ignition key only. I asked for the key fob and he said there wasn't one and I could pick one up online for $35. Come to find out you have get one through the dealer for $225.00 cut and programmed. I called the dealer back and he refused to do anything. So basically he sold a keyless entry car without a keyless entry. I reccommend staying away from this shady dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
