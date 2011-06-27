Our Exclusive Customer Amenities

Life Care Plus Protection

When you purchase or lease a new Honda from Honda East, we will provide you with Life Care Plus Protection for as long as you own the vehicle! Click the icon to the left for additional information.

Complimentary Car Washes

Every new and used Honda purchase comes with a complimentary two year car wash program consisting of a free basic full service (available at Johnny's Car Wash Beechmont location only) or free premium exterior only car wash (available at Johnny's Beechmont , West Chester and Loveland locations) once a week for two years. These washes are valued at $17 each which can potentially save you $1,768!

Service Hours

Our service hours are tailored to fit into your busy schedule. We have evening and weekend hours designed to make servicing your vehicle that much easier. You can visit Honda East from Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.