Nourse Chillicothe Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Nourse Chillicothe Ford Lincoln
Do Not Buy W/Out Independent Inspection
by 05/14/2018on
Nearly $10,000 in repairs in first six months of ownership. I purchased a 2004 F-350 from the auto mall late last year. I'm surprised the dealership would sell a truck with blown head gaskets. What started as a $4,000 repair quickly jumped to $8,000, then $8,900 when during the tear down my mechanic discovered deep grooves needing machining essentially requiring a complete rebuild. They also noticed a number of bolts and screws that weren't installed. That cost doesn't include the $425 to replace the power steering pump that also went out. I'm in touch with customer service and expecting a reply to whether or not Nourse is willing to remediate the situation.
Buying a Used Car at Nourse
by 09/29/2008on
3 yrs ago I looked at used cars at Nourse. I was looking at a Neon that the salesman first said had just come from the service department; then, after I found a few problems (sunroof wouldn't close, there were several inches of water in the spare's compartment) he said it hadn't been through the service dept yet. When I asked for a Kelly Blue Book printout, the one he gave me showed an upgraded model (I was looking at a base model) and the zip code he had entered was 90210 (remember the show? That's Beverly Hills). When I insisted he enter the correct information, the suggested price dropped $2000 on the KBB report. Needless to say, I did not buy a car there.