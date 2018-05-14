3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

3 yrs ago I looked at used cars at Nourse. I was looking at a Neon that the salesman first said had just come from the service department; then, after I found a few problems (sunroof wouldn't close, there were several inches of water in the spare's compartment) he said it hadn't been through the service dept yet. When I asked for a Kelly Blue Book printout, the one he gave me showed an upgraded model (I was looking at a base model) and the zip code he had entered was 90210 (remember the show? That's Beverly Hills). When I insisted he enter the correct information, the suggested price dropped $2000 on the KBB report. Needless to say, I did not buy a car there. Read more