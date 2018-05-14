Skip to main content
Nourse Chillicothe Ford Lincoln

45 Consumer Center Dr, Chillicothe, OH 45601
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nourse Chillicothe Ford Lincoln

2 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Do Not Buy W/Out Independent Inspection

by jessejames02 on 05/14/2018

Nearly $10,000 in repairs in first six months of ownership. I purchased a 2004 F-350 from the auto mall late last year. I'm surprised the dealership would sell a truck with blown head gaskets. What started as a $4,000 repair quickly jumped to $8,000, then $8,900 when during the tear down my mechanic discovered deep grooves needing machining essentially requiring a complete rebuild. They also noticed a number of bolts and screws that weren't installed. That cost doesn't include the $425 to replace the power steering pump that also went out. I'm in touch with customer service and expecting a reply to whether or not Nourse is willing to remediate the situation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a Used Car at Nourse

by shucksamonga on 09/29/2008

3 yrs ago I looked at used cars at Nourse. I was looking at a Neon that the salesman first said had just come from the service department; then, after I found a few problems (sunroof wouldn't close, there were several inches of water in the spare's compartment) he said it hadn't been through the service dept yet. When I asked for a Kelly Blue Book printout, the one he gave me showed an upgraded model (I was looking at a base model) and the zip code he had entered was 90210 (remember the show? That's Beverly Hills). When I insisted he enter the correct information, the suggested price dropped $2000 on the KBB report. Needless to say, I did not buy a car there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
