Customer Reviews of Kerns Ford Lincoln
Hyundai
by 01/05/2022on
Excellent love the car grate gas saver Thank you Matt Speicher
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kerns St Mary’s OH
by 01/24/2022on
Quick, friendly service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mediocre
by 09/13/2018on
Didn't get to test drive my car before signing for it so that was bad but other than that I guess it was a pretty standard car buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 04/12/2017on
I just bought a car for my son, only have had it for a week now but seems to be a great car. Jill was very nice and quick to any any questions I had. The only thing I didn't like was having to drive directly to the gas station to put gas in the car, because there was None at all in it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Truck
by 07/15/2016on
I was hoping that the air conditioner would put out colder air. It just takes a lot of time to get it cool in there, for being a 2014 you would think it would WORK better than it does!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 06/28/2016on
We purchased a Lincoln Navigator. We used the website to configure what we wanted on a Monday. Kern's had found us a car that fit what we wanted by Wednesday. We were signing papers Thursday and picked it up the following Monday. That was fast! Drove our new vehicle to Nashville for a family trip two days later. It was perfect! We are beyond pleased with the service we received with Kerns!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 05/26/2016on
I had searched throughout the United States for a Ford Shelby 350. I was about to give up buying the Shelby because of the poor salesmanship that most dealers seem to have when dealing with a popular car. What I was looking for was a dealer that would sell me a popular car with honesty, integrity and a thorough understanding of the car. I was skeptical when I came to Kerns because I had been through so many poor experiences. I found the staff, from sales to finance to customer service to be forthright, thorough, knowledgeable, and a pleasure to work with. I learned the Kerns Commitment from the ground up, from their staff. It's the only place I would buy a Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service and very clean
by 04/19/2016on
F250 pick up . Every one was great and very helpful . First dealer ship I ever went to that felt like they where there to help you, not beat you up on price . Very Happy to find this dealer ship
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 04/09/2016on
We bought a 2010 terrain. Your price was very comparable and your staff we were in contact with was extremely caring and NOT pushy. Keep up the great customer service and I'll be buying all my vehicles there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome sales team
by 01/22/2016on
I purchased 2014 Fusion and the service was top notch. The staff was very helpful, I will recommend Kerns Ford to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. I have already spoke to a few about your dealership. Big shout out to the team in St Marys . Thanks, awesome group of people to work with. J Copeland
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great service
by 12/21/2015on
Everyone was very helpful. They new what I wanted Ford F 150 Platinum and in the color I was looking for. Thanks for everyone help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Very bad Service
by 11/24/2015on
After I bought the car I called the salesman to see if there was another set of keys, but after a day and a half of not returning my call I called the internet manager to ask the same question. I told her Matt G. has not called me back after 2 attempts of me calling him and leaving a message. I asked her to help me instead of him and she said yes. This was late in the day so I asked her to please get back tome by noon the next day and she agreed to. The next day at 2:00 pm she had not called me so I called the sales manager Vic. Upon talking to him it took 15 sec. to find out there was not a second set of keys. I also was told by Matt G the gouge on lower right rear bumper , that the entire bumper was replaced. The sales manager told me they repaired the gouge and painted it, so they lied to me. I then asked why there was paint dust on the car, its a black car so you could not see it unless you rubbed your hand over it and then your hand was black. I asked why they didn't cover rest of the car and got no answer. Vic told me they were suppose to wax it to get the dust off but didn't. This dealership is in Celina, Ohio I live 120 miles north west of there so they agreed to meet me in Fort Wayne to show me the car and make the deal. Vic told me to bring the car to them and they would wax it , I said I am 120 miles away, he had nothing else to offer me, he apologize. I am stuck with getting it done and paying for it myself. Never again. Car dealerships wonder why people hate dealing with them. Stay clear from Kerns Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
4 Comments
One Happy Customer! Thanks Andrew & KERNS
by 10/15/2015on
I wanted to say Thanks to Andrew Moriarty and the Entire staff at KERNS for getting me the Truck I wanted! It was worth the drive & time spent in St Mary's to finally find such a friendly staff that don't just try to sell you a vehicle but treat you like a person. Andrew really worked hard for us and was very friendly to me and my wife. I would definitely recommend KERNS to my family & friends. Thank you all again! Steve & Jeanie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 10/06/2015on
I appreciate and value the trust relationship that has developed over the years of doing business with Kerns. I feel I can trust Dave with needed repairs of a Pontiac Vibe, Chevy Express (Motorhome) and a Ford Escape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Focus 2015
by 08/15/2015on
We had a very nice sales person, Gail Wurster, and we are very pleased with our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car
by 08/07/2015on
Very punctual on start time and for the service performed. I was also informed of future service needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/13/2015on
Service was friendly and quick. Clean facilities and I will always bring my vehicles to Kerns for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Have you experienced the “KERNS COMMITMENT“? Quality Vehicles at a Price you can Afford, Complete Customer Satisfaction and Service after the sale that Exceeds Expectation. It's not just a motto, it's a fact of life at Kerns. Stop in or call and let us show you a better way to buy a new vehicle and save money while doing it.
1 Comments