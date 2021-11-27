Spitzer Chevrolet North Canton
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chevrolet North Canton
Great Sales Experience
by 11/27/2021on
Worked with Darren Putt and he was the best salesman I have dealt with in many years. I have been leasing Chevy cars for twenty years and he went the extra mile to get me in a new vehicle with the features and payment I was looking for. I will definitely go back once my lease is up and would recommend Darren Putt to anyone looking for a new lease or car.
Treated Me Like A Person
by 12/26/2021on
I would like to give a big thanks to Amanda Hessick for the great way she treated me and made sure my car was safe for my 4 hour trip before Christmas. I have dealt with many managers at this dealership, but Amanda made me truly feel that she cared for my safety and well being. Despite being busy, she greeted me and looked into my vehicle history. I also appreciate Steve, the service tech, for quickly diagnosing and fixing my vehicle. It truly helped make my Christmas better.
Go to Spitzer Chevrolet in North Canton!!!
by 07/26/2021on
Everyone I spoke with at Spitzer Chevrolet in North Canton we’re amazing! It was my very first time purchasing a vehicle from a dealership so of course I was a tad bit nervous. They all made me feel very comfortable and answered every questioned I asked. None of them came off pushy in any way, which is why most people don’t like going to dealerships. I’d recommend this place to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Agreat [lace to buy a car and even better Service Dept
by 07/20/2021on
I dealt with Alexandra Herbert and she went out of her way to make sure I was a happy customer. I told her everything was ok but she then went the extra mile to insure the may trip to Spitzer in Canton. I have dealt with Spitzer for several years and the service has always been good and with the new people I was wondering how things would go. With employees like Alexandra you don't have to worry they will be great.
Outstanding service easy to get the car I love.
by 06/23/2021on
If you need a car or truck. Spritzers Chevrolet is great. Sales and financing was outstanding. Painless and no pressure whatsoever best sales team ever.
Driving in the fast lane
by 04/07/2021on
Maria Dienes and Nick Moran were great to deal with. I had a plethora of questions and some very specific "wants" along with some "musts". They worked diligently to satisfy as many as they could. (Hey, it's not their fault the car doesn't come in green!!) I am the excited owner of a spiffy Trailblazer. It is just the right size for me, has plenty of zip, and I feel very comfortable driving it. The process went very fast (hence my title) and I admire the professionalism and friendliness of this two wonderful salespeople.
Zero stars Wasn’t an option
by 03/22/2019on
I Bought a brand new camaro one year ago and since it’s seen the service department more than my driveway approximately 10 visits and three months down time (some of which I didn’t receive paperwork because of whatever runaround reason they game me that day) . The gm is in a meeting 24 hours a day the company’s lemon law experts explanation was that it was “above his pay grade” so from my understanding of the process and my car going through the process (sub-par at best thanks to “out of my pay grade” head service writer) and unforgivable trust led to a conscious-less negligent salesman that sold me ANOTHER CAR a week later they called me up to come get my other car... so long horror story short spitzer chevys lack of professionalism And Borderline fraudulent actions Have caused me months and month of financial and emotional termoil .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst experience I have ever had in 30 years of owning cars
by 12/30/2015on
Worst experience I ever had at a dealership in 30 years of owning cars. Please please please do not take your car for service here. Days of lies and being put off with no satisfaction.
Awesome experience
by 11/08/2011on
We have bought SEVERAL vehicles from spitzer, each experience is better than the last... we have been in and out in no time and they have been able to answer questions quickly... We love dealing with Chuck... he keeps us coming back every time... we have bought 3 vehicles through him and friends and family have bought 7 from him.... and noone has complained yet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealership Service Review
by 11/06/2010on
My wife didn't buy her new Pontiac from Spitzer Chevrolet.The dealership where she did was closed,so we have been taking her Pontiac Vibe to Spitzer Chevrolet North Canton for warranty repairs. Service has been Great.Service personal are Great in taking care of any problems. The next new or used automobile we purchse will be at Spitzer Chevrolet North Canton due to the Outstanding Service Department.
