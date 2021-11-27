1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I Bought a brand new camaro one year ago and since it’s seen the service department more than my driveway approximately 10 visits and three months down time (some of which I didn’t receive paperwork because of whatever runaround reason they game me that day) . The gm is in a meeting 24 hours a day the company’s lemon law experts explanation was that it was “above his pay grade” so from my understanding of the process and my car going through the process (sub-par at best thanks to “out of my pay grade” head service writer) and unforgivable trust led to a conscious-less negligent salesman that sold me ANOTHER CAR a week later they called me up to come get my other car... so long horror story short spitzer chevys lack of professionalism And Borderline fraudulent actions Have caused me months and month of financial and emotional termoil . Read more