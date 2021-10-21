Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus
The BEST EXPERIENCE
by 10/21/2021on
If you are in the market to buy a car this guy right here is your guy!! ⬇️ Walt McKibben” THE ABSOLUTE BEST experience ever in buying a new vehicle. I had my heart set on a 2022 KIA Sorento although The Wyler Columbus location did not sell 2022 Kia But Wyler Fairfield does. I was connected with Walt. He went above and beyond the call of duty while exceeding my expectations with a beyond WOW. WOW WOW experience.Walt offered to personally drive me in his personal vehicle on his day off to Wyler Fairfield. Keep in mind that was a 1.5 hour drive one way on his day off to pick up my New 2022 Wolf Grey KIA Sorento SX 6 miles. Never knew buying a new car would be so much fun . Walts personality is phenomenal lots of laughter, informative. The original Sorento I saw online in Fairfield was already sold. I was super sad but than bang a truck arrived in Fairfield the salesperson at that dealership his name was Chris sent Walt pictures and prices. I instantly fell in love with the color so different and cool. Walt McKibben thank you for the BEST experience a customer could ever ask for… Jeff Wyler Columbus is very fortunate to have you. Your passion dedication for the company is impeccable. If your in search for a New Ride Walt is your guy. 💯
Malibu
by 08/11/2021on
I had a coupon. Not sure if they honored it, but I had to take my car back in anyway and they said they weren’t going to charge another diagnostic fee so that was a relief. The bad thing is when your car goes out of warranty it just add up. $$$
Great service
by 01/15/2021on
My salesman Tim made it happen very easy to work with
Mr. Gregory Ross
by 06/23/2020on
I've purchased 3 vehicles from Jeff Wyler and every time has been a wonderful experience. They've been most accommodating and honest in their dealings with me. I highly recommend this dealership!
Vincent
by 06/06/2020on
Vincent was a very patient young man who worked super hard to keep us happy as a customer! I highly recommend that you ask for him when you visit Jeff Wyler Chevrolet! Thanks
Fantastic buying experience
by 04/21/2020on
Marvin Carrel Jr was the best salesman I’ve ever had when buying a vehicle. His customer service was top notch and he went out of his way to get me in a new truck. The Sales Manager I worked with was very good as well. Finance made that part extremely easy as well. I was very impressed with this dealership which made the 100 mile drive worth it!!!! Enjoying my new 2019 Silverado. Thank you all!!!!
Jeff Wyler Chevrolet is the best
by 04/20/2020on
Jeff Wyler Chevrolet is the best, I purchased an equinox premier 2017 model brand new. I’ve had the best performance from this vehicle and the best service ever from this dealership. I used the app a few days ago to set up an oil change and rotation it was seamless and easy.
Kevin at the Canal Winchester Location Rocks!
by 01/17/2020on
We worked with Kevin on the purchase of a '15 Ford Explorer. The vehicle was in excellent condition, and the price was perfect. Kevin is a very knowledgeable and personable salesperson. He worked with us on the price and got us out the door, same day. He also went out of his way to make sure we had a second key as there was only one available. Excellent sales experience, I highly recommend Kevin and the Jeff Wyler dealership.
My 2019 Blazer purchase
by 01/02/2020on
Being a retired GM employee, it was a no brainer, that I would purchase GM again, regardless of discount or sales pitch. I have bought several vehicles from both Wyler and Bob McDorman over the years. My sales person on this purchase was the first female I have dealt with, Miss Madison Turner. Madison was professional in her sales approach and answered any questions or concerns I had. She kept me informed on available employee discounts and GM corporate price reductions. Though it took me about a Mon or so to come to the final purchase decision. My hats off to the Wyler finance department, as well as Miss Turner for making my purchase a pleasant one. Would I recommend Wyler to friends and family? By all means, and I have😃
They made buying my first car so easy!
by 12/12/2019on
I was in need of a new-to-me car for a while, and saw that there were quite a few I was interested in! The staff was extremely helpful and kind, walking me through the process as a first time car buyer and answering all of my questions! Now I have a great dependable car and a reasonable monthly payment!
Sean Williams is the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 11/05/2019on
So I've been a loyal customer since i bought my 1st car, I just got my 3rd car this past weekend and cannot see myself shopping anywhere else! I even convinced my sister to get her car from Jeff Wyler! I go through Sean Williams who has made each experience personable & exciting! Also Alex who does the paperwork is a star player! You know how FUN signing all the interesting forms are right? Not, haha but Alex makes it kinda fun, he is super funny and kind! Super grateful to have such a pleasant/refreshing experience each and every time!
Terrible Dealership post sale
by 10/31/2019on
This dealership has been a pain since purchasing the vehicle. First, we bought the truck, it was filthy on the outside, had less than a quarter of a tank of gas, and the first weekend we owned it check engine light came on. They did fix it after about 4-5 calls on consecutive days. Then due to us registering outside the state we needed a form signed by the dealership. I called 4 consecutive weeks multiple times and each time was told they would call back and never did. Then the last time they said they did not have to sign it and wouldn’t. This went on for so long the temporary tag expired, and they would not do anything about it or extend. They have been nothing but rude, and problematic since we purchased the truck.
Marvin
by 10/30/2019on
Marvin exceeded our expectations! He was very professional and helpful . He provided quality information about each vehicle and gave us all the time we needed . Excellent service! Thank you Marvin for all your help .
New beginnings
by 10/30/2019on
Salesman worked with us to find the vehicle that matched our needs. He was extremely helpful in working to find us our best value option for our money.
Suburban
by 10/23/2019on
My sales person was great and spent the time to walk me though the operation of my new car. He also took very good care of me when I had to bring the car back in to fix a dent that was already in the car at purchase.
Sales staff so eager to make sale, they will provide incorrect numbers
by 10/15/2019on
Following the test drive, we discussed pricing and after about 2 hours and time for lunch we agreed on an out-the-door" price on a used vehicle, it was taken to detailing and we were taken to one of the financial offices to complete the paperwork. The salesman had provided all paperwork needed for a cash purchase and it was signed. Then after nearly 2 hours waiting for the final paperwork, a finance employee came out with the pricing sheet, it was $1,000 higher than the agreed upon price. So we told them there was a mistake, and after about 5 more minutes the salesman comes out and explains to us that they had used the wrong state for calculating the sales tax and I would need to pay an extra $1,000 to take the vehicle home. We told him no and cancelled the purchase. Wasted nearly 7 hours of our day (travel time included) and did not end up with the vehicle. Will not recommend.
2019 Chevy Colorado
by 10/02/2019on
Everything went very smoothly. Everything went as promised. Very courteous yet also professional. Ryan, our salesman put no pressure on us at all. We really like the truck and will be back when we need another vehicle.
Routine Service
by 10/01/2019on
As I have explained MANY times last month on Jeff Wyler service Dept is outstanding. It was easy to get an appointment that fit my timeline and the service was fast and friendly. This is truly a professional, customer minded organization.
Exceptional Service
by 08/20/2019on
Great dealership to buy from, service your vehicle and great customer support. Thanks!
Best Auto Dealer Experience in Columbus
by 08/03/2019on
The GM Jennifer Thompson runs a top notch operation at Jeff Wyler. Everyone is extremely professional and they go above and beyond delivering not only the vehicle that you request but customer service that is over the top. Greg Scott makes the whole experience a pleasure. Worth the time to visit this dealership!
Great Customer Service
by 07/30/2019on
Lisa Shaw my service adviser was by far the best experience I have ever had with any one from any dealership, She is hands down the reason I will continue to bring back all my vehicles for anything they need to this dealership.
