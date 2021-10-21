5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you are in the market to buy a car this guy right here is your guy!! ⬇️ Walt McKibben” THE ABSOLUTE BEST experience ever in buying a new vehicle. I had my heart set on a 2022 KIA Sorento although The Wyler Columbus location did not sell 2022 Kia But Wyler Fairfield does. I was connected with Walt. He went above and beyond the call of duty while exceeding my expectations with a beyond WOW. WOW WOW experience.Walt offered to personally drive me in his personal vehicle on his day off to Wyler Fairfield. Keep in mind that was a 1.5 hour drive one way on his day off to pick up my New 2022 Wolf Grey KIA Sorento SX 6 miles. Never knew buying a new car would be so much fun . Walts personality is phenomenal lots of laughter, informative. The original Sorento I saw online in Fairfield was already sold. I was super sad but than bang a truck arrived in Fairfield the salesperson at that dealership his name was Chris sent Walt pictures and prices. I instantly fell in love with the color so different and cool. Walt McKibben thank you for the BEST experience a customer could ever ask for… Jeff Wyler Columbus is very fortunate to have you. Your passion dedication for the company is impeccable. If your in search for a New Ride Walt is your guy. 💯 Read more