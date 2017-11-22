Dan Buck Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Dan Buck Chevrolet
Best car buying experience
by 11/22/2017on
Johnny Dallas is a great guy and would recommend all my friends to Buck Chevrolet. He made buying a car so easy and simple.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 10/23/2017on
Jonny Dallas made buying a vehicle easy and simple. Will recommend Buck Chevorlet and Jonny to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!!
by 10/27/2016on
Jonny was very helpful and friendly. We were welcomed as soon as we came in. We drove from Sandusky to see the cruzes and it was definitely worth the drive. Would recommend this dealership to anyone searching for a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/02/2014on
Recently purchased a new Chevy Cruze - very professional, polite and made the purchase a joyful experience. 100% satisfied. Thank you for the great car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 09/24/2014on
The guys @ Buck Chevrolet were awesome ... They worked hard to get me into a dependable vehicle I can feel safe driving my grandson in ~ & they were very friendly & courteous. I would recommend them highly to anyone needing a new vehicle
awesome
by 09/13/2014on
For a great car buying experience go to buck Chevrolet in canal Fulton and ask for Jenni she will take care of you
Impala
by 09/11/2014on
the staff at Buck Chevrolet were very friendly and helpful. They answered all my questions and made sure i was buying the car i really wanted. I will not hesitate to shop here again.
Bought a 2011 Equinox
by 07/28/2014on
Prices are wonderful and service is excellent! I went in knowing what I wanted to buy and Jonny D was available immediately to help me. He was friendly and helpful and honest. I was out the door and financed with a new car in less than 2 hours. I will definitely buy my next car here and refer my friends and family! As with all purchases, ask your financing questions in detail before signing! The few negative reviews about this place that I read seemed to be related to this. My cost was as expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great small town dealership
by 07/17/2014on
I have purchased every one of my vehicles from Buck Chevy. Dan, Jeni and Al are some of the best people to work with. You get a fair deal with Buck and the service department has always went above and beyond. Jeni has always made purchasing a car so easy and I go back to her everytime I am looking for an automobile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Experience
by 06/12/2014on
Don't BUCK yourself at Buck Chevrolet. Stay Away from Buck Chevrolet or at least know what you are getting into when dealing with a low end car dealer like Buck Chevrolet. The low prices are reflected in a severe lack of professionalism, customer service, and overall disrespect for the retail consumer. After spending nearly 2-hours at the dealership on June 11th looking at and test driving cars, my wife and I finally agreed on a used Chevy Cruze to purchase for our daughter. Once agreeing on a price for the car and completing the preliminary paperwork we thought we were pretty much done. That was until the sales manager (not our sales person) comes over to inform us that the car was purchased by an online buyer a few minutes earlier and that we would not be able to buy the car. Needless to say, I was upset; however, what came next blew us away. First, the sales manager never even introduced himself (still don't know his name). He never apologized for the mix up or even showed any concern or empathy for our time or situation. Secondly, he justified the bait and swith by informing us that dealer to dealer sales (apparently the online buyer was another dealer) were more important to Buck Chevrolet than retail customers. He stated that he had "more to lose by not selling the car to the online dealer" than selling it to us. Thirdly, he made unjustified and inaccurate accusations about our finances (We had ALREADY moved money from one account to another and were merely deciding whether we should pay cash for the car or finance the purchase). Finally, when my wife and I had had enough we said that it was probably best that we just leave. His parting words to us were: "Good, that would make it easier for me." I have been purchasing cars for my family and business for many years. I have never been treated with so much disrespect. It is very disappointing to know that a fellow business owner in Canal Fulton could be so unprofessional. This is a small town and I like to think that we try and support one another, but in this case, I just can't do it and would not want to see another person have to experience what Buck Chevrolet put us through. I can only imagine what it might have been like should we had purchased the car and had any problems with it. Be cautious when dealing with Buck Chevrolet or save yourself the hassle and just go to a more professional dealer. Which is what we ended up doing yesterday afternoon. The $100 more you may pay at another dealer is worth saving yourself the frustration in dealing with Buck Chevrolet.
great, easy straight forward service
by 04/03/2014on
I became interested in a used 2007 sebring with mid-milage i found on autotrader.com. I called and set up an appointment that night, couldnt make it and rescheduled for the next day. Johnny met with me very polite, helpful and informative. We test drove the car i was interested in, he suggested some others i may be interested in based on what i was looking for and explained the buying process as it went to keep everything straight forward and easy. Sat on the phone with insurance for hours and got me finaced. I had one problem with the tire valve and i called him, the next day he had me an appointment to have it fixed free of charge . He took care of me through the entire process and then some. Definitally a great dealership with no surprises, great service and quality cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jonny D.!!!
by 11/06/2013on
Me and my wife had been looking for a new car for quite a while. We don't have the best of credit, and had several bad experiences at other dealers who had try to take advantage of our situation. We found Buck Chevrolet through a friend of ours and set an appointment with Jonny D. He never judged us or treated us poorly. Jonny was honest and actually got us a lower monthly payment than three other dealers offering the same car! Thanks again Buck Chevrolet and Jonny D, we will send all our friends and family to you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thanks Jonny!
by 10/31/2013on
I normally have less than satisfactory experiences when I'm car shopping, but I know to go to Buck Chevy for myself and my family's car needs. Jonny got me an awesome deal on my Malibu, without having to go back and forth haggling. I can say I actually had a fun time. Thanks again Jonny and Buck Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience!
by 10/08/2013on
We went to Buck to purchase a used car for our Granddaughter. We left with a car for her and a new car for ourselves. It was such a super experience. Jeni and Dan made us so comfortable and did everything to make our experience a positive one and we felt like friends. I have been referring everyone I know to Buck Chevrolet. We will be back for our next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jonny D.
by 08/07/2013on
Man, Jonny D. is quite the car salesman! There is not one question that I asked Jonny about Chevy cars that he didn't know the answer to! I left Buck Chevrolet feeling like a genius on Chevy's! Jonny talked the talk and walked the walk. He definitely went above and beyond for me. Jonny made all the cars sound awesome, so it was so hard to pick what car I wanted! I ended up choosing the 2013 Chevy Camaro and man, do I love it! The whole process was easy and a blast! Thank you Jonny! I strongly suggest everyone to go to Buck Chevrolet and ask for Jonny D.! You won't regret it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Buyer Beware, Don't waste your time
by 07/23/2013on
Salesman Johnny wasted away our Saturday. Walking back to our car after visiting Canal Days in Canal Fulton, I stopped to look at the used cars. Johnny gave me a price on the car I was looking at, he said it was on the internet for that price. When I asked if it was the best price he said we'd never lose a customer over the price, when you decide you want it I'll get you the best deal. I drove back to my home 20 minutes away and came back with my son so he could drive the car. Johnny made sure the car was washed and seats cleaned while I was gone. My son drove the car, we were ready to purchase it and suddenly it was no longer available to purchase! I am so angry, It appears he was never going to sell it to me for the price he gave me. I was there to purchase a car, but obviously Buck Chevy isn't interested in selling it. I would not recommend this dealer to ANYONE!! It was a lesson for my son, he got to see a dishonest sales practice in action! This is the worst experience I have ever had at a dealership. It's just wrong. My teenage son was ready to drive home his first car. Johnny stood there in front of that car and asked my son if he wanted to drive it home today, and asked me how we were going to pay etc. then said Ok let's go inside. When we went inside to purchase the car Johnny met with his sales manager and then informed us that the car wasn't available for purchase because a DEPOSIT was made via the internet. Johnny was suggesting they would call me next week to let me know if the car was available to purchase AS I WAS WALKING OUT THE DOOR!! I didn't stick around to find out what his game was, I don't believe it! WHY would an internet deposit take place while I was AT the dealership IN PERSON about to purchase that car. WHY not tell the person trying to place the deposit that someone is at the dealership to purchase the car, therefore that car isn't currently available! The sales manager could contact the person from the internet next week if we didn't buy! It was BAD business and that's all there is to it! During our visit, Johnny kept saying because your local it's all about you, we want you to be happy, however that didn't hold true when it came time to sell the car, because as this local person was about to purchase the car he then says an internet deposit just made this car unavailable until the internet person decides to buy! I call BS!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Malibu
by 06/07/2013on
Thank you buck Chevrolet for my new Malibu! From when I stepped on the lot until I left in my new car, I felt comfortable and not pressured! Thank you for getting me out of my old car and into a new one! I will be sure to send my friends and family to buck chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Used cruze
by 06/03/2013on
I went to buck Chevrolet looking for a Malibu and I left with a used cruze. The cruze has low miles and was a really good price and the payment fit well within my budget. Thank you jonny and Jeni for showing me the options I had available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Blue cobalt
by 05/26/2013on
Thank you buck Chevrolet for getting me such great financing on my cobalt! After Internet shopping for about 3 weeks, it was finally time to go see buck Chevrolet because they had the best selection and price on the cobalts. Thanks again!!:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
new equinox
by 05/14/2013on
I had a very enjoyable experience at buck chevrolet! the sales staff was very friendly and i really liked the dog face puffer fish in the showroom fish tank. i was very happy to find that they had the atlantis blue equinox i was looking for. i will be sure to send my friends and family to buck chevrolet for any auto needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
EXTREMELY SATISFIED!!!
by 04/05/2013on
I worked with Jonny D. and he did an EXCELLENT job helping me find the right vehicle! He was very friendly, patient and helpful! He was very knowledgeable and informative! Jonny went above and beyond! I am extremely satisfied with my purchase and experience! When you walk into Buck Chevrolet, you are treated like family! I will never go anywhere else! I will HIGHLY recommend Buck Chevrolet to everyone! Thank you again, Jonny D. and Buck Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes